Monica Grohne and Norah Candito
The Flow State Podcast, brought to you by Marea, is all about finding balance in your everyday life. We dive into topics around women's health and wellness from...
The Flow State Podcast, brought to you by Marea, is all about finding balance in your everyday life. We dive into topics around women's health and wellness from...
Available Episodes

  • S3E7: Menopause & Perimenopause: Symptoms, Solutions, and Self-Advocacy with Esther Blum
    Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Listeners are encouraged to consult with qualified healthcare providers for personalized recommendations.In today’s episode, we are joined by a special guest, Esther Blum, an integrative dietitian and menopause expert and together we dive into the world of menopause and perimenopause, shedding light on this often misunderstood phase of life for women. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect from this insightful conversation:The frustration with conventional medical approaches and seeking alternative methodsThe importance of questioning research sources and understanding biasThe need for transparency and advocating for your healthEmpowering women to take control of their health and question medical recommendationsMonica's personal experience with hormonal imbalance and how it led to the creation of her brand, MareaEsther's journey into the field of menopause and integrative dietetics.The lack of support and focus on menopausal women in conventional medicineAddressing the evolving perspective on menopause and the changing landscape of healthcareRecognizing the signs of perimenopause, including changes in menstrual cycle, weight gain, hot flashes, etcFactors influencing hormone balanceThe impact of trauma on hormone balance and the importance of healing.The misconception around the duration of menopause and addressing symptoms.Differentiating between induced symptoms due to diet changes and genuine perimenopausal symptomsApproaches to raising progesterone levels and managing hormonal changes.The ongoing nature of menopausal symptoms if not addressed properly.The long-term effects of a hysterectomy without proper hormone replacement therapyThe role of vaginal estrogen and treatments for menopausal vaginal healthAnd so much more!Connect with Esther:Website: https://estherblum.com/Instagram: @gorgeousestherAbout Esther Blum:Esther Blum is an Integrative Dietitian and Menopause Expert. In the past 27 years she has helped thousands of women master menopause through nutrition, hormones and self-advocacy.Esther is the bestselling author of See ya later, Ovulator, Cavewomen Don’t Get Fat, Eat, Drink and Be Gorgeous, Secrets of Gorgeous, and The Eat, Drink, and Be Gorgeous Project.Learn more about Marea: http://www.mareawellness.com/Connect with The Flow State Podcast Hosts:Norah Candito, registered dietitian: @nutritionwithnorahEmail: [email protected]: https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/Join Norah's group program for personalized support on your hormonal health journey:https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/harmonizeMonica Grohne, Marea’s founder, PMDD warrior and wellness junkie: @monicagrohneWant to connect with other like minded wellness girlies? Join the 
    8/7/2023
    51:26
  • S3E6: Mind-Body Connection: Community Q&A on Hormones, Hair Loss, and HIIT
    Disclaimer: The information provided in this podcast is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Listeners are encouraged to consult with qualified healthcare providers for personalized recommendations.In this episode, Norah and Monica dive deep into the world of hormone support and cycle tracking. They begin by thanking their audience for the amazing questions received for their seasonal community Q&A, emphasizing the importance of providing personalized answers to individual situations.Episode Highlights:Understanding Acne and Hormones: Exploring the link between gut health, hormones, and acne during ovulation.Caloric Intake Recommendations: Discussing energy needs and nutrition during different menstrual phases.Coping with Period Cramps: Nutritional approaches, including Omega-3 and Vitamin E sources, to alleviate discomfort.Cycle Thinking and Anxiety: How hormonal fluctuations impact anxiety levels, differentiating PMDD and PME.Cycle Tracking in College and Busy Schedules: Tips for college students with unpredictable schedules.Age and Irregular Periods: Addressing irregular periods in mid-30s and considering perimenopause.Understanding the Menstrual Cycle Continuum: Consider the last few months' impact on your current cycle, not just the previous month. Hormones take time to influence the menstrual cycle.Hair Loss and Hormones: Hormonal imbalances, PCOS, and elevated androgens can cause hair loss in women. Nutrient deficiencies, especially iron, can also contribute.Nutritional Supplements for Hair: Biotin and zinc can support hair, skin, and nails. Adequate nutrition is crucial for overall health and hair quality.Tips for Better Motility: Practice mindful eating, avoid stress during meals, chew food thoroughly, and prioritize relaxation for improved digestion.And so much more!This podcast is brought to you by Marea. A menstrual wellness company providing drinkable nutrition to support you and your hormones. Take 15% off your first order with the code FLOWPOD.Learn more about Marea: http://www.mareawellness.com/Connect with The Flow State Podcast Hosts:Norah Candito, registered dietitian: @nutritionwithnorahEmail: [email protected]: https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/Join Norah's group program for personalized support on your hormonal health journey:https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/harmonizeMonica Grohne, Marea’s founder, PMDD warrior and wellness junkie: @monicagrohneWant to connect with other like minded wellness girlies? Join the FLOW STATE CLUB, a digital group chat connecting people like you.
