The Foundation: A Parks People Podcast

On The Foundation: 2024 NAPF Lehman Awards Presented By Greenfields Outdoor Fitness
🎧 The Foundation: A Park’s People Podcast – Special Episode 🌳🏆 Lehman Awards 2024Welcome to a special episode of The Foundation: A Park’s People Podcast. This one’s a little different from our usual deep dives! In this special recording, we take you behind the scenes of the Lehman Awards 2024, celebrating excellence, innovation, and impact among park foundations across the U.S.Join us as we share the highlights from the Lehman Awards breakfast, where industry leaders gathered to honor creative projects, discuss strategic partnerships, and explore the role of foundations in strengthening communities through public parks and recreation.✨ What You’ll Hear in This Episode:Keynote Address 🗣️ by Ron Layman, a founding member of NAPF, reflecting on the organization’s 10-year journey and its mission to bridge public services and private philanthropy.Panel Discussions 👥 featuring:Amy Lewandowski 🏞 from Arlington Heights Park District, on using park foundations to build inclusive public spaces.Matt Rosebrock 🏕, Vice-Chair of NAPF, on aligning missions and partnerships to fund meaningful community programs.Tim Hurd 💡, CEO of Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Society, on developing a statewide foundation and maximizing grants.Award Ceremony 🏅 celebrating outstanding park initiatives, including:Somerville Parks Foundation 🎤 – Karaoke fundraiser for green spaces.One Arroyo Parks Foundation 🌄 – Restoring trails and reopening historic bridges in Pasadena.Charleston Parks Conservancy 🧸 – Hosting the annual Teddy Bear Picnic to engage families and promote environmental education.Upcoming Opportunity – October 22:Interested in launching or advancing a park foundation? Check out our upcoming training course, “Establishing and Advancing a Park Foundation.” Visit the-napf.org/events for details!📲 Join the Conversation:This episode is a change of pace for us, and we’d love to know what you think! 🎧 Share your thoughts, favorite moments, or questions on social media, and use the hashtags below to keep the conversation going.🔗 Stay Connected with NAPF:Website: the-napf.orgFollow Us on Social Media: Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTubeListen On Your Favorite Podcast App:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-foundation-a-parks-people-podcast/id1712559495https://open.spotify.com/show/1SFJhCvKkFAKHeJ3ipR6HR?utmhttps://www.amazon.com/Foundation-Parks-People-Podcast/dp/B0CCK9HW8K?utmhttps://shows.acast.com/the-foundation-a-parks-people-podcasthttps://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-foundation-a-parks-peo-126095557/#NAPFAwards 🏆 #ParksAndRecreation 🌳 #ParkFoundation 🏞 #GreenSpacesMatter 🌿 #CommunityImpact 🤝 #LeadershipInParks 👥 #EnvironmentalStewardship 🌱 #InclusivePlaygrounds 🛝 #TeddyBearPicnic 🧸 #TrailRestoration 🥾 #KaraokeForACause 🎤 #OutdoorFitness 💪 #PublicParksForAll 🏕 #NAPF2024 🚀 #FoundationSuccess 🏅 #PartnershipForParks 🤝 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:24:07
Incoming NAPF Chair, Debbie Trueblood On The Foundation: A Parks People Podcast
Join us for an insightful conversation with Debbie Trueblood, MSW, FASAE, IOM, CAE, the incoming chairperson for the National Association of Park Foundations (NAPF). With over 23 years of experience in associations and a deep passion for parks and recreation, Debbie shares her vision for the future of NAPF, the power of local park foundations, and how they can impact communities across the country. Learn how her extensive background in diversity, equity, and inclusion will shape her leadership and how NAPF plans to grow member engagement and collaboration. Don’t miss this episode full of inspiration and actionable insights!#ParkFoundations #NAPF #CommunityImpact #DEILeadership #ParksAndRecreation #Podcast #LeadershipInAction #NonprofitLeadership #ParksForAll #OutdoorCommunity #MSW #FASAE #IOM #CAE Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
21:27
The Foundation On Location At The U.S. Open of Tennis
In the latest episode of the Informal podcast, executive director Kevin D. Korenthal, CAE and Matt Rosebrock, who is also the incoming vice chair of the National Association of Park Foundation (NAPF), discuss their experiences at the US Open and their ongoing collaboration with the USTA. They emphasize the importance of community tennis associations (CTAs) and outline NAPF's initiatives, including board development and fundraising training, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of CTAs, which operate similarly to park foundations. The conversation highlights plans for nationwide expansion and the significance of private funding for sustaining these organizations. As they promote the Parks People podcast, Kevin and Matt encourage listeners to follow and share the podcast, emphasizing its availability on multiple platforms. Action items include expanding NAPF’s role in supporting CTAs and continuing annual fundraising training programs.#FoundationOnLocation #USOpenTennis #CommunityTennis #NAPF #ParksAndRec #TennisForAll #FundraisingTraining #BoardDevelopment #PrivateFunding #ParksPeoplePodcast #TennisCommunity #USTACollab #NationwideExpansion #CTASupport #NonprofitLeadership #ParkFoundations #TennisInParks Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
