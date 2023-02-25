Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events. Sarah Longwell, ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 24
The "Everybody Sucks" Foreign Policy (with Tom Nichols)
A year ago, Republican voters thought Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine were badasses. Now...Zelenskyy is just as bad as Putin. Tom Nichols, Professor Emeritus at the Naval War College and staff writer at The Atlantic, joins Sarah to listen to the voters' foreign policy takes. Tom is not impressed with the voters.
show notes:
Tom Nichols Atlantic piece: I Supported the Invasion of Iraq
Tom Nichols book: Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault from within on Modern Democracy
Pew Research Poll: Poll on Ukraine
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
3/25/2023
55:00
How the Culture Wars Weren't Won (with Jane Coaston)
You've heard the terms "woke" and "cancel culture" for years now. No one seems to agree on what they mean, though — which is why our guest says the culture wars will keep morphing, and they'll go on forever. New York Times opinion writer Jane Coaston joins Sarah to hear how the focus groups respond to "wokeness," "cancel culture," and...schools and drag show bans. We promise, this is NOT the episode to miss.
show notes
Jane Coaston: The Debate Hugh Hefner Won and William Buckley Lost
Survivor: Host Jeff Probst Refuses to Say "Come On In, Guys"
Teen who refuses to cite the Pledge of Allegiance
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
3/18/2023
1:03:10
The Voters Forgot God's Plan (with McKay Coppins)
Mike Pence seems to think that he's destined to be president. The evangelical Christians in our focus groups did NOT get the memo. McKay Coppins, staff writer at The Atlantic joins Sarah to talk about the future of social conservatism in the Republican Party and Mike Pence's 2024 prospects.
show notes:
"God's Plan for Mike Pence" by McKay Coppins
https://www.littlebrown.com/titles/mckay-coppins/the-wilderness/9780316327466/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
3/11/2023
48:01
"They" Sent This Tornado (with David French)
Marjorie Taylor Greene wants a national divorce. We don't, but we asked our focus groups about it anyway. New York Times opinion columnist David French (literally) wrote the book on a possible national divorce. He joins Sarah to talk about whether (and how) the United States holds together; and the task of rebuilding trust in our institutions.
Show notes:
Divided We Fall: America's Secession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation (by David French)
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/26/opinion/fox-news-lies-dominion.html
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
3/4/2023
55:27
It's Why They Play the Game (with Robert Gibbs)
Voters that we talk to are iffy about Biden running for re-election given his age, but Republicans may have even larger challenges. Former White House Press Secretary Robert Gibbs joins Sarah to talk Joe Biden, the Democratic base, and the bright future of the Democratic bench.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events. Sarah Longwell, publisher of The Bulwark, has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of special guests will take you behind the glass to hear what real focus group participants have to say.
https://www.thebulwark.com/podcast/focus-group/