    7/31/2023
    42:10
  • S3E5: Unlocking Pelvic Floor Health: A Conversation with a Pelvic Floor PT, Dr. Melissa Oleson
    ***This episode is not meant to be medical advice. If you're currently experiencing something out of the normal please contact your medical provider for individualized care.***In today's episode, we are joined by Dr. Melissa Oleson, a doctor in physical therapy specializing in pelvic floor health and together they discuss the importance of a whole-body approach to pelvic health, debunking the myth that pelvic floor issues are only a concern for women. They also emphasize the need to focus on the entire core system, including breathing muscles, abdominals, deep back stabilizers, and glutes.Tune in now because this episode provides valuable insights into pelvic floor health, dispelling myths, and offering practical advice for optimizing overall well-being.Episode Highlights:Dr. Melissa's personal journey into pelvic health after experiencing deep, nagging hip painSymptoms of a tight pelvic floorThe connection between stress and pelvic floor tension, and the importance of breath in pelvic healthThe misconception of kegels as the primary solution and the need to work on the entire core systemThe impact of posture, exercise, and footwear on pelvic floor healthTips for pelvic floor warm-up and cooldown exercises before and after workoutsThe interconnectedness of the pelvic floor with gut health, hormone health, and overall well-beingBreaking the habit of the "just-in-case pee" and re-establishing natural bladder cuesThe significance of mindful breathing, gentle stretching exercises, and optimal body alignment to support the pelvic floor throughout life.Recognizing the value of pelvic floor therapy and holistic approaches to address various pelvic health issues.The importance of self-care, including exercise and facials, in maintaining overall well-being.And so much more!Stay connected with Dr. Melissa:Website: https://msunn.com/Instagram: @drmelissaolesonYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrMelissaOlesonThis podcast is brought to you by Marea. A menstrual wellness company providing drinkable nutrition to support you and your hormones. Take 15% off your first order with the code FLOWPOD.Learn more about Marea: http://www.mareawellness.com/Connect with The Flow State Podcast Hosts:Norah Candito, registered dietitian: @nutritionwithnorahEmail: [email protected]: https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/Join Norah's group program for personalized support on your hormonal health journey:https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/harmonizeMonica Grohne, Marea’s founder, PMDD warrior and wellness junkie: @monicagrohneWant to connect with other like minded wellness girlies? Join the FLOW STATE CLUB, a digital group chat connecting people like you.