6:55
The Foundation: A Parks People Podcast – Strategic Planning for Park Foundations
In this episode of The Foundation: A Parks' People Podcast, Kevin chats with Steve Love, Executive Director of the H.A.R.D. Foundation about the importance of strategic planning for park foundations. Steve shares his experiences working with the National Association of Park Foundations to develop a strategic plan that engages board members, stakeholders, and the community. They also discuss how technology has streamlined the planning process and the critical role of board members in building a culture of philanthropy. Whether you're involved in a park foundation or interested in nonprofit leadership, this episode offers valuable insights and practical tips to help your organization thrive.If you are interested in learning more about the NAPF’s Strategic Planning services, please email us at [email protected]. Please don’t forget to like and subscribe to our channel!#ParksAndRec #ParksandRecreation #NonprofitLeadership #StrategicPlanning #FundraisingTips #BoardTraining #CommunityBuilding #Philanthropy #Podcast #ParkFoundations #LeadershipDevelopment #VolunteerBoards #NonprofitManagement #PublicParks #CommunityEngagement #DigitalCollaboration Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
24:11
Dr. Nathan Schaumleffel On The Foundation: A Parks People Podcast
Welcome to the latest episode of "The Foundation: A Parks People Podcast," presented by the National Association of Park Foundations. In this engaging session, our host Kevin Korenthal, the Executive Director of the National Association of Park Foundations, sits down with Dr. Nathan Schaumleffel, an esteemed associate professor of political science at Indiana State University and chief consultant for the National Association of Park Foundations. Dr. Nathan brings his rich experience in public lands and recreation administration, nonprofit leadership, and the innovative intersection of parks and philanthropy. This episode takes a deep dive into the role of education in enhancing parks and recreation management, the criticality of annual fundraising, and how online education and credentialing can revolutionize the sector. Join us for an insightful discussion that spans the challenges and opportunities in park foundation management and how strategic philanthropy can shape the future of public lands. Those of you that are interested in the ONLINE COURSE: Annual Fundraising for Park Foundations, Friends Groups, and Conservancies will find enlightening elaboration of what students of this groundbreaking cohort can expect to get out of it.ONLINE COURSE: Annual Fundraising for Park Foundations, Friends Groups, and Conservancies: https://www.the-napf.org/online-professional-trainingYou can read about ISU's academic programming in this article on p. 26 - 29 of the most recent Indiana Park and Recreation Association Profile Magazine: Adapt, Migrate, or Die: Indiana State University Reimagines and Relaunches Recreation Management Curriculum in Political Science. https://online.fliphtml5.com/krtil/xhkq/#ParksAndRecreation #Philanthropy #Education #Podcast #ParkFoundations #AnnualFundraising #FriendsGroup #Concervancy #fundraising #cohorts Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Welcome to "The Foundation: A Parks People Podcast," presented by The National Association of Park Foundations. Join us as we delve into the world of parks and recreation, bringing you engaging conversations with influential individuals who have made a significant impact in this field.In each episode, we sit down with park advocates, community leaders, and experts who share their personal stories and insights, offering a unique perspective on the importance of parks and the role they play in our communities. From discussing innovative funding solutions to addressing challenges in distressed areas, our guests shed light on the transformative power of parks and the vital role played by park foundations.Hosted by The National Association of Park Foundations, this podcast aims to inspire and educate listeners about the incredible work being done to support and enhance parks and recreation spaces across the nation. We believe in the power of parks to bring communities together, foster wellness, and create lasting memories.Tune in to "The Foundation: A Parks People Podcast" to hear firsthand accounts, success stories, and valuable insights from those at the forefront of the parks and recreation movement. Whether you're a park enthusiast, a community leader, or simply curious about the positive impact of parks, this podcast is for you.Join us as we explore the world of parks and recreation, sharing stories that will inspire, inform, and ignite a passion for the preservation and development of these cherished spaces. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.