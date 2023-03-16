The fckry with Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus

Keeping it 100 is Leslie Jones’ mission and any fckry will not be tolerated. Each week Leslie and her co-host, Lenny Marcus, expose the fckry of any given topic... More
The Omelette is Fck’n Closed w/ Mary Carillo
This week, Leslie and Lenny welcome sportscaster and former pro tennis player Mary Carillo to the show. She shares how she got started in sports journalism, her favorite sport to cover during the Olympics and how she won the 1977 French Open mixed-doubles title with Tennis Legend, John McEnroe. Plus, find out who comes for March Madness in the fckry of the week. See Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus on Tour! For tickets and tour dates: https://linktr.ee/lesliejonestourdates
4/13/2023
1:36:51
We f’ckin Loved The Daily Show w/ The Daily Show Writers
This week, Leslie and Lenny welcome the brilliant writers of The Daily Show. They share their experience working with Leslie, how they tailor jokes for the different hosts and their favorite part about working on The Daily Show. Plus, find out which host makes anti-trans bills passing in different states the fckry of the week. The Daily Show Writers include: Jen Flanz, Executive Producer/Showrunner/Writer, The Daily Show Dan Amira, Head Writer/Producer, The Daily Show Zhubin Parang, Co-Executive Producer and Writer, The Daily Show Daniel Radosh, Senior Writer, The Daily ShowDavid Kibuuka, Supervising Producer/Writer, The Daily Show See Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus on Tour! For tickets and tour dates: https://linktr.ee/lesliejonestourdates
4/6/2023
1:15:17
F’ck me off w/ Tommy Latch
This week, Leslie and Lenny welcome the world famous Comic Strip Live's manager/booker, Tommy Latch. He shares how he went from comedian to booker, his opinion of the state of comedy, and battles Leslie in a quiz all about 90’s music. Plus, find out who calls out hypocrites in this week’s fckry of the week. See Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus on Tour! For tickets and tour dates: https://linktr.ee/lesliejonestourdates
3/30/2023
1:14:40
I fck’n Love You Tom w/ Tom Papa
This week Leslie and Lenny welcome comedian Tom Papa. They discuss Tom’s 25-year career in entertainment, his love for bread and the new reality competition show Leslie and Tom are dying to host. Plus, find out who calls out managers and agents in the fckry of the week. See Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus on Tour! For tickets and tour dates: https://linktr.ee/lesliejonestourdates
3/23/2023
1:33:21
Dicks -R- US w/ Eleanor Kerrigan
This week Leslie and Lenny pitch their idea of a hot NPR style show. Also, they welcome comedian Eleanor Kerrigan to discuss how she survived being one of 10 children being raised in South Philly, how the Comedy Store changed her life and what’s next in her career. Plus, find out who cusses out the iPhone in the fckry of the week. See Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus on Tour! For tickets and tour dates: https://linktr.ee/lesliejonestourdates NPR article: “'The Daily Show' guest hosts (so far): Why Leslie Jones soared and D.L. Hughley sank” by Eric Deggans
About The fckry with Leslie Jones and Lenny Marcus
Keeping it 100 is Leslie Jones’ mission and any fckry will not be tolerated. Each week Leslie and her co-host, Lenny Marcus, expose the fckry of any given topic and they have a fun time doing it. They interview special guests and answer listener questions. Plus, in the ‘fckry of the week’ segment, Leslie and Lenny call out people, places, things or situations. Nothing is off limits and you don’t want to miss it.