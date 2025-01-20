Mack White #85 |"I Was A Lab Rat" ... Locked up with LIFE THREATENING cancer
Mack takes us on a journey through his life—from battling addiction, facing multiple DUIs, and surviving cancer, to finding hope, purpose, and redemption. Here’s what you’ll experience in this deeply emotional episode:
⚡️ Mack’s battle with alcoholism and how it consumed his life
⚡️ The devastating moment he was diagnosed with cancer
⚡️ How hitting rock bottom in jail became his turning point
⚡️ Finding forgiveness within himself and helping others find sobriety
⚡️ The unbreakable willpower that carried him through cancer treatment
⚡️ Reflections on life, gratitude, and the power of second chances
This is the type of story that stays with you. Mack’s resilience and ability to turn his pain into purpose are a true testament to the strength of the human spirit.
2:32:16
Conner Furu #84 | Football, Family, and Fighting Addiction: A Story of Resilience
Conner Furu’s journey is one of relentless resilience and finding meaning in life through the hardest of battles. From enduring repeated injuries in his football career to facing personal challenges rooted in his upbringing, Connor shares the lessons that shaped him.
Here’s what to expect:
⚡️ Addressing the trauma of abandonment
⚡️ How football became a lifeline and a source of validation
⚡️ Conner’s story of saving his alcoholic fathers life
⚡️ The down side of mistaking goals for purpose
⚡️ Conner’s experience with human trafficking victims
1:59:35
Cory Thomas #83 | Finding Purpose WITHOUT Faith.... Is it Possible?
In this episode, we’re diving deep into some of life’s biggest questions. What happens when you start questioning faith? Can you find purpose and fulfillment without belief? Or does it all lead down the same road...
Here’s what you can expect:
⚡️ Can you grow without failure? A fresh perspective on learning and growth
⚡️ The truth about purpose: Are we all meant to find it?
⚡️ How faith and spirituality shape our views on life and death
⚡️ The role of stewardship and discipline in finding fulfillment
⚡️ Finding purpose in the simple and the grand
1:28:33
Dr. Mikailah Grover #82 | Fasting... What they WONT tell you and WHY
Austin and Dr. Mikailah Grover take a deep dive into some unconventional health practices. We talk long term water fasting, intermittent fasting, and juicing and open up the science behind it all. Here's what you can expect:
⚡️ The truth about fasting: benefits, challenges, and misconceptions
⚡️ Why society resists non-traditional health solutions
⚡️ Overcoming the fear of cancer and finding alternative paths to healing
⚡️ Emotional connections to food and their impact on health
⚡️ The power of mindset in overcoming life’s toughest battles
⚡️ Stories of personal transformation and the search for clarity
1:41:36
Meghan Klement #81 | Escaping A Predator In The US Coast Guard...."He Got Away With It"
In this powerful episode of The Failure Podcast, I sit down with Meghan Clement, a Coast Guard veteran and survivor with an incredible story to share. Meghan opens up about her life, including the struggles she faced before, during, and after her time in the Coast Guard. From grappling with childhood boundaries to navigating abusive relationships and surviving traumatic experiences, Meghan's journey is one of resilience and hope. This is a raw, honest conversation about overcoming adversity, finding strength, and discovering purpose.
My names Austin. I take big risks, which sometimes equal bigger lessons.
This is my journey of exploring those with minds similar to mine. Talking mindset, failure, and resilience all with absolutely zero filter.
Welcome to the Failure Podcast!