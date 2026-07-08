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The Evidence

LCBC Church
Religion & Spirituality
The Evidence
Latest episode

12 episodes

  • Angels, Demons & The Unseen Realm Explained

    07/08/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    What are biblically accurate angels? Are guardian angels real? Who is Satan — was he really a former angel? And what about God’s Divine Council?
    The Bible describes a hidden battle happening where we live — Seraphim, Cherubim, demons, fallen sons of God. Let's unpack the unseen realm and the spiritual warfare going on today.
    👍 Like, Comment & Subscribe to stay updated with the latest videos!
    Download the Audio Podcast Here:
    🟢 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3nkCpmQ...
    🍎 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ae/podcast...
    Follow The Evidence: 📲 https://www.instagram.com/the__evidence
    🔵 This show was brought to you by LCBC Church.
    LCBC stands for Lives Changed By Christ. We are one church with multiple locations throughout Pennsylvania. We exist to introduce people to Jesus and together fully follow him.
    🖥 Learn more at https://lcbcchurch.com
    📱 Download the LCBC Church App at https://lcbcchurch.com/app
    🙏 Need Prayer? https://my.lcbcchurch.com/prayer
    Chapters:
    0:00 Intro
    1:12 Demonic Encounter Story
    4:01 Biblically Accurate Angels
    5:19 Gravity Hill Sightings & Demonic TikTok Filters
    8:21 Where Do Angels Come From?
    11:50 "A Third of the Angels Fell"
    13:26 How Satan Became Satan
    15:06 Can We Trust the Book of Enoch?
    18:14 Views About Angels & Demons
    22:33 Jesus Greater Than the Angels
    26:20 Mark 5 — Legion, the Demoniac & the Pigs
    28:42 Can Angels Sin?
    29:25 Tarot Cards, Ouija Boards & Opening Yourself Up
    32:50 Can Christians Be Possessed?
    37:18 Can You Cast Out a Demon?
    41:57 Do Angels and Demons Battle?
    43:23 The Prince of Persia & Territorial Demons
    44:25 Michael vs. Satan Battle
    46:14 Do I Have a Guardian Angel?
    47:34 Seraphim & Cherubim — What They Actually Look Like
    53:52 The Divine Council — Psalm 82 Explained
    56:55 The Elohim Explained
    58:37 How Satan Got His Name
    1:02:22 What The Book of Enoch Says
    1:07:10 The Nephilim, the Flood & the Origin of Demons
    1:10:10 When Satan Tempted Jesus
    1:12:27 How Much Are We Supposed to Know?
    1:18:49 What Happens When You Die?
    Giants in the Bible. The Nephilim. Angels and demons. What happens the moment you die. Can you lose your salvation. The Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast. Lost cities of the Bible. Aliens and the universe. Is the Bible actually true.
    Most people have wondered about these things. Very few have ever had them explored seriously.
    The Evidence is a faith and Bible podcast that goes beyond the familiar to uncover what Scripture actually contains — the strange, the unexpected, and the deeply fascinating territory most people never knew was there.
    Each episode brings together biblical scholarship, archaeology, science, and history to explore what the Bible really says — and what it reveals about God, the universe, and what comes next. Some of it will surprise you. Some of it will change the way you read the Bible entirely.
    Whether you're exploring Christianity for the first time, wrestling with doubts, or a lifelong believer who suspects there's more beneath the surface — there is. And this show goes there.
    Topics covered include: the Nephilim and giants in the Bible, angels and spiritual warfare, near death experiences and what the Bible says about heaven and hell, eternal security and losing your salvation, the Antichrist and end times prophecy, biblical archaeology and lost cities, the fine-tuned universe and evidence for God, aliens and extraterrestrial life in the Bible, and more.
    The Bible contains more than most people ever discover. The Evidence uncovers it — one episode at a time.

