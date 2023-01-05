Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Explore culture, parapolitics and high weirdness with Recluse, the longtime curator of the legendary VISUP blog (visupview.blogspot.com). After cutting his teet... More
Society & Culture
Explore culture, parapolitics and high weirdness with Recluse, the longtime curator of the legendary VISUP blog (visupview.blogspot.com). After cutting his teet... More

  • Immersive Art, Magical Realism & the Future w/ Jeff Hull & Recluse
    Jejune Institute, The Institute, Dispatches from Elsewhere, the Latitude Society, In Bright Axiom, Jeff Hull, alternate reality games (ARGs), immersive art, Rosicrucianism, the Whitechapel Club, the Fortean Society, the Cacophony Society, Suicide Clubs, press clubs, social upheaval, humor as a teaching tool and path of enlightenment, Western forms of Taoism and Sufism, New Thought, The Secret, actions vs thoughts, group encounters, magical realism, the magic of place, manifesting the incredible, the encroachment of capital on open places, the closing of the weird commons, genre fiction, tropes, Museum of Jurassic Technology, David Lynch, Stanley Kubrick, The X-Files, fiction as a means of transformation, nonfiction metanarrative, changing the narrative, magical nonfiction, the breakdown of society and what comes nextNote: I confused two separate X-Files episodes, season 2's "Firewalker" and season 6's "Field Trip." The former dropped in 1994 while the later appeared in 1999. The Museum of Jurassic Technologies was founded in 1988, but it wasn't originally based in Culver City. Lawrence Weschler's acclaimed account of the museum, Mr. Wilson's Cabinet of Wonders, appeared in 1995. By the time Weschler began exploring the museum, it was based out of Culver. An early display recounting a genus of fungus dubbed Tomentellawas alleged to leave West African ants known as Megaloponera foetens dead with spores protruding from their bodies. Death came after the fungus consumed the ant's brain and nervous system, leaving only a spike-like protrusion out of the creature's head. "Firewalker" most closely resembles this exhibit and the timeframe seems to allow for the X-Files writing staff to explore the museum during this era. After first musical break (4: 10): an epic rundown of the influences behind immersive art and ARGs: Rosicrucianism, the Whitechapel Club, Suicide Clubs, the Fortean Society, Discordianism, Operation Mindfuck, the Cacophony Society. Also, the magic of place and the encroachment of capital: Can magical spots be preserved for the curious? After second musical break (40: 45): The Secret vs actions; magical mystery tours; death and rebirth of personality; manifesting the incredible; Jeff's "the Warp Zone experience" After the third break (1:03: 00): Magical realism, subverting genre fiction a la Lynch & Kubrick; art and self-discovery; human potential, self-help & group encounters; the Museum of Jurassic Technology; the projection of magical spots throughout; the metaphysics of The X-FilesAfter the fourth break (1: 32: 16): The breakdown of consensus reality: When the weird turn pro, what does everyone else do? Plus, the Non-fiction metanarrative; or magical nonfiction? Music by: Keith Allen Dennishttps://keithallendennis.bandcamp.com/Additional music taken from Daniel Dutton's The Faunhttps://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BC5PQ7GB/ref=sr_1_2?crid=3PNRMC4O8GV21&keywords=dan+dutton+the+faun&qid=1680225166&s=music&sprefix=%2Cpopular%2C71&sr=1-2 Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    1:50:25
  • Patriot Games III: The Moon and the Machine Gun
    Unification Church, Rod of Iron Ministries, Sean Moon, militias, Waco, Branch Davidians, David Koresh, January 6th Event, Gladio, American Gladio, growing up Moonie, Unification families, Rod of Iron Ministry's paramilitary activities, special operations forces, Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), Craig Sawyer, about Christopher "CT" Thompson, Charles "Sam" Faddis, CIA, Special Activities Division, SAD, anti-CIA, operators culture vs intelligence/military, Tu Lam, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Tu Lam as video game character, gamer culture in psyops, QAnon, Joey Gibson, Patriot Prayer group, New Apostolic Reformation (NAR), Pastor Greg Locke, Black Robe Regiment, cults/religious groups as paramilitaries, Sea Sparrows, Moonies in Iran-Contra, I Am, Silver Shirts, Council for National Policy (CNP), Larry Pratt, American Gladio, PATCON, Charles Buasman, The Right Stuff, Konstantin Malofeev, White Russians, Sovereign Order of Saint John, General William Boykin, Russian honeypot or collaboration? Part I: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/patriot-games-i-the-alt-right-white-russians-the/id1625511894?i=1000603926055Music by: Keith Allen Dennishttps://keithallendennis.bandcamp.com/ Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/24/2023
    1:04:01
  • WACL Redux: Far West Ltd and the Origins of WWIII Part IV w/ Edmund Berger, Senate & Recluse
