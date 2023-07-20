The FM Show Episode 1 - Why YOU Should Start A New Save on #FM23

Welcome to The FM Show! As we're in the middle of the FM23 game cycle, on todays episode Tony Jameson, RDF Tactics and Producer Steve talk about why you should consider starting a new save now. Here at The FM Show, we aim to help you get better at the game, however long you've been playing. For additional help, come and join our Discord https://discord.gg/TKPCUEZDvt And follow TheFMShowPod on all social media. We're also making exclusive content over on Patreon. You can sign up for as little as £3 per month at www.patreon.com/TheFMShowPod Lets us know your thoughts on todays episode.