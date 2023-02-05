Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dads Who Try
Nate and Tommy are two dads navigating life &amp; fatherhood. Together they share stories of surviving fatherhood and the shenanigans of raising children, being... More
Nate and Tommy are two dads navigating life &amp; fatherhood. Together they share stories of surviving fatherhood and the shenanigans of raising children, being... More

  • DWT Ep 38 | Living Sleep Deprived, Being "good" Husbands
    In this episode of Dads Who Try Tommy and Nate discuss raising children, getting enough sleep, and the challenges of being good husbands.
    6/10/2023
    35:47
  • DWT Ep 37 | Tantrums, Sleep Overs, and Learning to Process Emotions
    In this 37th episode of DWT Tommy and Nate discuss tantrums, sleep overs, and the day to day life of Dads Who Try.
    5/2/2023
    58:12
  • DWT Ep 36 | Its Circle Time, Taking Wins and Lessons, Life with Twins, Finding Sunshine Where You Least Expect It
    In this episode of Dads Who Try, Tommy and Nate are joined by Youtube greats @itscircletime (https://www.youtube.com/@ItsCircleTime). Tune in as they talk about life, success, screen time, and taking W's & L's!
    4/25/2023
    59:57
  • DWT Mini Pod: Tips for Expecting/Newborn Dads...(Lets talk about sex)
    In this mini pod Tommy and Nate discuss some tips, tricks, and hacks for expecting and new fathers. Tune in as they discuss how to prepare for fatherhood and how to help your spouse!
    4/15/2023
    9:23
  • DWT Ep 35 | Dad Bod Bad Bod? How to maintain and create health in parenthood.
    In this 35th episode of Dads Who Try Tommy and Nate are joined by fitness specialist and fellow father Jake Stapleton. Join in on the discussion as they talk about health, fitness, and whether or not KD is an all time great!
    4/11/2023
    1:07:52

About Dads Who Try

Nate and Tommy are two dads navigating life &amp; fatherhood. Together they share stories of surviving fatherhood and the shenanigans of raising children, being decent husbands to their wives (Steph and Leah, respectively), and all the hijinks in-between.
