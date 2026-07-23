Kelly K. Stalnaker is a professional dancer, choreographer, and feminine embodiment coach who traded a corporate path and two degrees for the whisper in her soul - and never looked back.



In this conversation, Kelly shares how dance is so much more than movement: it's a practice for releasing emotions, building real self-trust, and stepping boldly into life even when things feel wobbly. She also gets raw about her four-month injury journey after a series of cortisone injections led to a partial collapse of her hip bone - and how navigating that uncertainty has been her greatest lesson in identity, vulnerability, and community.



Top Takeaways



Confidence isn't something you find - it's something you already have. The root of the word confidence literally means "with trust." Self-confidence is about trusting yourself, not mastering a skill.

Dance teaches you to step like you mean it. Trusting the floor to hold you is a direct metaphor for trusting your foundation in life - even when things feel uncertain or wobbly.

Movement is a portal to emotion. When you let yourself feel something fully and move through it, emotions become healing instead of something to avoid.

Real vulnerability is where the edge is. If sharing something doesn't feel hard anymore, it's not vulnerable for you - and growth lives in what still feels scary to say out loud.

Your identity can't live in anything that can be taken away. Injury, setbacks, and uncertainty will reveal who you are at the core - and that's actually the gift.



Connect with Kelly + Her Offers

Instagram: @KKStal

Website: kellyk.love

Audacity Academy - Kelly's dance training program for women that builds performance skills and confidence on and off the floor. Sells out almost every month, but she makes room when she can.

1:1 Coaching - Kelly takes a limited number of private coaching clients. If you're interested, reach out via Instagram DM or her website to inquire about availability.



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