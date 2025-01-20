Dr. Mikailah Grover #82 | Fasting... What they WONT tell you and WHY

Austin and Dr. Mikailah Grover take a deep dive into some unconventional health practices. We talk long term water fasting, intermittent fasting, and juicing and open up the science behind it all. Here's what you can expect: ⚡️ The truth about fasting: benefits, challenges, and misconceptions ⚡️ Why society resists non-traditional health solutions ⚡️ Overcoming the fear of cancer and finding alternative paths to healing ⚡️ Emotional connections to food and their impact on health ⚡️ The power of mindset in overcoming life's toughest battles ⚡️ Stories of personal transformation and the search for clarity