S3E4: Fitness for Females, Breaking Down What We Learned from Dr. Stacy Sims on Fitness & Protein for Females

In this episode of the Flow State podcast, hosts Monica and Norah discuss the importance of understanding female-specific training and hormonal changes throughout different life stages. They revisit a previous episode with Dr. Stacy Sims on cycle-specific training and share their biggest takeaways in a digestible and relatable format.They emphasize the significance of estrogen and progesterone in women's bodies and how they impact muscle contraction, metabolism, and overall health. Furthermore, they delve into the role of progesterone and its impact on muscle breakdown during the second half of the menstrual cycle. They stress the need for increased protein intake and appropriate nutrition during this phase to support muscle maintenance and overall well-being. Tune in now and find out more about the key takeaways from the episode, covering protein needs, supplementation, training with the menstrual cycle, and the importance of consistency.Episode Highlights:Simplifying and sharing the key takeaways from the episode with Dr. Stacy SimsPersonal experiences and changes since implementing the knowledgeBenefits of strength training for long-term health and well-beingThe impact of estrogen, gut changes, and muscle contraction on women's bodiesThe importance of lean mass preservation for menopausal yearsThe drawbacks of extended moderate intensity workoutsHow hormonal imbalances may affect training recommendationsShifting the mindset around body goals and healthy relationships with changeTraining recommendations for individuals with hormonal dysfunctionsAdjusting training formats during perimenopause and menopause Differentiating between moderate and high intensity trainingImportance of body awareness and sprint interval training in older ageUnderstanding hormonal changes in relation to training and nutritionsProtein recommendation for athletes Tailoring workouts to the menstrual cycle can optimize training.And so much more!Featured in the episode:•S2E7 The Truth on Cycle Sync'd Training & Why Women Need More Protein Dr. Stacy SimsThis podcast is brought to you by Marea. A menstrual wellness company providing drinkable nutrition to support you and your hormones. Take 15% off your first order with the code FLOWPOD.Learn more about Marea: http://www.mareawellness.com/Connect with The Flow State Podcast Hosts:Norah Candito, registered dietitian: @nutritionwithnorahEmail: [email protected] : https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/Join Norah's group program for personalized support on your hormonal health journey:https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/harmonizeMonica Grohne, Marea’s founder, PMDD warrior and wellness junkie: @monicagrohneWant to connect with other like minded wellness girlies? Join the FLOW STATE CLUB, a digital group chat connecting people like you.