Going From Anxious to Secure in My Relationship with My Girlfriend Emily

In this episode, I speak with my girlfriend and business partner, Emily Sudlow. Have you ever wondered if someone can go from anxious to secure in a relationship? The answer is yes. Emmy and I are spilling the tea, all about how I was anxious at the beginning of our relationship, doing things that were a turn-off, and waving at least 50 red flags (lol). We chat about how we went from there to what we think is one of the greatest and most loving relationships ever. We dive into navigating anxious and avoidant attachment styles, love bombing, red flags in a relationship, turning conflict into gold, and what we think is required to create an out-of-this-world relationship.