Nobel Laureate David Baker on Using AI for Science to Solve Humanity's Biggest Problems

In this episode of the Existential Hope Podcast, Nobel Laureate David Baker reveals how scientists are now inventing entirely new proteins—life's fundamental building blocks—to tackle some of the world's most pressing challenges.David shares his journey and his vision for a future where custom-built "molecular machines," an idea once explored by thinkers like Eric Drexler, could repair our bodies, clean up pollution, and create sustainable materials. He explains how breakthroughs in AI are supercharging this field, but also why human ingenuity and collaborative science are still essential to unlocking these revolutionary possibilities.In this conversation, we explore:The incredible power of designing brand-new proteins for groundbreaking medicines, environmental cleanup, and creating novel materials.The exciting prospect of "molecular machines": tiny engines built from proteins to perform complex tasks, inspired by early visions of nanotechnology.How AI is accelerating scientific discovery, and what it takes to translate these digital designs into real-world solutions.David's "communal brain" philosophy for fostering innovation and his advice for anyone wanting to solve big, meaningful problems.On the Existential Hope Podcast hosts Allison Duettmann and Beatrice Erkers from the Foresight Institute invite scientists, founders, and philosophers for in-depth conversations on positive, high-tech futures.