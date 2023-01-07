The Fit Chap - Are You Sympathetic to Your Nervous System?

CH (MAJ) Phipps brings back Meredith Phipps for another interview. This time they focus on nervous system regulation and how it is vitally important to maintain a proper balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic systems during CHBOLC. Meredith explains the function of each system and gives some practical ways in which to moderate them while dealing with the stressors of military training.