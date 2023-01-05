Immersive Art, Magical Realism & the Future w/ Jeff Hull & Recluse

Jejune Institute, The Institute, Dispatches from Elsewhere, the Latitude Society, In Bright Axiom, Jeff Hull, alternate reality games (ARGs), immersive art, Rosicrucianism, the Whitechapel Club, the Fortean Society, the Cacophony Society, Suicide Clubs, press clubs, social upheaval, humor as a teaching tool and path of enlightenment, Western forms of Taoism and Sufism, New Thought, The Secret, actions vs thoughts, group encounters, magical realism, the magic of place, manifesting the incredible, the encroachment of capital on open places, the closing of the weird commons, genre fiction, tropes, Museum of Jurassic Technology, David Lynch, Stanley Kubrick, The X-Files, fiction as a means of transformation, nonfiction metanarrative, changing the narrative, magical nonfiction, the breakdown of society and what comes nextNote: I confused two separate X-Files episodes, season 2's "Firewalker" and season 6's "Field Trip." The former dropped in 1994 while the later appeared in 1999. The Museum of Jurassic Technologies was founded in 1988, but it wasn't originally based in Culver City. Lawrence Weschler's acclaimed account of the museum, Mr. Wilson's Cabinet of Wonders, appeared in 1995. By the time Weschler began exploring the museum, it was based out of Culver. An early display recounting a genus of fungus dubbed Tomentellawas alleged to leave West African ants known as Megaloponera foetens dead with spores protruding from their bodies. Death came after the fungus consumed the ant's brain and nervous system, leaving only a spike-like protrusion out of the creature's head. "Firewalker" most closely resembles this exhibit and the timeframe seems to allow for the X-Files writing staff to explore the museum during this era. After first musical break (4: 10): an epic rundown of the influences behind immersive art and ARGs: Rosicrucianism, the Whitechapel Club, Suicide Clubs, the Fortean Society, Discordianism, Operation Mindfuck, the Cacophony Society. Also, the magic of place and the encroachment of capital: Can magical spots be preserved for the curious? After second musical break (40: 45): The Secret vs actions; magical mystery tours; death and rebirth of personality; manifesting the incredible; Jeff's "the Warp Zone experience" After the third break (1:03: 00): Magical realism, subverting genre fiction a la Lynch & Kubrick; art and self-discovery; human potential, self-help & group encounters; the Museum of Jurassic Technology; the projection of magical spots throughout; the metaphysics of The X-FilesAfter the fourth break (1: 32: 16): The breakdown of consensus reality: When the weird turn pro, what does everyone else do? Plus, the Non-fiction metanarrative; or magical nonfiction? Music by: Keith Allen Dennishttps://keithallendennis.bandcamp.com/Additional music taken from Daniel Dutton's The Faunhttps://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BC5PQ7GB/ref=sr_1_2?crid=3PNRMC4O8GV21&keywords=dan+dutton+the+faun&qid=1680225166&s=music&sprefix=%2Cpopular%2C71&sr=1-2