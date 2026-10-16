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6 episodes
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How risky is firm-fixed price contracting? In Episode 6 of The FAR is Lava, we break down a recent HHS protest involving firm-fixed unit pricing, delayed payment risk, and how much performance risk the government can push onto a contractor. We also cover the latest RFO developments, including Kevin Rhodes continuing to work on the FAR overhaul after leaving OFPP, the Skills-Based Federal Contracting Act, CMMC updates, and a Federal Circuit decision on whether an IDIQ awardee can protest other winners. Pasted text Pasted text
We also dig into GAO’s warning about limited beneficial-ownership information on federal awardees, add a $93 million Medicare fraud scheme to the Naughty List, explain why DoD contractors should “ask for the receipts” during debriefings, and answer a listener question about BPAs and the roles of contracting officers, contract specialists, CORs, and ordering officials. Pasted text Pasted text
In this episode:
Firm-fixed price risk and the Acacia Center for Justice protest
Revolutionary FAR Overhaul updates
Skills-Based Federal Contracting Act
CMMC Phase 2 follow-up
IDIQ awardee protest standing
Beneficial ownership and federal contracting fraud
The Naughty List: $93 million Medicare fraud
DoD debriefings and Source Selection Decision Documents
BPAs: what they are and who does what
If you work in federal contracting, acquisition, procurement, program management, or government contracting, subscribe for weekly breakdowns of the FAR, RFO, protests, policy changes, and federal procurement news.
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AI is now showing up in federal source selections, and in this episode, we break down what happened when the Army tested an AI evaluation tool on real proposals during an active procurement.
We start with the headline story, then go deeper into the TRAX International court case to look at how those AI-generated evaluations ended up in the administrative record, what the court actually found, and what the case teaches the acquisition workforce about discretion, professional judgment, and defensible decision-making.
We also cover:
• OpenAI pausing model training after AI agents behaved unexpectedly on U.S. government websites
• GSA’s claim that it identified $1.2 billion in suspected COVID-related contracting fraud
• Our latest Naughty List addition a former SBA and IRS employee involved in a $3.5 million pandemic-relief fraud scheme
• GSA’s proposal to move Schedule ordering procedures out of FAR Part 8 and into the GSAR
• The RFO rewrite of FAR Part 8 and the new hierarchy of mandatory and required-use sources
• Why the federal government has more than 229 contract-writing systems — and what GSA’s Acquisition QSMO is trying to do about it
• SBA’s latest 8(a) changes, including defense-critical prioritization and “potential for success” reviews
• Why industry is being told to take more supply-chain risk and what contracting officers can do on the government side
• This Day in Contract History
• Listener questions on CPARS access and prototype OTAs
The FAR is Lava teaches the FAR and the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul through current federal procurement news, court cases, protests, policy changes, and the occasional person who earns a spot on the Naughty List.
Daily Procurement Newsletter: https://elink.io/p/dailydose-9ffda63
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EP: 4, Roasting Congressman Neguse, RFO Rulemaking, CMMC Hits Pause & Who’s on the Naughty List?09/29/2026 | 57 mins.Send us Fan Mail
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In Episode 4 of The FAR is Lava, Ben Bunting and Will Roberts break down the federal acquisition news to teach you the FAR and RFO.
This week:
• We roast a congressional exchange over the $13.1 million "no-bid" contract to renovate the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.
• The Revolutionary FAR Overhaul moves from its rebellious phase into formal rulemaking, with major proposed changes affecting commercial acquisitions, negotiations, late proposals and Best-in-Class contracts.
• GSA raises federal lodging per diem rates, so congratulations: you may be able to afford eggs again.
• SBA receives heavy opposition to its proposed small-business size standards, which could allow companies with hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue to qualify as small.
• A former CISA employee pleads guilty after secretly working multiple government contractor jobs and claiming workdays as long as 33 hours.
• The cancellation of CIO-SP4 raises a larger question: Is GSA slowly swallowing the federal acquisition market?
• The Pentagon pauses CMMC Phase Two while reviewing more than 1,100 industry responses. The “positive response” is largely support for the pause, not support for CMMC as written.
• In this week’s GAO protest, H2L Solutions challenges the VA after submitting a lower-priced quotation but receiving a Low Confidence technical rating. GAO also warns protesters about inaccurate citations bearing the hallmarks of unchecked AI use.
