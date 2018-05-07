Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsTechnologyThe Existential Hope Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Existential Hope Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Existential Hope Podcast

Foresight Institute
TechnologyScience
The Existential Hope Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Nobel Laureate David Baker on Using AI for Science to Solve Humanity's Biggest Problems
    In this episode of the Existential Hope Podcast, Nobel Laureate David Baker reveals how scientists are now inventing entirely new proteins—life's fundamental building blocks—to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges.David shares his journey and his vision for a future where custom-built "molecular machines," an idea once explored by thinkers like Eric Drexler, could repair our bodies, clean up pollution, and create sustainable materials. He explains how breakthroughs in AI are supercharging this field, but also why human ingenuity and collaborative science are still essential to unlocking these revolutionary possibilities.In this conversation, we explore:The incredible power of designing brand-new proteins for groundbreaking medicines, environmental cleanup, and creating novel materials.The exciting prospect of "molecular machines": tiny engines built from proteins to perform complex tasks, inspired by early visions of nanotechnology.How AI is accelerating scientific discovery, and what it takes to translate these digital designs into real-world solutions.David’s "communal brain" philosophy for fostering innovation and his advice for anyone wanting to solve big, meaningful problems.On the Existential Hope Podcast hosts Allison Duettmann and Beatrice Erkers from the Foresight Institute invite scientists, founders, and philosophers for in-depth conversations on positive, high-tech futures. Full transcript, listed resources, and more: https://www.existentialhope.com/podcastsFollow on X. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    43:44

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About The Existential Hope Podcast

The Existential Hope Podcast features in-depth conversations with people working on positive, high-tech futures. We explore how the future could be much better than today—if we steer it wisely.Hosts Allison Duettmann and Beatrice Erkers from the Foresight Institute invite the scientists, founders, and philosophers shaping tomorrow’s breakthroughs— AI, nanotech, longevity biotech, neurotech, space, smarter governance, and more.About Foresight Institute: For 40 years the independent nonprofit Foresight Institute has mapped how emerging technologies can serve humanity. Its Existential Hope program is the North Star: mapping the futures worth aiming for and the breakthroughs needed to reach them. This podcast is that exploration in public. Follow along and help tip the century toward success.Explore more: Transcript, listed resources, and more: https://www.existentialhope.com/podcastsFollow on X Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
TechnologyScienceSociety & Culture

Listen to The Existential Hope Podcast, The AI Daily Brief (Formerly The AI Breakdown): Artificial Intelligence News and Analysis and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.5 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/12/2025 - 4:22:59 PM