    World Anti-Communist League, WACL, Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, Saudi links to 9/11, Saudi links to Far West, Safari Club, World Commerce Corporation, Ricardo Sicre, Julian Amery, al-Qaeda, Chechnya, Afghanistan, Balkans, Bruce Rappaport, Robert Maxwell, Simeon Mogilevich, Bank of New York (BoNY), bizarre activity of BoNY on 9/11, Kroll, Great Ruble Scandal, John P. O'Neill, ALEC Station, CIA's role in 9/11 happening, FBI/CIA conflict, Adnan Khashoggi, 1999 Khashoggi villa meeting, Russian Apartment bombings, Hoover Institute, John Dunlap, Stanford, role Stanford/Hoover have played in framing Far West narrative, psychological warfare, Putin, Putin's rise in relation to Russian apartment bombings. First musical break (7:20): Saudi/Far West/al-Qaeda ties; lineage with the World Commerce Corporation & Safari Club; Bruce Rappaport & Simeon Mogilevich's 9/11 ties Second musical break (39:10): Bank of New York & 9/11; the role of Kroll in 9/11, Great Rubble Scandal, etc; the John P. O'Neill enigmaThird musical break (54:40): the Khashoggi villa meeting of Far West directors prior to 9/11 & Russian apartment bombings; the role Stanford/Hoover Institute have played in framing the narrative around Far West; the Russian apartment bombingsMusic by: Keith Allen Dennishttps://keithallendennis.bandcamp.com/Additional Music by: Corwin Trailshttps://corwintrails.bandcamp.com/ Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/17/2023
    1:48:23
  • Cults, Christian Identity, Synanon: An Inherent Vice Deep Dive w/ JJ Vance & Recluse
    "Inherent Vice," Thomas Pynchon, Pynchon family, Massachusetts Bay Colony, J.P. Morgan, Roosevelt family, Theodore Roosevelt, Long Island, Oyster Bay, Kirkpatrick Sale, Richard Farina, J.D. Salinger, US Navy, differences between novel and film version of "Inherent Vice," Paul Thomas Anderson, Scientology, "The Master," Jeremy Blake, Theresa Duncan, Scientology gangstalking & harassment, the Phoenix family, Jaaquin Phoenix, John Brolin, Brolin family, Michael Z. "Mickey" Wolfmann, Clyde E. Toberman, Toberman as Wolfmann, Toberman's support for Christian Identity theology, William Potter Gale, Gerald L.K. Smith, Mormonism, FBI, Howard Hughes, Mormon mafia, Phillip Vannatter, Tom Lange, Charles Manson, Tate-LaBianca murders, Wonderland murders/four on the floor murders, Roman Polanski, OJ Simpson, sovereign citizen movement, Admiralty Law, common law, Marlon Brando, the FBI as a front of the Mormon church, Manson as Christian identity adherent, Aryan Brotherhood, Manson family as right wing militia, COINTELPRO, Topanga Canyon, Owensmouth, Crocker family, Manson's attorney, Chryskylodon, Ojai, Esalen, Krotona, Annie Besant, Rosicrucianism, theosophy, gifted program, gifted kids, Lewis Terman, Synanon, Monarch School, drug rehab centers as cults, occult/mystical references in film/novel, Doc & Bigfoot as same person, Doc as mind control victim, Doc/Bigfoot as CIA asset, MHCHAOS, FBI vs CIA, MK-ULTRA, ARTICHOKEFirst musical interlude: background to the film/novelSecond musical interlude: a parapolitical discussion of filmThird musical interlude: mysticism and mind control speculationMusic by: Keith Allen Dennishttps://keithallendennis.bandcamp.com/ Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/10/2023
    2:39:43
  • WACL Redux: Far West Ltd and the Origins of WWIII Part III w/ Edmund Berger, Senate & Recluse
    Far West Ltd, World Anti-Communist League, WACL, Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Nations, Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists -Bandera, OUN-B, Bulgarian Connection, Kintex, Grey Wolves, KGB, Propaganda Due, Mujahedeen, Robert Maxwell, Edmond Safra, Bruce Rappaport, InterMaritime Bank of New York, Bank of New York, Operation Trust, Sidney Reilly, White Russians, Jean Goutchkov, Putin, Philip Wainwright, DuPont family, J. Orline Grabbe, Great Rubble Scandal, Plan Columbia, DynCorp, Halliburton, KBR, Diligence LLC, Alfa Bank, William Webster, Robert Gates, Jeffrey Epstein, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, Serbia, Balkans, Fritz Ermarth, Project for a New American Century, neo-cons, Henry Jackson, Team B, Ermarth's Nazi background, Theodore Oberlander, Ruzi Nazar,1st musical break (7:50): Edmond Safra, Bruce Rappaport, Bank of New York and those mysterious White Russians2nd musical break (50:20): Robert Maxwell, the Great Rubble Scandal and the mysterious DuPont family3rd musical break (1:37:00): Alfa Bank, Diligence LLC & PMCs used to wage mafia wars4th musical break (2:03:15): Fritz Ermarth, Far West's most notorious American collaborator and his role in US foreign policy circles5th musical break (2:17:50): Fritz Ermarth, his Nazi background and ties to WACL Music by: Keith Allen Dennishttps://keithallendennis.bandcamp.com/Additional music by: Inkblot (Samuel Corwin)https://inkblotisaband.bandcamp.com/album/ep Get bonus content on Patreon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/3/2023
    2:38:35

Explore culture, parapolitics and high weirdness with Recluse, the longtime curator of the legendary VISUP blog (visupview.blogspot.com). After cutting his teeth in the synchro-mystical movement, Recluse developed a novel approach to parapolitics that emphasizes both hard research with a reluctant acceptance of Fortean (and Saturnine) currents. He is also the author of Strange Tales of the Parapolitical: Postwar Nazis, Mercenaries, and Other Secret History (along with Frank Zero, the original host of The Farm) and A Special Relationship: Trump, Epstein, and the Secret History of the Anglo-American Establishment Book I. He has a forthcoming work, due in 2022, dealing with the history of Discordianism, state-sanctioned behavioral moficification programs, and conspiracy theories. The Farm podcast produces highly quality, in-depth, weekly shows in the long form. Free, public shows are posted here every Monday while patrons to get two additional, exclusive shows on the 1st and 16th of each month. Get bonus content on Patreon

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

