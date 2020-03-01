The First Vision: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast is a six-part miniseries from the Joseph Smith Papers Project that explores the history and legacy of Joseph Smi... More
Available Episodes
Episode 7: New Podcast Mini-Series Announcement
We are pleased to announce a new mini-series called The Priesthood Restored: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast. The new podcast launches in January 2021 and explores the events that played a role in the restoration of the priesthood.
11/20/2020
Episode 6: “I Had Seen a Vision”
Episode 6 - Why does the story of Joseph Smith’s first vision—a story about a teenage boy in western New York during the early nineteenth century—still resonate with people around the world today?
1/3/2020
Episode 5: “It Caused Me Great Reflection”
Episode 5 - This episode explores the immediate aftermath of the First Vision and Joseph Smith’s recounting of the event throughout his life.
1/3/2020
Episode 4: “A Pillar of Light”
Episode 4 - Have you ever heard the story of Joseph Smith’s first vision told using all the surviving accounts of the event? That’s the focus of this episode. Here, the nine different accounts from Joseph Smith’s lifetime are woven together.
1/3/2020
Episode 3: “I Retired to the Woods”
Episode 3 - What did the place that came to be called the Sacred Grove look like when Joseph Smith entered in early spring 1820? What did it sound like? What did it smell like? In this episode we examine the environment in which Joseph Smith prayed.
About The First Vision: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast
The First Vision: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast is a six-part miniseries from the Joseph Smith Papers Project that explores the history and legacy of Joseph Smith’s first vision. Series host Spencer W. McBride interviews historians and other scholars