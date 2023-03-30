The Flexible Neurotic is the edgy midlife podcast normalizing and inspiring self-reinvention in the second half of life, the “midlife remix”. It is an inside li... More
Available Episodes
5 of 102
Real As F*#k: Confidential
EP 77: What if I told you that it’s normal to feel “like your life just doesn’t fit you anymore”? And, this episode will make you laugh & cry with a little “laugh pee” on the side! You get to listen to our “real “as f*#k” chat”…it’s confidential. Midlifer & “FREE”...do you ever wonder how you can set yourself up for success by saying no to things you don’t want to be doing…moving from the “have to’s” feeling to the “want to’s”. Creating “sexy as hell energy inside and out”... sexy energy and confidence matter. Wanna hear about how to free yourself from social constraints, judgment, and be free to be whoever the hell we want? I sure do! Wonder what in the world you are supposed to be doing in your life? Remembering what your passions even are or finding cool new ones…? I have a podcast episode for you that is a layered, funny and “real life” that you won’t want to even hit “pause”...you will listen ‘til the end… Become the “dope ass women” we all really are deep in that inner self (under the muffin top and high rise jeans), under all the “should’s”. Show up for yourself time! Join me, Dr. Sarah Milken, in an open and honest conversation called, Real As F*#k: Confidential. My guest, Andrea Levoff, with moniker "Dope Ass Mom,"... she’s a writer, stand up comedian, content creator and influencer based in Chicago. She got her master’s in spiritual psychology when she wanted to scratch her “itchies” and do something for herself when her kids started pre school. She's spent the last year in a “phase of surrender”, allowing her to move through a divorce, tap into her higher consciousness, and go inward to find more happiness than she's ever known before. Andrea's message is all about breaking out of society's expectations and being our own "dope ass" selves. She encourages us to focus on self-love, confidence, and showing up for ourselves, especially in midlife when we might have even forgotten how. Her message is all about owning your life and making it what you want it to be. So let's be "dope ass" and rewrite our own narratives! Some Highlights: Creating your own “sexy as f*#ck” script How to jump from the hamster wheel of midlife “comfort and sameness” Being a “dope ass woman & mom” and what that means The importance of laughing in the midlife journey Focus on self-love and confidence (the real life explanation of how) Owning your own life and what you want it to be Finding what works for you and your “light up” monitor Coping through a divorce & the extraordinary light that emerges Looking forward to connecting with you! Here are some ways to connect with me THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC SHOW NOTES: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/episodes/77 THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/theflexibleneurotic/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC WEBSITE: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC EMAIL: [email protected]
4/27/2023
1:37:45
Midlife Fountain of Youth: Brain & Body Action Steps
EP 76: Do you ever want someone who just tells you the top 5 things you can do to optimize the “fountain of youth”? Maximizing your brain and muscle growth? There is no magic pill. But, I have definitely found the expert that is giving us the cutting edge research golden nuggets! Do you wonder if you’re getting enough sleep every night? Do you find yourself confused on what supplements you should be taking to keep your mind and body vibrant? Why we should care about REM sleep and very specific supplements? Join me, Dr. Sarah Milken, in an open and informative conversation called, “Midlife Fountain of Youth: Brain & Body Action Steps”. My guest, Louisa Nicola, founder of Neuroathletics, a company providing scientific strategies to help athletes achieve peak performance based on the most cutting edge neurological research. We discuss how once a triathlon superstar, Louisa's dream of competing in Beijing was shattered by a car accident. But every cloud has a silver lining, and her journey to recovery led her to study the human brain. Now, as the founder of Neuroathethics, Louisa advises top world class athletes and companies on neuroscience and evidence based longevity research. 50 million people suffer from Alzheimers worldwide. Louisa reveals that while genetics can play a role in the disease, lifestyle factors like sleep, nutrition, and exercise are crucial. 95% of Alzheimer’s disease is due to lifestyle, not heredity. 50 million people suffer worldwide. She shares 5 things to make sure you are doing to achieve “the foundation of youth”. Who knew that a passion for triathlons could lead to such a brainy business helping athletes and her podcast listeners find the “fountain of youth”. Some Highlights: Louisa’s journey into finding her true passion for brain research and the practical steps we can take 95% of these Alzheimer’s cases are from lifestyle choices 5 things we can do to reduce brain diseases Why sleep is our most underrated tool we have, brain growth How much REM sleep do we need Rem sleep and menopause Richard Isaacson (alzheimer’s expert) Why aging worsens our sleep Data on wearable technology to track our bodies, validity is 85-90% Temperature controlled mattresses Heart rate variability and why we should care Nutrition for optimal brain and muscle growth Theories of brain aging The supplement called Creatine and why we should think about using it Looking forward to connecting with you! Here are some ways to connect with me! THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC SHOW NOTES: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/episodes/76 THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/theflexibleneurotic/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC WEBSITE: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC EMAIL: [email protected]
4/20/2023
1:20:59
Midlife Identity Shakeup & OMG! LOL’s
