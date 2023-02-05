Our Border Is Being Overwhelmed. It's About To Get Worse.

"The Rise of A.I.": Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with executives from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI to discuss the risks associated with the recent rapid development of artificial intelligence technology. Concerns over the potential consequences have been voiced by many A.I. researchers and experts; however, there are still some in the scientific community who believe the tech can and will be harnessed for good. Astrophysicist, author of "Starry Messenger," and esteemed scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins the podcast to break down irrational fears about the threat posed by artificial intelligence, the benefits of rapidly advancing A.I., and the ways A.I. is already being utilized daily by millions of Americans. But first, President Biden announced that he is deploying 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border in preparation for the end of Title 42 next week. The administration is bracing for a likely influx of illegal border crossings as soon as the pandemic-era policy is lifted. Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, Jon Anfinsen, joins the Rundown to talk about his nearly two decades of experience working at the border, and he explains why fixing the immigration system will ultimately slow down the flow of migrants and how exactly the military will be assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents. Plus, commentary from Outkick's Tomi Lahren.