The Flying Felon
The Flying Felon
The Flying Felon

Barry Oberholzer
Society & Culture
The Flying Felon
Latest episode

Available Episodes

  • The Flying Felon Audio Trailer
    Join host Barry Oberholzer—former intelligence operative, helicopter pilot, and white collar felon—as he takes you for a ride with the most compelling comeback stories in the world. From ex-cons to canceled icons, disgraced moguls to fallen athletes, The Flying Felon explores the raw, unfiltered journeys of those who crashed… and then climbed higher than ever.Each episode, Barry flies his guests over Los Angeles—literally—in a helicopter, capturing revealing, unscripted conversations about rock bottom, reinvention, and redemption. It’s part confessional, part aerial adventure, and 100% unlike any podcast you’ve heard.If you love second chances, shocking revelations, and high-altitude honesty, buckle up. This is The Flying Felon.New episodes weekly. Watch the skies.
About The Flying Felon

Society & Culture

