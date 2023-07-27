The podcast for learning to light your soul on fire and become exactly who you want to be.Join Therapist Flynn Skidmore as he dives into eye-opening conversatio...
JT Barnett on Breakups, Getting Back Together, and Trusting Your Intuition
In this episode, I speak with creative visionary, marketing genius, and man of love, JT Barnett. JT just experienced something uniquely challenging and beautiful. He and his fiancé Sami decided to break off their engagement. And then decided to get back together. This story is about self-discovery, unconditional love, and the courage to be true to oneself. Thank you, JT, for such open and honest sharing. The world is better with you in it. Connect with Flynn:WebsiteWorkshop SeriesInstagramTikTokConnect with JT:WebsiteInstagramDon't forget to rate, review, and subscribe - submit your written reviews to THIS form to be entered into a giveaway to win 2 x 30 min sessions with me!
8/9/2023
1:09:06
SOLO: Answering Your Most Pressing Relationship Questions
In today’s episode, I speak about my grand philosophy on relationships and how the way we relate to one thing is the way we relate to all things. The way we relate to all things is what determines the quality of our lives.I dive into cultivating extraordinary relationships with others and yourself and speak about how getting everything you want comes down to how you choose to relate. Connect with Flynn:WebsiteWorkshop SeriesInstagramTikTokDon't forget to rate, review, and subscribe - submit your written reviews to THIS form to be entered into a giveaway to win 2 x 30 min sessions with me!
8/9/2023
46:53
Going From Anxious to Secure in My Relationship with My Girlfriend Emily
In this episode, I speak with my girlfriend and business partner, Emily Sudlow. Have you ever wondered if someone can go from anxious to secure in a relationship? The answer is yes. Emmy and I are spilling the tea, all about how I was anxious at the beginning of our relationship, doing things that were a turn-off, and waving at least 50 red flags (lol). We chat about how we went from there to what we think is one of the greatest and most loving relationships ever. We dive into navigating anxious and avoidant attachment styles, love bombing, red flags in a relationship, turning conflict into gold, and what we think is required to create an out-of-this-world relationship. Connect with Flynn:WebsiteWorkshop SeriesInstagramTikTokConnect with Emily:InstagramTikTokDon't forget to rate, review, and subscribe - submit your written reviews to THIS form to be entered into a giveaway to win 2 x 30 min sessions with me!
8/9/2023
55:51
Welcome to The Flynn Skidmore Podcast!
It's HERE! Welcome to The Flynn Skidmore Podcast.I'm Flynn, and this podcast is for learning to light your soul on fire and become exactly who you want to be. Get ready to generate the love you have always wanted, cultivate your vision for a next-level life, and tap into abundance and wealth while developing a deep understanding of yourself. This podcast is for anyone who wants to live a remarkably fulfilling life. Let's connect:WebsiteWorkshop SeriesInstagramTikTokLAUNCH GIVEAWAY: We are giving away two 30-minute sessions with me (a $1500 value) to one randomly selected person who reviews the podcast. To enter the pool, write your review on Apple Podcasts, rate it, and send the screenshot to this form. We'll select a winner at the end of August!
The podcast for learning to light your soul on fire and become exactly who you want to be.Join Therapist Flynn Skidmore as he dives into eye-opening conversations with some of the most interesting people in the world, offering you the tools and perspectives you need to live your best life.Get ready to generate the love you’ve always wanted, cultivate your vision for a next-level life, tap into abundance and wealth, and develop a deep understanding of yourself.