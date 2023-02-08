Kat just hit her 7 year clean mark and is doing amazing things. Her story is the epitome of have the cards stacked against you, facing extremely difficult circumstances, and raising to overcome them. She spreads her positive message through her social media and like us aims to show people that they are not alone and can make it through their struggle.

We have Brooke, discussing the role substance abuse has played in her family and how it has strengthened other bonds through the hurt and struggle. Not everyone has the same reaction to substance abuse, and it is great to hear how Brooke has worked through her familial experience with it and grown into a better person!

Join us this week for our conversation with Bria! She brings experience in being the child of someone struggling with substance abuse. Come listen to her story and hear the things she’s still doing to move forward from these experiences and how she hopes to help people in the future!

We will have another Law Enforcement Guest this week but due to issues we ran into last time and desire to be able to publish good content for you all we chose to keep this officer Anonymous. Officer J has served in two states, currently residing in the Pacific Northwest, he dives into his experience with Mental Health, Substance Abuse, and his role in policing. This is a good one!

Dominic is reading his story, Room 256, live for Alex and Jordan. The brothers then have a conversation about their mom's substance abuse and dive into a healing discussion that very much represents the type of discussions that led to this podcast being released. Give this special episode a listen and please share it with someone who may be struggling.

About The Final Fix

We're three brothers on a mission to facilitate discussions surrounding the impact of substance abuse on individuals and families. We are aiming to have conversations with people about their experiences and be able to educate the public on some of the difficulties with addiction, sobriety, family, community, and more. We don't have all the answers, and we won't pretend to. We are simply trying to create a platform for people to go to and gain some tools and insights into the world of substance abuse and addiction in order to heal.Please join us on this healing journey.