    7/24/2023
    38:41
  • S3E4: Fitness for Females, Breaking Down What We Learned from Dr. Stacy Sims on Fitness & Protein for Females
    In this episode of the Flow State podcast, hosts Monica and Norah discuss the importance of understanding female-specific training and hormonal changes throughout different life stages. They revisit a previous episode with Dr. Stacy Sims on cycle-specific training and share their biggest takeaways in a digestible and relatable format.They emphasize the significance of estrogen and progesterone in women's bodies and how they impact muscle contraction, metabolism, and overall health. Furthermore, they delve into the role of progesterone and its impact on muscle breakdown during the second half of the menstrual cycle. They stress the need for increased protein intake and appropriate nutrition during this phase to support muscle maintenance and overall well-being. Tune in now and find out more about  the key takeaways from the episode, covering protein needs, supplementation, training with the menstrual cycle, and the importance of consistency.Episode Highlights:Simplifying and sharing the key takeaways from the episode with Dr. Stacy SimsPersonal experiences and changes since implementing the knowledgeBenefits of strength training for long-term health and well-beingThe impact of estrogen, gut changes, and muscle contraction on women's bodiesThe importance of lean mass preservation for menopausal yearsThe drawbacks of extended moderate intensity workoutsHow hormonal imbalances may affect training recommendationsShifting the mindset around body goals and healthy relationships with changeTraining recommendations for individuals with hormonal dysfunctionsAdjusting training formats during perimenopause and menopause Differentiating between moderate and high intensity trainingImportance of body awareness and sprint interval training in older ageUnderstanding hormonal changes in relation to training and nutritionsProtein recommendation for athletes Tailoring workouts to the menstrual cycle can optimize training.And so much more!Featured in the episode:•S2E7 The Truth on Cycle Sync'd Training & Why Women Need More Protein Dr. Stacy SimsThis podcast is brought to you by Marea. A menstrual wellness company providing drinkable nutrition to support you and your hormones. Take 15% off your first order with the code FLOWPOD.Learn more about Marea: http://www.mareawellness.com/Connect with The Flow State Podcast Hosts:Norah Candito, registered dietitian: @nutritionwithnorahEmail: [email protected]: https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/Join Norah's group program for personalized support on your hormonal health journey:https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/harmonizeMonica Grohne, Marea’s founder, PMDD warrior and wellness junkie: @monicagrohneWant to connect with other like minded wellness girlies? Join the FLOW STATE CLUB, a digital group chat connecting people like you.
    7/17/2023
    52:28
  • S3E3: A Naturopathic Approach to PCOS with Dr. Lana Butner
    ***This episode is not meant to be medical advice. If you're currently experiencing something out of the normal please contact your medical provider for individualized care.***In this episode of the Flow State Podcast, hosts Monica and Norah are joined by Dr. Lana, a certified naturopathic doctor and licensed acupuncturist, to explore the topic of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). Dr. Lana shares her personal journey and how she found her calling in holistic healthcare. PCOS is defined as a condition involving hormonal, insulin, and blood sugar imbalances, which can have various effects on the body, including fertility and menstrual cycle disruptions. They also delve into the connection between PCOS and mental health, offering insights and tips for managing anxiety and depression related to the condition. Tune in to gain a deeper understanding of PCOS and learn about holistic strategies for managing this complex condition. Episode Highlights:Dr. Lana's personal journey and how she got into holistic healthcare Her experience with anxiety and IBS symptoms What is PCOS The impact of PCOS on fertility and menstrual cycle Common symptoms of PCOS The importance of early diagnosis and treatment for PCOS Dr. Lana's approach to treating PCOS holisticallyThe role of nutrition and lifestyle changes in managing PCOS Addressing insulin resistance through diet and exercise The benefits of acupuncture and herbal medicine for PCOS The importance of personalized treatment plans for PCOS Tips for managing PCOS-related anxiety and depression The impact of stress on PCOS symptoms Dr. Lana's advice for anyone dealing with PCOS And so much more!About Dr. Lana Butner:Dr. Lana Butner is a board certified naturopathic doctor (ND) and licensed acupuncturist (LAc). She earned her ND at the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine, a four-year accredited medical school. Stay connected with Dr. Lana:Website: https://www.drlanawellness.com/Instagram: @drlanawellnessFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/drlanawellness/Email: [email protected] podcast is brought to you by Marea. A menstrual wellness company providing drinkable nutrition to support you and your hormones. Take 15% off your first order with the code FLOWPOD.Learn more about Marea: http://www.mareawellness.com/Connect with The Flow State Podcast Hosts:Norah Candito, registered dietitian: @nutritionwithnorahEmail: [email protected]: https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/Join Norah's group program for personalized support on your hormonal health journey:https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/harmonizeMonica Grohne, Marea’s founder, PMDD warrior and wellness junkie: @monicagrohneWant to
    7/10/2023
    39:08

About The Flow State Podcast

The Flow State Podcast, brought to you by Marea, is all about finding balance in your everyday life. We dive into topics around women's health and wellness from menstrual health to mental health.
