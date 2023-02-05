The FOX News Rundown is the place to find in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Each morning, Mike Emanuel, Dave Anthony, Lisa Brady, Jessica Rosenth... More
Available Episodes
5 of 575
Evening Edition: Montana Cracking Down On Foreign Land Ownership
The Governor of Montana today signed a bill that would prohibit the sale or lease of state agricultural land, critical infrastructure and houses near military bases to foreign entities. It happens just months after a Chinese spy balloon flew over the state. The ban goes into effect later this year and applies to entities headquartered in China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela. FOX's Jessica Rosenthal speaks with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte about this new bill and other issues facing his state.
Click Here To Follow 'The FOX News Rundown: Evening Edition'
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
17:09
Our Border Is Being Overwhelmed. It's About To Get Worse.
"The Rise of A.I.": Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with executives from Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI to discuss the risks associated with the recent rapid development of artificial intelligence technology. Concerns over the potential consequences have been voiced by many A.I. researchers and experts; however, there are still some in the scientific community who believe the tech can and will be harnessed for good. Astrophysicist, author of "Starry Messenger," and esteemed scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson joins the podcast to break down irrational fears about the threat posed by artificial intelligence, the benefits of rapidly advancing A.I., and the ways A.I. is already being utilized daily by millions of Americans.
But first, President Biden announced that he is deploying 1,500 active-duty troops to the southern border in preparation for the end of Title 42 next week. The administration is bracing for a likely influx of illegal border crossings as soon as the pandemic-era policy is lifted. Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council, Jon Anfinsen, joins the Rundown to talk about his nearly two decades of experience working at the border, and he explains why fixing the immigration system will ultimately slow down the flow of migrants and how exactly the military will be assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.
Plus, commentary from Outkick's Tomi Lahren.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/4/2023
31:18
Evening Edition: Ukraine Denies Involvement In Alleged Drone Attack On Kremlin
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assassinate President Putin by launching a pair of drones to attack his Kremlin residence. A video circulating shows a bright flash that looks like an explosion over the building in Moscow but Ukraine denies having anything to do with it. FOX's Eben Brown spoke with Rebekah Koffler, president of 'Doctrine & Strategy Consulting', former DIA intelligence officer, and author of 'Putin's Playbook: Russia's Secret Plan to Defeat America', about whether or not this just another false flag for Russia to escalate their war on their neighbors.
Click Here To Follow 'The FOX News Rundown: Evening Edition'
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
22:04
"An Earthquake In The Financial System Unlike Anything We’ve Seen"
"The Rise of A.I.": Months ago, AI experts and prominent tech figures signed an open letter asking that all AI labs take a 6 month pause to ensure this technology is developing safely. The call to action was rejected by Big Tech however, and now “The Godfather of AI,” Geoffrey Hinton has left Google saying artificial intelligence poses a serious threat to humanity. Co-Founder of the Center for Humane Technology and former Google ethicist, Tristan Harris, has worked on artificial intelligence and has been outspoken about the negative impacts of social media in “The Social Dilemma” and now he is speaking about “The AI Dilemma.” He joins the podcast to explain the consequences of artificial intelligence developing without safety measures and the need for AI experts to help create meaningful regulation.
But first, the Federal Reserve is expected to make its tenth consecutive interest rate hike on Wednesday, increasing already high interest rates by another quarter of a point. This comes on the heels of First Republic Bank collapsing on Monday, and some of the assets were sold to JPMorgan Chase. This marks the third major bank to collapse in two months and is the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Fox News Contributor and Senior Writer for The Wall Street Journal, Jon Hilsenrath, joins the Rundown to discuss what caused this latest bank failure, what kind of secondary shocks to the banking system could spur from the aggressive Fed policy, and the potential consequences of the nation defaulting on its debt.
Plus, commentary from Competitive Enterprise Institute senior fellow specializing in environmental policy, Ben Lieberman.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
34:58
Evening Edition: Hollywood Premieres First Writers Strike In 15 Years
The Writers Guild of America has gone on strike, with Hollywood union writers calling for better pay when working on streaming show productions, which have reportedly greatly reduced writers' compensation and job security. The last writers' strike occurred in 2007 and lasted 100 days, and with massive negotiations underway, people can expect some of their favorite late-night shows and scripted series to be disrupted. The Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint covers the media and entertainment industry and joins the podcast to discuss how negotiations fell apart, why the writers' union is concerned about streaming shows, the studios' negotiation sticking points, and what effects this may have on the entertainment Americans know and love.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The FOX News Rundown is the place to find in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Each morning, Mike Emanuel, Dave Anthony, Lisa Brady, Jessica Rosenthal, and Chris Foster take a deep dive into the major and controversial stories of the day, tapping into the massive reporting resources of FOX News to provide a full picture of the news.
Plus, every night, The FOX News Rundown: Evening Edition brings you even more coverage of the day's biggest stories and on the weekend, you’ll hear everything that’s going on in the beltway with The FOX News Rundown: From Washington and special uncut, unedited interviews with The FOX News Rundown: Extra.
Each day The FOX News Rundown features insight from top newsmakers, along with FOX News reporters and contributors, plus a daily commentary on a significant issue of the day. Check us out twice a day, every day.
FOX News Rundown: War On Ukraine:
With Russia launching a full-scale invasion against its sovereign neighbor, The FOX News Rundown is there to provide in-depth coverage on the conflict. Every evening The FOX News Rundown: War On Ukraine provides up to date reporting and analysis on the crisis unfolding in that country. With insight from experts and reporting from correspondents on the ground, The FOX News Rundown brings you everything you need to know about the armed conflict.