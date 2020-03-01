Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The First Vision: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast

Podcast The First Vision: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Episode 7: New Podcast Mini-Series Announcement
    We are pleased to announce a new mini-series called The Priesthood Restored: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast. The new podcast launches in January 2021 and explores the events that played a role in the restoration of the priesthood.
    11/20/2020
  • Episode 6: “I Had Seen a Vision”
    Episode 6 - Why does the story of Joseph Smith’s first vision—a story about a teenage boy in western New York during the early nineteenth century—still resonate with people around the world today?
    1/3/2020
  • Episode 5: “It Caused Me Great Reflection”
    Episode 5 - This episode explores the immediate aftermath of the First Vision and Joseph Smith’s recounting of the event throughout his life.
    1/3/2020
  • Episode 4: “A Pillar of Light”
    Episode 4 - Have you ever heard the story of Joseph Smith’s first vision told using all the surviving accounts of the event? That’s the focus of this episode. Here, the nine different accounts from Joseph Smith’s lifetime are woven together.
    1/3/2020
  • Episode 3: “I Retired to the Woods”
    Episode 3 - What did the place that came to be called the Sacred Grove look like when Joseph Smith entered in early spring 1820? What did it sound like? What did it smell like? In this episode we examine the environment in which Joseph Smith prayed.
    1/3/2020

About The First Vision: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast

The First Vision: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast is a six-part miniseries from the Joseph Smith Papers Project that explores the history and legacy of Joseph Smith’s first vision. Series host Spencer W. McBride interviews historians and other scholars
