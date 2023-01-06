Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Alex Lieberman, the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Morning Brew, gives you an insider's look into building businesses. Alex explores the founder's journey
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Alex Lieberman, the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Morning Brew, gives you an insider’s look into building businesses. Alex explores the founder’s journey... More

  • Founder’s Journal is Back
    Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) has a special announcement: Founder’s Journal is back. If you’re a long-time listener, you’ll know FJ is one of Alex’s earlier shows that served as an audio journal during his time as CEO of Morning Brew. Now, in this returned version, Alex has a new sense of identity and purpose, ready to share a plethora of perspectives to share for founders. We're back, yall. Send us an email and let us know what you think of the idea! [email protected] #FoundersJournal #Startups #Entrepreneur Listen to Founder’s Journal here: https://link.chtbl.com/OV4W93_W Watch Founder’s Journal here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheCrazyOnesPod  Subscribe to Morning Brew! Sign up for free today: https://bit.ly/morningbrewyt Follow The Brew! Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/morningbrew/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/MorningBrew Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@morningbrew Follow Alex! Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista)
    6/9/2023
    6:18
  • Hiring a CEO is All About Timing
    Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) walks through his thought process of hiring a CEO for his content agency business. The issue is, is it too early to bring on a CEO? Hiring a CEO early on gives the opportunity to shape the mission and vision of the business. But hiring a CEO before product-market fit can put the business in a precarious situation.  Send us an email and let us know what you think of the idea! [email protected] #FoundersJournal #Startups #Entrepreneur Listen to Founder’s Journal here: https://link.chtbl.com/OV4W93_W Watch Founder’s Journal here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheCrazyOnesPod  Subscribe to Morning Brew! Sign up for free today: https://bit.ly/morningbrewyt Follow The Brew! Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/morningbrew/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/MorningBrew Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@morningbrew Follow Alex! Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) Learn more about Validated here: http://bit.ly/ValidatedPodcast
    6/8/2023
    13:37
  • 3 Strategies for Choosing the Right Co-Founder
    Episode 56: Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) talks about how to pick the right co-founder for your business. Do you really need one? How should the equity be split? How do you know you’ve found the right one? These are questions that so many founders encounter through the course of their business. We’ve got the answers for you here.  Links: Full episode with Matt Mochary and Alexis d’Amecourt The Great CEO Within by Matt Mochary Mochary Coaching Method Timestamps:  (01:59): Intro (03:36): Meeting Austin, future co-founder (07:36): There were 4 co-founders in the beginning (10:18): The best scenario to have #FoundersJournal #Startups #Entrepreneur Listen to Founder’s Journal here: https://link.chtbl.com/OV4W93_W Watch Founder’s Journal here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheCrazyOnesPod  Subscribe to Morning Brew! Sign up for free today: https://bit.ly/morningbrewyt Follow The Brew! Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/morningbrew/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/MorningBrew Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@morningbrew Follow Our Hosts! Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) Learn more about Shopify here: shopify.com/crazyones  Learn more about Mercury here: https://mercury.com/
    6/6/2023
    17:55
  • The Fallacy of Corporate Stability
    Episode 55: Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) talks about the mirage of corporate stability. Something he experienced during his time at Morgan Stanley, which he thought was a dream job. It turns out that job security isn’t that secure when your company goes through layoffs. Having a corporate job isn’t bad, but it should be noted that loyalty to a company is often a one-way street.  Send us an email and let us know what you think of the idea! [email protected] #TheCrazyOnes #Startups #Entrepreneur Listen to The Crazy Ones here: https://link.chtbl.com/OV4W93_W Watch The Crazy Ones here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheCrazyOnesPod  Subscribe to Morning Brew! Sign up for free today:  https://bit.ly/morningbrewyt Follow The Brew! Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/morningbrew/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/MorningBrew Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@morningbrew Follow Our Hosts! Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) Jesse Pujji (@jspujji)
    6/1/2023
    9:38
  • I Started Another Business. It Was By Accident.
    Episode 54: Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) gives the latest update on his content agency that started with a tweet that resonated with so many founders. As the business is in its infancy, he shares his top priorities at this stage, taking lessons he’s learned from Morning Brew and other ventures. If you’re in the early stages of your startup, this is for you. Links: Alex's first content agency tweet  Timestamps:  (00:45): Intro (06:09): Priority #1 - Create scalability (08:03): Priority #2 - Build a team of ghost writers (08:33): Priority #3 - Find a CEO (10:30): Biggest hurdles #TheCrazyOnes #Startups #Entrepreneur Listen to The Crazy Ones here: https://link.chtbl.com/OV4W93_W Watch The Crazy Ones here: https://www.youtube.com/@TheCrazyOnesPod  Subscribe to Morning Brew! Sign up for free today: https://bit.ly/morningbrewyt Follow The Brew! Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/morningbrew/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/MorningBrew Tik Tok - https://www.tiktok.com/@morningbrew Follow Our Hosts! Alex Lieberman (@businessbarista) Jesse Pujji (@jspujji) Learn more about Shopify here: shopify.com/crazyones  Learn more about Validated here: http://bit.ly/ValidatedPodcast  Learn more about Think! here: https://strongerthanyouthink.info/thecrazyones  Learn more about Mercury here: https://mercury.com/
    5/30/2023
    19:27

About Founder's Journal

Alex Lieberman, the co-founder and Executive Chairman of Morning Brew, gives you an insider’s look into building businesses. Alex explores the founder’s journey, from the painful challenges of 0-to-1 to the powerful frameworks that help you scale to millions in revenue as well as the emotional rollercoaster that is present throughout.
