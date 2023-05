Real As F*#k: Confidential

EP 77: What if I told you that it's normal to feel "like your life just doesn't fit you anymore"? And, this episode will make you laugh & cry with a little "laugh pee" on the side! You get to listen to our "real "as f*#k" chat"…it's confidential. Midlifer & "FREE"...do you ever wonder how you can set yourself up for success by saying no to things you don't want to be doing…moving from the "have to's" feeling to the "want to's". Creating "sexy as hell energy inside and out"... sexy energy and confidence matter. Wanna hear about how to free yourself from social constraints, judgment, and be free to be whoever the hell we want? I sure do! Wonder what in the world you are supposed to be doing in your life? Remembering what your passions even are or finding cool new ones…? I have a podcast episode for you that is a layered, funny and "real life" that you won't want to even hit "pause"...you will listen 'til the end… Become the "dope ass women" we all really are deep in that inner self (under the muffin top and high rise jeans), under all the "should's". Show up for yourself time! Join me, Dr. Sarah Milken, in an open and honest conversation called, Real As F*#k: Confidential. My guest, Andrea Levoff, with moniker "Dope Ass Mom,"... she's a writer, stand up comedian, content creator and influencer based in Chicago. She got her master's in spiritual psychology when she wanted to scratch her "itchies" and do something for herself when her kids started pre school. She's spent the last year in a "phase of surrender", allowing her to move through a divorce, tap into her higher consciousness, and go inward to find more happiness than she's ever known before. Andrea's message is all about breaking out of society's expectations and being our own "dope ass" selves. She encourages us to focus on self-love, confidence, and showing up for ourselves, especially in midlife when we might have even forgotten how. Her message is all about owning your life and making it what you want it to be. So let's be "dope ass" and rewrite our own narratives! Some Highlights: Creating your own "sexy as f*#ck" script How to jump from the hamster wheel of midlife "comfort and sameness" Being a "dope ass woman & mom" and what that means The importance of laughing in the midlife journey Focus on self-love and confidence (the real life explanation of how) Owning your own life and what you want it to be Finding what works for you and your "light up" monitor Coping through a divorce & the extraordinary light that emerges