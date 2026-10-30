The Fitzcarraldo Editions Archive

Holly Pester, poet and author of Cafés, The Lodgers and Comic Timing, speaks to Rebecca May Johnson, author of Small Fires: An Epic in the Kitchen. Their discussion touches on the romantic, radical ideal of the café, the conflicting rhythms of the body and work, and the right to leisure and the right to dream.



Recorded at Young Space in August 2026. Edited by Frankie Wells. Music composed by Kwes Darko.