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33 episodes
- Featured expert, Tia Maher opens up about healing six stomach ulcers, chronic infections, and burnout - and the moment she realized her body wouldn't recover until she confronted the self-abandonment underneath it all.
She and Jessica dig into the real science of gut health, why people-pleasing and perfectionism sabotage healing, and how to stop chasing a "someday" version of yourself while still doing the work.
Tia Maher is the founder of Home of Wealth, a life coach and functional health mentor who has helped over 350 women transform their health, relationships, and mindset.
Find her on IG @itstiamaher
Freebies - Reach out to Tia on IG for access!
Telegram group: "Wealthy and Worthy" - free, includes weekly voice riffs on functional health, nervous system work, and emotional processing
Inside the Telegram group: a replay of her masterclass "F*ck Busy, Let's Get Lit on Life Again," covering her "chill pill" methodology!
Key takeawaysSelf-abandonment (not just diet or genetics) is often the root cause behind chronic gut issues, burnout, and skin/hormone problems
Healing requires addressing both the physical (gut infections, detox pathways) and the emotional/nervous system layer — neither works in isolation
Perfectionism and people-pleasing often show up as an inability to trust your own body and choices
Gut testing (GI map, mycotoxin/organic acid tests) can reveal hidden infections like H. pylori, SIBO, Candida, or parasites — surface fixes like probiotics won't resolve these
A real healing protocol moves through phases: rebuild → cleanse → repair, typically over 4-5 months
ABOUT THE HOST:
Jessica Joy helps driven, soul-led women get the health and body they want from a place of alignment, not force, using her signature framework that prioritizes identity, metabolism, and effective strategy. Get good at this, and you don't just transform your body, you become the unstoppable leader of your health and your life.
Find Jessica on IG @its.jessicajoy
- Kelly K. Stalnaker is a professional dancer, choreographer, and feminine embodiment coach who traded a corporate path and two degrees for the whisper in her soul - and never looked back.
In this conversation, Kelly shares how dance is so much more than movement: it's a practice for releasing emotions, building real self-trust, and stepping boldly into life even when things feel wobbly. She also gets raw about her four-month injury journey after a series of cortisone injections led to a partial collapse of her hip bone - and how navigating that uncertainty has been her greatest lesson in identity, vulnerability, and community.
Top Takeaways
Confidence isn't something you find - it's something you already have. The root of the word confidence literally means "with trust." Self-confidence is about trusting yourself, not mastering a skill.
Dance teaches you to step like you mean it. Trusting the floor to hold you is a direct metaphor for trusting your foundation in life - even when things feel uncertain or wobbly.
Movement is a portal to emotion. When you let yourself feel something fully and move through it, emotions become healing instead of something to avoid.
Real vulnerability is where the edge is. If sharing something doesn't feel hard anymore, it's not vulnerable for you - and growth lives in what still feels scary to say out loud.
Your identity can't live in anything that can be taken away. Injury, setbacks, and uncertainty will reveal who you are at the core - and that's actually the gift.
Connect with Kelly + Her Offers
Instagram: @KKStal
Website: kellyk.love
Audacity Academy - Kelly's dance training program for women that builds performance skills and confidence on and off the floor. Sells out almost every month, but she makes room when she can.
1:1 Coaching - Kelly takes a limited number of private coaching clients. If you're interested, reach out via Instagram DM or her website to inquire about availability.
ABOUT THE HOST: Jessica Joy helps driven, heart-led women get the health and body they want from a place of alignment, not force, using her signature framework that prioritizes identity, metabolism, and effective strategy together. Get good at this, and you don't just transform your body, you become the unstoppable leader of your health and your life.
🔗 Find Jessica on IG @its.jessicajoy - https://www.instagram.com/its.jessicajoy/
✨ How Jessica helps women transform - https://jessicajoydurfee.com/leadher-info
- Description:
Most women are working hard on their health and still not seeing the results they want — and it's not because they're not trying hard enough. In this episode, Jessica shares her Aligned Body Mini Masterclass on the podcast, breaking down why effort alone isn't the answer and how operating from alignment instead of force is what actually creates lasting results. If you've been doing all the things and still feel like you're spinning your wheels, this one's for you.
