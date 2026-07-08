What are biblically accurate angels? Are guardian angels real? Who is Satan — was he really a former angel? And what about God’s Divine Council?

The Bible describes a hidden battle happening where we live — Seraphim, Cherubim, demons, fallen sons of God. Let's unpack the unseen realm and the spiritual warfare going on today.

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Chapters:

0:00 Intro

1:12 Demonic Encounter Story

4:01 Biblically Accurate Angels

5:19 Gravity Hill Sightings & Demonic TikTok Filters

8:21 Where Do Angels Come From?

11:50 "A Third of the Angels Fell"

13:26 How Satan Became Satan

15:06 Can We Trust the Book of Enoch?

18:14 Views About Angels & Demons

22:33 Jesus Greater Than the Angels

26:20 Mark 5 — Legion, the Demoniac & the Pigs

28:42 Can Angels Sin?

29:25 Tarot Cards, Ouija Boards & Opening Yourself Up

32:50 Can Christians Be Possessed?

37:18 Can You Cast Out a Demon?

41:57 Do Angels and Demons Battle?

43:23 The Prince of Persia & Territorial Demons

44:25 Michael vs. Satan Battle

46:14 Do I Have a Guardian Angel?

47:34 Seraphim & Cherubim — What They Actually Look Like

53:52 The Divine Council — Psalm 82 Explained

56:55 The Elohim Explained

58:37 How Satan Got His Name

1:02:22 What The Book of Enoch Says

1:07:10 The Nephilim, the Flood & the Origin of Demons

1:10:10 When Satan Tempted Jesus

1:12:27 How Much Are We Supposed to Know?

1:18:49 What Happens When You Die?

Giants in the Bible. The Nephilim. Angels and demons. What happens the moment you die. Can you lose your salvation. The Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast. Lost cities of the Bible. Aliens and the universe. Is the Bible actually true.

Most people have wondered about these things. Very few have ever had them explored seriously.

The Evidence is a faith and Bible podcast that goes beyond the familiar to uncover what Scripture actually contains — the strange, the unexpected, and the deeply fascinating territory most people never knew was there.

Each episode brings together biblical scholarship, archaeology, science, and history to explore what the Bible really says — and what it reveals about God, the universe, and what comes next. Some of it will surprise you. Some of it will change the way you read the Bible entirely.

Whether you're exploring Christianity for the first time, wrestling with doubts, or a lifelong believer who suspects there's more beneath the surface — there is. And this show goes there.

Topics covered include: the Nephilim and giants in the Bible, angels and spiritual warfare, near death experiences and what the Bible says about heaven and hell, eternal security and losing your salvation, the Antichrist and end times prophecy, biblical archaeology and lost cities, the fine-tuned universe and evidence for God, aliens and extraterrestrial life in the Bible, and more.

The Bible contains more than most people ever discover. The Evidence uncovers it — one episode at a time.