  • Dinosaurs, Dragons & the Nephilim in the Bible

    07/01/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Did dinosaurs make it on Noah's Ark? Is Leviathan a real sea monster or a dragon? Were the Nephilim half-demon, half-human? Were giants really 30 feet tall? The Bible talks about all of this.
    We deep dive into Genesis 6, Behemoth, Leviathan, the Nephilim, Goliath, and the strange creatures hiding in plain sight in Scripture. Buckle up — it's going to get weird.
    👍 Like, Comment & Subscribe to stay updated with the latest videos!
    Download the Audio Podcast Here:
    🟢 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3nkCpmQ...
    🍎 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ae/podcast...
    Follow The Evidence: 📲 https://www.instagram.com/the__evidence
    🔵 This show was brought to you by LCBC Church.
    LCBC stands for Lives Changed By Christ. We are one church with multiple locations throughout Pennsylvania.
    We exist to introduce people to Jesus and together fully follow him.
    🖥 Learn more at https://lcbcchurch.com
    📱 Download the LCBC Church App at https://lcbcchurch.com/app
    🙏 Need Prayer? https://my.lcbcchurch.com/prayer
    Chapters:
    0:00 Intro
    3:54 The Leviathan Explained
    9:03 Why Every Ancient Culture Has a Dragon
    10:43 The Ancient Cosmic Map
    14:35 Where Sea Monsters Come From
    15:51 Lotan, Marduk & Tiamat
    18:25 God’s Pet Dragon
    20:40 The Behemoth Explained
    26:03 Did Dinosaurs Exist With Humans?
    29:38 Young Earth vs. Old Earth Creationism
    33:35 Were Dinosaurs on Noah’s Ark?
    41:41 Is Behemoth a Dinosaur? 43:10 Giants in the Bible
    45:51 The Anakim, Rephaim & Ancient Giants
    47:45 Was Goliath Actually Blind?
    53:00 What Giants Represent
    57:31 Genesis 6 Explained
    1:02:33 Who Are the Sons of God? Elohim
    1:05:10 The Nephilim — Giants, Angels, or Heroes?
    1:09:06 Michael Heiser & the Book of Enoch
    1:09:45 What Is the Book of Enoch?
    1:11:30 Jude Quoted the Book of Enoch
    1:12:01 Angels, Demons & the Spiritual Realm

    Giants in the Bible. The Nephilim. Angels and demons.
    What happens the moment you die. Can you lose your salvation. The Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast. Lost cities of the Bible. Aliens and the universe. Is the Bible actually true.
    Most people have wondered about these things. Very few have ever had them explored seriously. The Evidence is a faith and Bible podcast that goes beyond the familiar to uncover what Scripture actually contains — the strange, the unexpected, and the deeply fascinating territory most people never knew was there.
    Each episode brings together biblical scholarship, archaeology, science, and history to explore what the Bible really says — and what it reveals about God, the universe, and what comes next. Some of it will surprise you. Some of it will change the way you read the Bible entirely.
    Whether you're exploring Christianity for the first time, wrestling with doubts, or a lifelong believer who suspects there's more beneath the surface — there is. And this show goes there.
    Topics covered include: the Nephilim and giants in the Bible, angels and spiritual warfare, near death experiences and what the Bible says about heaven and hell, eternal security and losing your salvation, the Antichrist and end times prophecy, biblical archaeology and lost cities, the fine-tuned universe and evidence for God, aliens and extraterrestrial life in the Bible, and more.
    The Bible contains more than most people ever discover. The Evidence uncovers it — one episode at a time.

