A show devoted to the fitness and well-being of chaplains entering into the United States Army.
The Fit Chap - Are You Sympathetic to Your Nervous System?
CH (MAJ) Phipps brings back Meredith Phipps for another interview. This time they focus on nervous system regulation and how it is vitally important to maintain a proper balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic systems during CHBOLC. Meredith explains the function of each system and gives some practical ways in which to moderate them while dealing with the stressors of military training.
7/1/2023
The Fit Chap - I've Got Your Back!
CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews Dr. Nicholas Pickrell, resident chiropractor at Fort Jackson, SC. Dr. Pickrell shares some of the recurring soldier issues he deals with as a chiropractor, what strength and endurance looks like through the lens of chiropractic care, and how to link up with him for rehab.
5/12/2023
The Fit Chap - Endurance Produces Endearment
CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews CH (MAJ) Jim Murray, former Battalion Chaplain for the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and CHBOLC Small Group Leader. Together, they discuss the what it means to share in the physical sufferings of soldiers and how these challenges can enhance the chaplain's ministry opportunities.
4/15/2023
The Fit Chap - Looking at the Whole Chaplain
CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews Meredith Phipps, clinical intern at the Maryland University of Integrative Health. Meredith unpacks eudaimonic well-being and its application to the rigors of Army chaplaincy. Together, they discuss the importance of spiritual and mental readiness prior to arrival at CHBOLC and moving forward into future ministry.
Meredith's studies can be found at the following links:
-Experiential Appreciation https://doi.org/10.1038/s41562-021-01283-6
-Eudaimonic wellbeing as discussed in the context of polyvagal theory https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnhum.2018.00067/full
3/17/2023
The Fit Chap - What is Fitness for the Incoming Chaplain?
CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews LTC Ben Bower, Physical Therapist and Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) Senior Lead for the 193rd Infantry Brigade. LTC Bower explains the relevance behind the fitness domains found in Field Manual 7-22. CH Phipps also shares with prospective students what some of the expectations are for physical fitness within the Army.
For more information on the Army Combat Fitness Test: https://www.army.mil/acft/