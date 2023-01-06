Alex Lieberman, the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Morning Brew, gives you an insider’s look into building businesses. Alex explores the founder’s journey... More
Founder’s Journal is Back
Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) has a special announcement: Founder’s Journal is back. If you’re a long-time listener, you’ll know FJ is one of Alex’s earlier shows that served as an audio journal during his time as CEO of Morning Brew. Now, in this returned version, Alex has a new sense of identity and purpose, ready to share a plethora of perspectives to share for founders. We're back, yall.
6/9/2023
Hiring a CEO is All About Timing
Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) walks through his thought process of hiring a CEO for his content agency business. The issue is, is it too early to bring on a CEO? Hiring a CEO early on gives the opportunity to shape the mission and vision of the business. But hiring a CEO before product-market fit can put the business in a precarious situation.
6/8/2023
3 Strategies for Choosing the Right Co-Founder
Episode 56: Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) talks about how to pick the right co-founder for your business. Do you really need one? How should the equity be split? How do you know you’ve found the right one? These are questions that so many founders encounter through the course of their business. We’ve got the answers for you here.
The Fallacy of Corporate Stability
Episode 55: Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) talks about the mirage of corporate stability. Something he experienced during his time at Morgan Stanley, which he thought was a dream job. It turns out that job security isn’t that secure when your company goes through layoffs. Having a corporate job isn’t bad, but it should be noted that loyalty to a company is often a one-way street.
I Started Another Business. It Was By Accident.
Episode 54: Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) gives the latest update on his content agency that started with a tweet that resonated with so many founders. As the business is in its infancy, he shares his top priorities at this stage, taking lessons he’s learned from Morning Brew and other ventures. If you’re in the early stages of your startup, this is for you.
Alex Lieberman, the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Morning Brew, gives you an insider’s look into building businesses. Alex explores the founder’s journey, from the painful challenges of 0-to-1 to the powerful frameworks that help you scale to millions in revenue as well as the emotional rollercoaster that is present throughout.