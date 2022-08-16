Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession in the App
Listen to The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession

The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession

Podcast The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession
Podcast The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession

The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession

Empire Media Group
add
An investigation into the secrets, scandals, and constitutional crises of the most famous – and infamous – family in the world. From ruthless Virgin Queens to t... More
HistoryTrue Crime
An investigation into the secrets, scandals, and constitutional crises of the most famous – and infamous – family in the world. From ruthless Virgin Queens to t... More

Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • Queen Elizabeth II Tribute: A Life of Duty and Service
    Elizabeth II was not only Britain's longest ever-reigning monarch, she will also be remembered as one of the country's most beloved sovereigns. In this special tribute episode we celebrate the life and reign of a queen who devoted herself to the service of her people, and examine how the monarchy will adapt and evolve under the reign of her successor, Charles III. What will his promises to modernize the institution mean? And how will he handle the ongoing crises presented by younger brother Prince Andrew, and youngest son Prince Harry?Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    9/12/2022
    41:04
  • Chapter 12: A Future King
    What next for The Firm? As the Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, heir Charles is 73 years old… meaning second-in-line to the throne William could be King within a decade or two himself. How will he take the monarchy into the post-Elizabeth II phase of its existence – and to what extent will his soured relationship with brother Harry color his reign? Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    8/30/2022
    38:23
  • Chapter 11: Harry & Meghan – Racism, Bullying, and a Family Divided
    Do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex represent a woke, progressive marriage that signals the future of a royal family in touch with popular opinion and the modern world…or is their so-called “Megxit” a self-centered, self-obsessed, dangerous threat to the very institution Harry was born into?Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    8/23/2022
    45:09
  • Chapter 10: Camilla - An Unsuitable Woman
    After the divorce of Charles and Diana, much of the blame was placed on Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles… and following Diana’s death, for many that blame became outright hatred. And yet in 2005 Charles and Camilla married with the blessing of the whole family, and in 2022 the Queen announced that following his coronation, Camilla will be known as Queen. Has Camilla been the focus of The Firm’s smartest PR campaign yet?Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    8/16/2022
    39:58
  • Chapter 9: Harry - The Troubled Prince
    After losing his mother aged just 12, Prince Harry threatened to go off the rails, with his youth punctuated by a series of scandals involving drugs, underage drinking, clashes with the paparazzi, a Nazi-themed fancy dress party and photographs of him partying naked in Vegas. How did the “spare” to William’s “heir” rehabilitate his public image?Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    8/9/2022
    40:32

More History podcasts

About The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession

An investigation into the secrets, scandals, and constitutional crises of the most famous – and infamous – family in the world. 

From ruthless Virgin Queens to traitorous wartime Kings, from madness and revolution to forbidden sex and shocking deaths, from jealousy and rivalry to brothers and sisters torn apart, this is the real, unvarnished history of the last five centuries of Britain’s Royal Family. 

We’re going to reveal the real stories behind the airbrushed history book tales, and we’re going to show the lengths to which the self-styled “Firm” will go in order to keep those stories secret – and to ensure the survival of the Royal Brand… no matter what the cost. 

Brought to you by the team behind America’s leading royals publication The Royal Observer, and featuring authoritative guests including insider royal correspondents, best-selling authors, former employees of the Palace and personal friends of senior members of the royal family, THE FIRM: BLOOD, LIES, AND ROYAL SUCCESSION serves as both a fascinating insight into 500 years of royal history, and an eye-opening exploration of just how the institution has evolved and adapted…and how it continues to do so in the face of recent unprecedented challenges to its standing. 

Podcast website

Listen to The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession, Griffsider and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession

The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession: Podcasts in Family