We also answer listener questions about whether BPAs inside IDIQ contracts can become a sole-source loophole and what recourse a contractor may have when an OTA prototype fails and the government later relaxes the requirements.
Daily Procurement Newsletter:
https://elink.io/p/dailydose-9ffda63
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The FAR is Lava is sponsored by ASI Government.
Editorial work by Anne Laurent.
Produced in collaboration with Studio Podcast Suites.
#FederalProcurement #GovernmentContracting #FAR #RFO #CMMC #SmallBusiness #BidProtest #GovCon
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Welcome to Episode 3 of The FAR is Lava, where we teach the FAR and RFO through current federal procurement news.
Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Email us: AskASI@asigovt.com
This week, we break down RFO Part 9 and take a look at GAO’s questions about whether DHS contract cancellations actually delivered the savings being claimed. We also cover SBA’s move away from voluntary notice-and-comment procedures, a short-term funding bill that puts DoD’s $1.5 trillion budget request on hold, and the latest cyber information-sharing extension.
Plus: GSA’s procurement-fraud Most Wanted story, Boeing’s massive $131 billion F-15 IDIQ, and a GAO protest involving Army aerostat systems for Poland—yes, the Polish balloons.
We also answer listener questions about when a FAR definition in a specific subsection controls over FAR Part 2, and how a prime can use subcontractors on simplified acquisitions while still building a winning price.
And for This Day in Contract History: the Lewis and Clark Expedition returns to St. Louis after nearly 8,000 miles, supported by an early federal purchasing effort involving more than 180 supply items and hundreds of purchases.
Daily Procurement Newsletter: https://elink.io/p/dailydose-9ffda63
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#FederalAcquisition #GovernmentContracting #FAR #RFO #Procurement #GAOProtest #DHS #DOD #SmallBusiness
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The Revolutionary FAR Overhaul is going to court.
In Episode 2 of The FAR is Lava, Ben Bunting and Will Roberts break down the latest federal procurement news, RFO changes, a new GAO protest, and what it all means for acquisition professionals and government contractors.
Video Episodes: https://youtu.be/bP14z--7CxE
Daily Procurement Newsletter:
https://elink.io/p/dailydose-9ffda63
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Schedule a Meeting:
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Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast?
Leave it in the comments below.
This week:
• RFO Goes to Court — Don Acquisition is challenging the way the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul was implemented, arguing that major changes made through model deviations should have gone through formal notice-and-comment rulemaking.
• FAR Part 16 + NASA SEWP VI — NASA awarded more than 2,100 companies spots on SEWP VI. We use the massive GWAC to look at the new FAR Part 16, including streamlined fair opportunity, BPAs inside multiple-award IDIQs, and on-ramps and off-ramps.
• 8(a) Show & Tell — SBA has released new guidance explaining how individually owned businesses must demonstrate social disadvantage when applying for the 8(a) Business Development Program.
• Anthropic vs. the Pentagon — A federal judge struck down the Pentagon’s supply-chain-risk designation involving Anthropic, but a separate procurement-law fight is still unresolved.
• GSA Starts Charging for USAi — Agencies now have to pay to use GSA’s governmentwide generative AI platform, raising new questions about cost, ROI, and centralized government AI services.
• Who is “Ms. X”? — In a new GAO protest, an agency evaluator denied consulting for the awardee. The awardee then revealed that she had actually performed consulting work related to the exact requirement being competed. GAO found the agency’s initial conflict-of-interest investigation unreasonable.
Plus, we go back to September 17, 2024 for This Day in Contract History and GSA’s Commercial Solutions Opening pilot, and we answer listener questions about how FAR clauses are created and the new RFO.
If you enjoyed the episode, subscribe, share it with another acquisition professional, and join us again next week.
The FAR is Lava is sponsored by ASI Government.
#FederalAcquisition #GovernmentContracting #FAR #RFO #GovCon #FederalProcurement #FARPart16 #SEWPVI #8a #GAOProtest
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About The FAR is Lava
Learn the FAR and RFO through current events in federal procurement.The FAR is Lava is a federal procurement podcast focused on helping acquisition professionals understand the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR), the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul (RFO) and the latest changes shaping government contracting.Each episode uses current events, bid protests, policy changes, and GAO protests to make the FAR more practical and easier to follow.We break down what changed, why it matters, and what contracting professionals should be paying attention to.If you work in federal acquisition or GovCon and want a faster way to keep up with the FAR, RFO, and procurement news, The FAR is Lava is built for you.Podcast website
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