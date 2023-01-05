Cults, Christian Identity, Synanon: An Inherent Vice Deep Dive w/ JJ Vance & Recluse
"Inherent Vice," Thomas Pynchon, Pynchon family, Massachusetts Bay Colony, J.P. Morgan, Roosevelt family, Theodore Roosevelt, Long Island, Oyster Bay, Kirkpatrick Sale, Richard Farina, J.D. Salinger, US Navy, differences between novel and film version of "Inherent Vice," Paul Thomas Anderson, Scientology, "The Master," Jeremy Blake, Theresa Duncan, Scientology gangstalking & harassment, the Phoenix family, Jaaquin Phoenix, John Brolin, Brolin family, Michael Z. "Mickey" Wolfmann, Clyde E. Toberman, Toberman as Wolfmann, Toberman's support for Christian Identity theology, William Potter Gale, Gerald L.K. Smith, Mormonism, FBI, Howard Hughes, Mormon mafia, Phillip Vannatter, Tom Lange, Charles Manson, Tate-LaBianca murders, Wonderland murders/four on the floor murders, Roman Polanski, OJ Simpson, sovereign citizen movement, Admiralty Law, common law, Marlon Brando, the FBI as a front of the Mormon church, Manson as Christian identity adherent, Aryan Brotherhood, Manson family as right wing militia, COINTELPRO, Topanga Canyon, Owensmouth, Crocker family, Manson's attorney, Chryskylodon, Ojai, Esalen, Krotona, Annie Besant, Rosicrucianism, theosophy, gifted program, gifted kids, Lewis Terman, Synanon, Monarch School, drug rehab centers as cults, occult/mystical references in film/novel, Doc & Bigfoot as same person, Doc as mind control victim, Doc/Bigfoot as CIA asset, MHCHAOS, FBI vs CIA, MK-ULTRA, ARTICHOKEFirst musical interlude: background to the film/novelSecond musical interlude: a parapolitical discussion of filmThird musical interlude: mysticism and mind control speculationMusic by: Keith Allen Dennishttps://keithallendennis.bandcamp.com/