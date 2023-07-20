Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The FM Show
Struggling with Football Manager? Leaking goals and dropping points? You need The FM Show. Every week, Tony Jameson, Arron Falloon and Producer Steve speak to the people who know the game best; the people who literally made the game.
Leisure
Available Episodes

  • The FM Show Episode 1 - Why YOU Should Start A New Save on #FM23
    Welcome to The FM Show! As we're in the middle of the FM23 game cycle, on todays episode Tony Jameson, RDF Tactics and Producer Steve talk about why you should consider starting a new save now. Here at The FM Show, we aim to help you get better at the game, however long you've been playing. For additional help, come and join our Discord https://discord.gg/TKPCUEZDvt And follow TheFMShowPod on all social media. We're also making exclusive content over on Patreon. You can sign up for as little as £3 per month at www.patreon.com/TheFMShowPod Lets us know your thoughts on todays episode.
    7/26/2023
    43:41
  • The FM Show Episode 0 - A New Beginning
    Welcome to The FM Show. Struggling with Football Manager? Leaking goals and dropping points? You need The FM Show. Every week, Tony Jameson, Arron Falloon and Producer Steve speak to the people who know the game best; the people who literally made the game. We give you the lowdown on tactics, recruitment, training, and anything else that might give you an edge. Don't sigh and quit without saving. Get better. Listen now. Join the Discord https://discord.gg/TKPCUEZDvt Follow us on Social media @TheFMShowPod.
    7/20/2023
    1:24

About The FM Show

Struggling with Football Manager? Leaking goals and dropping points? You need The FM Show. Every week, Tony Jameson, Arron Falloon and Producer Steve speak to the people who know the game best; the people who literally made the game. We give you the lowdown on tactics, recruitment, training, and anything else that might give you an edge. Remember, you can follow us on all Social Media, such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Discord. Plus we have a Patreon. You can find us by searching @TheFMShowPod.
