Bucky Campbell... truly that is all, and that is plenty. Enjoy the most entertaining storyteller we've had on the podcast to date.
1:21:03
#156 - Michael Jones
There are so many stories and careers that include the name Mike Jones! From a Jelly Belly trailer, to the private jet trips, to Jackal, the stories go on and on. We were lucky enough to sit down and hear a few of them!
1:05:03
#155 - Bill Hill
We should all feel very fortunate to sit and listen to a legend like AQHA Hall of Famer, Bill Hill, walk us through his life story. In his 90's now, he talks about the years in the service, to bringing some of the best sires in the AQHA to the spotlight. I had a great time getting to sit and listen. Now it's your turn.
1:36:41
#154 - Dusty Tuckness
There are two names in the business of cowboy protection, Cody Webster and this man. I had a really good time sitting down with someone that the whole rodeo world has come to admire. There’s nobody who wouldn’t benefit from spending an hour listening to his story and philosophy on life.
59:18
#153 - Devin Marcum
The man who stepped in this year as president of Resistol, filling some HUGE shoes and is taking the whole brand in some amazing new directions, while maintaining the tradition we have all come to appreciate from the Resistol brand.