  • The Antichrist, According to the Bible

    06/15/2026 | 1h 25 mins.
    Is the Antichrist alive right now? Is it a world leader? Is it AI? What is the Mark of the Beast — and is 666 already here? The internet is full of theories. Most of them are wrong.
    We go to what the Bible actually says about the Antichrist, the beast system, end times deception, and how Jesus told us to live while it all unfolds.
    👍 Like, Comment & Subscribe to stay updated with the latest videos!
    Download the Audio Podcast Here:
    🟢 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3nkCpmQ...
    🍎 Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/ae/podcast...
    Follow The Evidence: 📲 https://www.instagram.com/the__evidence
    🔵 This show was brought to you by LCBC Church. LCBC stands for Lives Changed By Christ. We are one church with multiple locations throughout Pennsylvania. We exist to introduce people to Jesus and together fully follow him.
    🖥 Learn more at https://lcbcchurch.com
    📱 Download the LCBC Church App at https://lcbcchurch.com/app
    🙏 Need Prayer? https://my.lcbcchurch.com/prayer
    Chapters:
    0:00 Intro
    1:26 Who Google Says the Antichrist Is
    5:32 Was Hitler the Antichrist?
    7:51 The Word "Antichrist" Isn't in Revelation
    9:49 Traits of the Antichrist
    15:30 How Satan & the Antichrist Work Together
    19:17 The Man of Lawlessness
    20:36 2 Thessalonians 2 Explained
    22:25 How to Read Prophecy Fulfillment
    27:55 Is the Antichrist Alive Today?
    33:00 Is Mr. Beast the Antichrist?
    33:51 Peter Thiel & the Antichrist
    40:54 Locusts in Revelation Happening?
    42:49 Revelation 13 — The Beasts from the Sea & Earth
    45:09 666 & the Mark of the Beast
    47:21 The Harlot in Revelation
    53:38 Why 666 Equals Nero Caesar
    56:07 Was the COVID Shot the Mark of the Beast?
    57:32 Is AI the Mark of the Beast?
    1:06:05 AI Brain Implants
    1:06:28 Can You Accidentally Take the Mark of the Beast?
    1:09:00 Will Christians Be Here for Mark of the Beast?
    1:11:00 Pre-Mill, A-Mill, Post-Mill Rapture Explained
    1:16:38 How Scholars Missed Jesus
    1:20:34 Understanding the Bible
    1:21:36 How Revelation Actually Ends
    1:22:43 How the Antichrist Loses

    The Evidence is a faith and Bible podcast that goes beyond the familiar to uncover what Scripture actually contains — the strange, the unexpected, and the deeply fascinating territory most people never knew was there. Each episode brings together biblical scholarship, archaeology, science, and history to explore what the Bible really says — and what it reveals about God, the universe, and what comes next.

  • Season 2 Trailer

    05/26/2026 | 0 mins.
    Season 2 of The Evidence drops weekly starting July 1.
    Dinosaurs. Demons. Near-death experiences. Lost cities. UFOs. The unforgivable sin.
    Andrew, John, and Adam are back — and this season, no question is off the table. They're digging into the Bible's biggest mysteries, the questions your church probably never answered, and the ones that keep you up at night.
    New episodes drop every week starting July 1. Subscribe so you don't miss one.
    If this all really happened… there's got to be evidence.

  • Has Science Disproved the Creation Story?

    06/10/2025 | 1h 39 mins.
    What if science doesn’t disprove Genesis, but explains it?  
    What if science and faith were never meant to be enemies? 
    In this conversation, we dig into ancient evidence, modern discoveries, and the real relationship between God & science.
    ✅ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the__evidence
    👍 Like, Comment & Follow to stay updated with the latest videos!
    🔵 This show was brought to you by LCBC Church. LCBC stands for Lives Changed By Christ. We are one church with multiple locations throughout Pennsylvania. We exist to introduce people to Jesus and together fully follow him.
    🖥 Learn more at https://lcbcchurch.com

    Chapters:
    00:00 – Intro
    00:41 – The Evidence
    01:10 – Why We’re Here
    05:27 – Science vs. the Bible
    07:04 – Why Science & Faith Broke Up
    08:37 – Copernicus to Galileo History
    13:30 – Galileo’s Trial & Fallout
    17:45 – Descartes & Enlightenment
    20:49 – Rise of Scientism
    23:43 – Scopes Trial & Fallout
    24:43 – Why Christians Left Science
    27:49 – Understanding Genesis
    29:05 – Ancient Creation Stories
    30:57 – Genesis vs. Pagan Myths
    35:07 – 7 Days of Creation Explained
    36:16 – The Truth About Day 7
    38:26 – Is the Big Bang Theory Biblically Accurate?
    42:30 – Is Genesis Literal or Symbolic?
    50:50 - Core vs. Doctrine vs. Preferences
    01:00:49 - Did We Evolve from Monkeys?
    01:03:14 - Evolution Debate
    01:08:24 - How Old is the Earth?
    01:13:02 - Bible vs. Evolution
    01:16:00 – Did God Use Evolution?
    01:23:00 – The Flood & Noah
    01:27:32 – What’s Most Important?
    01:34:22 - The Final Answer on God vs. Science
    01:38:43 - Can the Bible Be Trusted?
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About The Evidence
The Bible points to a reality most people never get to explore — strange, deep, and more fascinating than most are willing to admit. The Evidence goes there: uncovering the history, the science, the mysterious corners of Scripture, and what it all reveals about God, humanity, and the world we're actually living in. ▶️ Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the__evidence
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