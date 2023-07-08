S3E5: Unlocking Pelvic Floor Health: A Conversation with a Pelvic Floor PT, Dr. Melissa Oleson
***This episode is not meant to be medical advice. If you're currently experiencing something out of the normal please contact your medical provider for individualized care.***In today's episode, we are joined by Dr. Melissa Oleson, a doctor in physical therapy specializing in pelvic floor health and together they discuss the importance of a whole-body approach to pelvic health, debunking the myth that pelvic floor issues are only a concern for women. They also emphasize the need to focus on the entire core system, including breathing muscles, abdominals, deep back stabilizers, and glutes.Tune in now because this episode provides valuable insights into pelvic floor health, dispelling myths, and offering practical advice for optimizing overall well-being.Episode Highlights:Dr. Melissa's personal journey into pelvic health after experiencing deep, nagging hip painSymptoms of a tight pelvic floorThe connection between stress and pelvic floor tension, and the importance of breath in pelvic healthThe misconception of kegels as the primary solution and the need to work on the entire core systemThe impact of posture, exercise, and footwear on pelvic floor healthTips for pelvic floor warm-up and cooldown exercises before and after workoutsThe interconnectedness of the pelvic floor with gut health, hormone health, and overall well-beingBreaking the habit of the "just-in-case pee" and re-establishing natural bladder cuesThe significance of mindful breathing, gentle stretching exercises, and optimal body alignment to support the pelvic floor throughout life.Recognizing the value of pelvic floor therapy and holistic approaches to address various pelvic health issues.The importance of self-care, including exercise and facials, in maintaining overall well-being.And so much more!Stay connected with Dr. Melissa:Website: https://msunn.com/Instagram: @drmelissaolesonYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/@DrMelissaOlesonThis podcast is brought to you by Marea. A menstrual wellness company providing drinkable nutrition to support you and your hormones. Take 15% off your first order with the code FLOWPOD.Learn more about Marea: http://www.mareawellness.com/Connect with The Flow State Podcast Hosts:Norah Candito, registered dietitian: @nutritionwithnorahEmail: [email protected]
: https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/Join Norah's group program for personalized support on your hormonal health journey:https://www.nutritionwithnorah.com/harmonizeMonica Grohne, Marea’s founder, PMDD warrior and wellness junkie: @monicagrohneWant to connect with other like minded wellness girlies? Join the FLOW STATE CLUB, a digital group chat connecting people like you.