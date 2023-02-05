The Experts Edge Podcast is where experts come to command the stage, position themselves as authorities, and scale their business up. Join host Colin Boyd, as h... More
Available Episodes
5 of 159
The Journey From 0 To $1 Million In Your Expert Business
As a coach and course creator there is a magic number that many people talk about, the million dollar mark. This elusive number can be highly frustrating and incredibly aspirational all at the same time. I know for me when I first started in my coaching business it seemed way out of reach. I've been running a million dollar per year expert business for a number of years now and I wanted to unpack for you the journey and the phases I went through to reach that level. If you want to build a million dollar coaching or course creation business this podcast will be like a flashlight to your journey. It's going to illuminate the path so that it is clearer and easier for you to travel down. If you find this podcast episode helpful, write a written review and share a screenshot on your Instagram (make sure to tag @colinboyd), DM me to let me know that you've shared it, and I will send you access to one of our programs worth $197. Discover how to authentically connect with your audience & fill your programs with a Conversion Story. https://www.conversionstoryformula.com Hit the "Subscribe" button so you don't miss an episode! Love this podcast? Write a review and give it a 5 star rating! I’d love to hear from you. Register for the Sell From Stage Academy® VIP Waitlist so you get all the special bonuses when we open next http://sellfromstageacademy.com For all the show notes and links: https://www.expertedgepodcast.com/blog/episode159 Connect with Colin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colinboyd/
5/2/2023
34:21
Motivation Strategies That Work for Entrepreneurs
As an entrepreneur, consistently staying motivated is one of the biggest challenges you'll face. Lack of motivation can come from any number of angles, but I find one of the biggest contributors is mental burnout. In this episode, I share with you 4 big strategies to help you work through any burnout you’re feeling so that you can stay highly motivated. These aren’t your everyday strategies, especially strategies 3 and 4! Tune in to find out what they are. If you find this podcast episode helpful, write a written review and share a screenshot on your Instagram (make sure to tag @colinboyd), DM me to let me know that you've shared it, and I will send you access to one of our programs worth $197. Hit the "Subscribe" button so you don't miss an episode! Love this podcast? Write a review and give it a 5 star rating! I’d love to hear from you. Register for the Sell From Stage Academy® VIP Waitlist so you get all the special bonuses when we open next http://sellfromstageacademy.com For all the show notes and links: https://www.expertedgepodcast.com/blog/episode158 Connect with Colin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colinboyd/
4/25/2023
24:43
The 3 Secrets To An Irresistible Offer
You can have the most amazing presentation and a fully engaged audience, but if your offer isn't irresistible...sales will fall flat. Over the years of making hundreds of offers, I've noticed a distinct pattern in the ones that really went crazy and others that flopped!!! In fact, there are very specific strategies that I recommend people use to build an irresistible offer. In this podcast, I unpacked 3 of the most important strategies so that you can start creating offers that fly off the digital shelf - like hotcakes. In this fast-paced podcast you'll discover: The real secret behind using scarcity and the three types of scarcity you can use to drastically increase the conversion rate of your offers How to create bonuses that sell your offer with ease (you'll discover why bonuses are even more important than the modules of your course) The surprising way to use social proof and why it is crucial for you to use it before you present your offer Want To Create An Irresistible Offer? Make sure to check out my mini-course called the Bulletproof Offer. It's a step-by-step system for designing and launching offers that are truly irresistible!!! (even if you've struggled to sell stuff in the past) http://colinboyd.co/offer If you find this podcast episode helpful, write a written review and share a screenshot on your Instagram (make sure to tag @colinboyd), DM me to let me know that you've shared it, and I will send you access to one of our programs worth $197. Hit the "Subscribe" button so you don't miss an episode! Love this podcast? Write a review and give it a 5 star rating! I’d love to hear from you. Register for the Sell From Stage Academy® VIP Waitlist so you get all the special bonuses when we open next http://sellfromstageacademy.com For all the show notes and links: https://www.expertedgepodcast.com/blog/episode157 Connect with Colin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colinboyd/
4/18/2023
24:02
How To Run A Virtual Event That Converts
Virtual Events are hands down one of the easiest ways to fill your programs… if done right! If you’ve ever been on one or hosted one, you know what I mean. The problem is, most coaches shy away from running their own because they either don’t know how to or they're scared it’s not going to convert. In this episode I go over my top 3 strategies on how to increase your attendance and conversion from virtual events. I also break down the formula that I use so that there’s no second guessing on your part. If you find this podcast episode helpful, write a written review and share a screenshot on your Instagram (make sure to tag @colinboyd), DM me to let me know that you've shared it, and I will send you access to one of our programs worth $197. Hit the "Subscribe" button so you don't miss an episode! Love this podcast? Write a review and give it a 5 star rating! I’d love to hear from you. Discover how to authentically connect with your audience & fill your programs with a Conversion Story. https://www.conversionstoryformula.com Register for the Sell From Stage Academy® VIP Waitlist so you get all the special bonuses when we open next http://sellfromstageacademy.com For all the show notes and links: https://www.expertedgepodcast.com/blog/episode156 Connect with Colin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colinboyd/
4/11/2023
24:34
3 Transformative Beliefs That Have Propelled My Growth
It’s so important to choose your beliefs wisely as they have the amazing power to dictate the direction of your life. If you believe you’re a successful smart person you’re going to naturally act a certain way that reinforces that belief and alternatively if you think you’re an idiot or a loser you’re going to again act in a manner that reinforces that belief. It’s a self fulfilling cycle even if the belief is completely made up - which oftentimes it is. In this episode, I break down the 3 transformative beliefs that have propelled my growth and allowed me to live a very fulfilling business and personal life. If you find this podcast episode helpful, write a written review and share a screenshot on your Instagram (make sure to tag @colinboyd), DM me to let me know that you've shared it, and I will send you access to one of our programs worth $197. Hit the "Subscribe" button so you don't miss an episode! Love this podcast? Write a review and give it a 5 star rating! I’d love to hear from you. Discover how to authentically connect with your audience & fill your programs with a Conversion Story. https://www.conversionstoryformula.com Register for the Sell From Stage Academy® VIP Waitlist so you get all the special bonuses when we open next http://sellfromstageacademy.com For all the show notes and links: https://www.expertedgepodcast.com/blog/episode155 Connect with Colin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colinboyd/
The Experts Edge Podcast is where experts come to command the stage, position themselves as authorities, and scale their business up. Join host Colin Boyd, as he discusses influence, persuasion, and communication with the industry's leading experts. Are you ready to increase your influence and leverage your passion into a successful business? You're in the right place.