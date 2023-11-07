The Foundation: A Parks People Podcast

The Foundation On Location At The U.S. Open of Tennis

In the latest episode of the Informal podcast, executive director Kevin D. Korenthal, CAE and Matt Rosebrock, who is also the incoming vice chair of the National Association of Park Foundation (NAPF), discuss their experiences at the US Open and their ongoing collaboration with the USTA. They emphasize the importance of community tennis associations (CTAs) and outline NAPF's initiatives, including board development and fundraising training, aimed at enhancing the capabilities of CTAs, which operate similarly to park foundations. The conversation highlights plans for nationwide expansion and the significance of private funding for sustaining these organizations. As they promote the Parks People podcast, Kevin and Matt encourage listeners to follow and share the podcast, emphasizing its availability on multiple platforms. Action items include expanding NAPF's role in supporting CTAs and continuing annual fundraising training programs.#FoundationOnLocation #USOpenTennis #CommunityTennis #NAPF #ParksAndRec #TennisForAll #FundraisingTraining #BoardDevelopment #PrivateFunding #ParksPeoplePodcast #TennisCommunity #USTACollab #NationwideExpansion #CTASupport #NonprofitLeadership #ParkFoundations #TennisInParks