EP 75: Do you ever want a “midlife bestie” who knows exactly what you are feeling? I might have found someone who is just that person! She says what we are all thinking! Do you ever wonder what would happen if you JUST STARTED your next thing? Do you ever wonder if everything in our lives is just “made up”? Do you find yourself struggling to take even tiny steps forward when it comes to your mental health or career? Are there days you just want to stay in your robe? Do you ever fantasize about just saying no to sh*t you hate? Ready to just DO YOU? I’m joined by Anna Przy… IG and TikTok sensation, midlife comedy content creator. Her TikTok has 500k followers and 10.6M likes. You have seen her IG. She is very often in a white bathrobe yelling “our profound realities” at the sky. She says she is a “sharer of experience” rather than an advice giver. She’s real and hilarious and beyond relatable. She says what you are thinking. Having been diagnosed with anorexia, ADHD and depression and having her event planning job canceled due to the pandemic, she hit rock bottom. Her trademark saying is “It’s called manifesting, look it up”. She has a supportive message for all of us about finding peace, setting yourself up for success by saying no to things you don’t want to do and creating a mindset that removes the pressure. She learned her value and realized that validation comes from within and cannot be found from external factors. Only you and your decision to be happy can make you happy. We dig deep into unpredictability, self-validation, and the “fun” obstacles of midlife. Some Highlights: Anna’s journey navigating depression Navigating social media fame The importance of just starting Getting rid of things that make you miserable Taking baby steps Parasocial relationships Knowing your limits Everything is made up Being directionless can be your purpose Looking forward to connecting with you! Here are some ways to connect with me! THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC SHOW NOTES: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/episodes/75 THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/theflexibleneurotic/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC WEBSITE: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC EMAIL: [email protected]
4/13/2023
1:17:22
Lifespan Expander Tells All…Midlife Secrets
EP 74: Have you been faced with a difficult or out-of-the-blue diagnosis? Have you felt like… there must be another solution! Have you been frustrated by a lack of information from your doctor? Does your midlife brain think about the body's ability to cure itself? Do you feel like you’ve tried everything when it comes to health, wellness, and midlife muffin top? Do you ever wish there was a special pill you could take that would solve reserve aging, intermittently fast for you, AND get rid of gray hair? What If I told you there might be something like that? Yea, you heard me right. Grab your midlife golden shovel because we are digging deep into a little something I’m referring to as an anti-aging vitamin. Get ready for the episode you didn’t know you needed. I chat with Leslie Kenny, a Harvard Business School graduate, and entrepreneur who beat a 5-year life expectancy and healed herself from two incurable diseases. Her midlife journey allowed her to take her power back, hit the research, and develop a product that helped her heal. We discuss her personal experience, the hallmarks of aging, intuitive healing, and everything you need to know about her life-changing product, Primeadine a supplement for a naturally occurring compound in the body called, spermidine. Some Highlights: How to reverse some aging issues How a difficult diagnosis changed Leslie’s life The body is a magical self-healing machine What is spermidine? Is it what it sounds like? And what can it do for me? The importance of advocating for yourself at the doctor Chronological age vs. biological age Hallmarks of aging and how to address them Taking back your midlife journey Conquering midlife brain fog Looking forward to connecting with you! Here are some ways to connect with me! THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC SHOW NOTES: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/episodes/74 THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/theflexibleneurotic/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC WEBSITE: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC EMAIL: [email protected]
4/6/2023
1:51:34
Pt. 1 of 2 - Tiktok Creator Shares Beauty Tips: How to Create Yourself, Not Find Yourself
EP 73 Pt. 1 of 2: Do you find yourself searching for the “Who? Why? & What hair oils should I be using in midlife?” Are you looking for ways to scratch those midlife “itchies” when it comes to comparison, career, and balancing all your kids after school activities? Do you really know how to shampoo your hair? Look no further for all answers on self-care, self-compassion, and approved self-obsession in midlife. Find out how my guest realized that she wouldn’t be able to “find herself”, and that she needed to “create” herself. Join me, Dr. Sarah Milken, in an open and honest conversation called, “Tiktok Creator Shares Beauty Tips: How to Create Yourself, Not Find Yourself”. My guest, Amy Chang, is THE Instagram phenomenon, viral content creator, TikTok superstar, and health-conscious beauty blogger. She is known on all platforms as @bondenavant or bond en avant, which means “leap forward” in French. This is a magical two-part episode, so don’t miss it! In part one Amy (@bondenavant) discusses the importance of diving into your re-invention story without fear, harnessing the courage to be vulnerable online, and silencing the “inner mean girl” that wants to compare yourself to others. We chat on developing this mindset of “creating yourself”, as opposed to “finding yourself”. Amy vulnerably shares her own adoption & foster story… and how her cultural identity was different from her adopted parents…her struggle to figure out who she was in the world and the steps she took to help figure it out. She explains that this is how she let go of self-limiting definitions of success and just focused on her dream. Amy also talks about getting comfortable with “change” for personal growth. Amy tells us how she slowly built her career with 1.6 million social media followers, with one small step of starting a blog. Some Highlights: Personal growth through identity crisis Being vulnerable is honest and it’s how you connect with your peers Pinpointing your north star and following it The path to self-identity is a self-creation process Looking forward to connecting with you! Here are some ways to connect with me! THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC SHOW NOTES: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/episodes/73 THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/theflexibleneurotic/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC WEBSITE: https://www.theflexibleneurotic.com/ THE FLEXIBLE NEUROTIC EMAIL: [email protected]
The Flexible Neurotic is the edgy midlife podcast normalizing and inspiring self-reinvention in the second half of life, the “midlife remix”. It is an inside listen to experts in all areas of midlife including mental health, vaginal & sexual health (menopause), plastic surgery & skincare, nutrition, midlife career pivots, aging parents, and parenting teens. With expertise, information and sass, the podcast is hosted by Dr. Sarah Milken. She is known as the "Flexible Neurotic,” for her ability to help find the sweet spot between neurotic and chill. Relax, sit back, and let the Flexible Neurotic ask all the burning questions for you.