ABOUT THE HOST:
Jessica Joy helps driven, heart-led women get the health and body they want from a place of alignment, not force, using her signature framework that prioritizes identity, metabolism, and effective strategy together. Get good at this, and you don't just transform your body, you become the unstoppable leader of your health and your life.
🔗 Find Jessica on IG @its.jessicajoy - https://www.instagram.com/its.jessicajoy/
✨ How Jessica helps women transform - https://jessicajoydurfee.com/leadher-info
- Your identity drives everything, how you show up, the actions you take, and ultimately, how people experience your business.
In this episode, premium business mentor Aimée Drost joins me to break down why pain-point marketing is outdated, what actually makes high-level buyers say yes, and how identity work and breathwork can shift your business faster than strategy alone. If you've ever felt like your marketing or your mindset is the missing piece, this one's for you.
Top 6 points:
Why your identity, not just your strategy, determines whether your business actually moves
The real difference between pain-point marketing and desire-based marketing, and why one builds trust while the other can attract the wrong clients
What "premium positioning" actually means, and why most coaches are underselling a transformation as a bundle of sessions
How breathwork can shift identity and unlock breakthroughs faster than months of mindset work
The short-term vs long-term sales strategy every service-based business needs
Why "it's shitty when it's just about me," and how connecting your work to something bigger changes everything
Aimée's Gifts
🎁 Want to go deeper on the premium expansion model? Aimée breaks it all down in this episode:
https://pleasureinselling.com/podcast-ep-20-premium-expansion-wealthy-leader-model/
🎁 5-Minute Breathwork Audio — experience the millionaire breathwork routine for yourself:
https://pleasureinselling.com/millionairebreathworkroutine/
🎁 Follow Aimée on Instagram for more (her page is full of resources):
https://www.instagram.com/aimeedrost/
ABOUT THE HOST:
Jessica Joy helps driven, heart-led women get the health and body they want from a place of alignment, not force, using her signature framework that prioritizes identity, metabolism, and effective strategy together. Get good at this, and you don't just transform your body, you become the unstoppable leader of your health and your life.
🔗 Find Jessica on IG @its.jessicajoy - https://www.instagram.com/its.jessicajoy/
✨ How Jessica helps women transform - https://jessicajoydurfee.com/leadher-info
Why You're Killing It Monday But Running On Empty By Thursday (And What To Do About It) - Episode 2906/11/2026 | 29 mins.If you start Monday motivated, clear, and on track. By Thursday you're talking yourself out of workouts and your nutrition is starting to slide, this is for you.
In this episode I'm breaking down why this happens - and it's not what most people think. It's not a willpower issue - It's a capacity issue. And once you understand that, everything changes.
I'm sharing three deeper reasons your energy dips midweek and three practical solutions including one that costs zero extra time and works while you sleep.
TOP SIX BULLET POINTS:
Why midweek energy crashes are a capacity issue - not a willpower or motivation issue
How a strategy that's too rigid or too much is secretly draining you by Wednesday
The power of holding the vision versus collapsing the container - and what that actually means day to day
Why guided meditations while you sleep are a secret weapon for more restorative rest and better choices the next day
What a midweek restoration practice looks like and why it's a non-negotiable for women navigating a full life
The difference between shallow rest like scrolling and full body restoration - and how to actually get there
If this resonated and you're ready to dial in a strategy that actually fits your life (one that gives you energy instead of draining it) …
Come find me on Instagram @its.jessicajoy.
DM me the word READY and let's have a real conversation about what your body actually needs. I personally respond and I'd love to connect with you there.
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About The Fempire Podcast
The Fempire Podcast is for high-performing women who want to build a life where their body, business, and relationships rise together.Through conversations on female performance, hormones, health, wealth, and embodied leadership, we focus on high-leverage choices that turn your energy into the asset that fuels your entire Fempire.Podcast website
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