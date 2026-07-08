Did dinosaurs make it on Noah's Ark? Is Leviathan a real sea monster or a dragon? Were the Nephilim half-demon, half-human? Were giants really 30 feet tall? The Bible talks about all of this.
We deep dive into Genesis 6, Behemoth, Leviathan, the Nephilim, Goliath, and the strange creatures hiding in plain sight in Scripture. Buckle up — it's going to get weird.
👍 Like, Comment & Subscribe to stay updated with the latest videos!
Download the Audio Podcast Here:
🟢 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3nkCpmQ...
🍎 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ae/podcast...
Follow The Evidence: 📲 https://www.instagram.com/the__evidence
🔵 This show was brought to you by LCBC Church.
LCBC stands for Lives Changed By Christ. We are one church with multiple locations throughout Pennsylvania.
We exist to introduce people to Jesus and together fully follow him.
🖥 Learn more at https://lcbcchurch.com
📱 Download the LCBC Church App at https://lcbcchurch.com/app
🙏 Need Prayer? https://my.lcbcchurch.com/prayer
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
3:54 The Leviathan Explained
9:03 Why Every Ancient Culture Has a Dragon
10:43 The Ancient Cosmic Map
14:35 Where Sea Monsters Come From
15:51 Lotan, Marduk & Tiamat
18:25 God’s Pet Dragon
20:40 The Behemoth Explained
26:03 Did Dinosaurs Exist With Humans?
29:38 Young Earth vs. Old Earth Creationism
33:35 Were Dinosaurs on Noah’s Ark?
41:41 Is Behemoth a Dinosaur? 43:10 Giants in the Bible
45:51 The Anakim, Rephaim & Ancient Giants
47:45 Was Goliath Actually Blind?
53:00 What Giants Represent
57:31 Genesis 6 Explained
1:02:33 Who Are the Sons of God? Elohim
1:05:10 The Nephilim — Giants, Angels, or Heroes?
1:09:06 Michael Heiser & the Book of Enoch
1:09:45 What Is the Book of Enoch?
1:11:30 Jude Quoted the Book of Enoch
1:12:01 Angels, Demons & the Spiritual Realm
Giants in the Bible. The Nephilim. Angels and demons.
What happens the moment you die. Can you lose your salvation. The Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast. Lost cities of the Bible. Aliens and the universe. Is the Bible actually true.
Most people have wondered about these things. Very few have ever had them explored seriously. The Evidence is a faith and Bible podcast that goes beyond the familiar to uncover what Scripture actually contains — the strange, the unexpected, and the deeply fascinating territory most people never knew was there.
Each episode brings together biblical scholarship, archaeology, science, and history to explore what the Bible really says — and what it reveals about God, the universe, and what comes next. Some of it will surprise you. Some of it will change the way you read the Bible entirely.
Whether you're exploring Christianity for the first time, wrestling with doubts, or a lifelong believer who suspects there's more beneath the surface — there is. And this show goes there.
Topics covered include: the Nephilim and giants in the Bible, angels and spiritual warfare, near death experiences and what the Bible says about heaven and hell, eternal security and losing your salvation, the Antichrist and end times prophecy, biblical archaeology and lost cities, the fine-tuned universe and evidence for God, aliens and extraterrestrial life in the Bible, and more.
The Bible contains more than most people ever discover. The Evidence uncovers it — one episode at a time.