The Freeway
The Freeway
Progressive Party
Government
  • The Freeway

    Mamdani Meets Trump,DC Shooting,and Tension in Venezuela also,Car Crash Dummies | The Freeway 06

    12/02/2025 | 1h 13 mins.

    This week,Mamdani went to the White House to a warmer reception from Trump than expected. Meanwhile, the shooting in DC makes things worse for immigrants and raises tension. Trump esculates the situation in venezuela.

  • The Freeway

    Mamdani Victory, Goverment Shutdown Over, Epstein Files to be Released | The Freeway 05

    11/20/2025 | 1h 8 mins.

    This week,the Democratic Party wins victories in elections, but caves on the shutdown putting millions of people's healthcare in jeopardy. The epstein files are set to release by vote in congress.

  • The Freeway

    2025 Election and SNAP Benefits Cut | The Freeway 04

    11/04/2025 | 1h 8 mins.

    This week, the election for mayor of New York City as well as goveners of Virgina and New Jeresy happen on November 4th. Hazel and David give their predictions and reflect on the race and what it means for politics going forward. meanwhile, millions of Americans now live without very crucial food benefits.

  • The Freeway

    Protests, Squabbles over Shutdown, Gaza | The Freeway 03

    10/23/2025 | 1h 5 mins.

    This week, No Kings shows up in pure numbers with rising frustration with the administration. Congress continues to keep the government shutdown. Gaza's ceasefire remains shakey amdist remaining tensions.

  • The Freeway

    Turmoil, Shutdown, and Witchcraft | The Freeway 02

    10/05/2025 | 1h 2 mins.

    In an intense week, the federal government prepares to enter shutdown, the situation in Chicago escalates, and the Trump administration attempts to redefine terrorism. Also - two men are sentenced to prison in a high profile case in Zambia.Discussion of state violence is included, please be advised.

About The Freeway

Welcome to The Freeway with David and Hazel. Join David and Hazel in deep and thoughtful conversations about where America is at and where it's headed with a splash of progressive character and aspiration for change.Paid for by Progressive Party of America and not sponsored by any candidate or candidate's committee.
