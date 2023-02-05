The 3 Secrets To An Irresistible Offer

You can have the most amazing presentation and a fully engaged audience, but if your offer isn't irresistible...sales will fall flat. Over the years of making hundreds of offers, I've noticed a distinct pattern in the ones that really went crazy and others that flopped!!! In fact, there are very specific strategies that I recommend people use to build an irresistible offer. In this podcast, I unpacked 3 of the most important strategies so that you can start creating offers that fly off the digital shelf - like hotcakes. In this fast-paced podcast you'll discover: The real secret behind using scarcity and the three types of scarcity you can use to drastically increase the conversion rate of your offers How to create bonuses that sell your offer with ease (you'll discover why bonuses are even more important than the modules of your course) The surprising way to use social proof and why it is crucial for you to use it before you present your offer Want To Create An Irresistible Offer? Make sure to check out my mini-course called the Bulletproof Offer. It's a step-by-step system for designing and launching offers that are truly irresistible!!! (even if you've struggled to sell stuff in the past) http://colinboyd.co/offer If you find this podcast episode helpful, write a written review and share a screenshot on your Instagram (make sure to tag @colinboyd), DM me to let me know that you've shared it, and I will send you access to one of our programs worth $197. Hit the "Subscribe" button so you don't miss an episode! Love this podcast? Write a review and give it a 5 star rating! I’d love to hear from you. Register for the Sell From Stage Academy® VIP Waitlist so you get all the special bonuses when we open next http://sellfromstageacademy.com For all the show notes and links: https://www.expertedgepodcast.com/blog/episode157 Connect with Colin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/colinboyd/