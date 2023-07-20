Struggling with Football Manager? Leaking goals and dropping points? You need The FM Show. Every week, Tony Jameson, Arron Falloon and Producer Steve speak to t...
The FM Show Episode 1 - Why YOU Should Start A New Save on #FM23
Welcome to The FM Show!
As we're in the middle of the FM23 game cycle, on todays episode Tony Jameson, RDF Tactics and Producer Steve talk about why you should consider starting a new save now.
Here at The FM Show, we aim to help you get better at the game, however long you've been playing.
7/26/2023
The FM Show Episode 0 - A New Beginning
Welcome to The FM Show.
Remember, you can follow us on all Social Media, such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Discord. Plus we have a Patreon. You can find us by searching @TheFMShowPod.