Suffering & St. John Paul II w/ George Weigel
Living as a young man under Nazi occupation, a priest enduring Communist oppression, and a pope in an unbelievable world, St. John Paul II was no stranger to suffering. Eminent thinker and papal biographer, George Weigel, insists that John Paul II was a towering spiritual father because he "knew suffering from the inside." Join us as we explore what St. John Paul II can teach us about faith and suffering in the modern world. Stay up-to-date with the latest episodes of the Evangelization & Culture Podcast biweekly on WordOnFire.org, on YouTube, or on your favorite podcast hosting platform. Get more content like this in the quarterly print journal of the Word on Fire Institute, Evangelization & Culture.
7/11/2023
1:01:24
TRAILER: Evangelization & Culture Podcast
Catholicism engages everything. In the Evangelization & Culture Podcast, Tod Worner discusses faith and politics, history and literature, art and humor, work and leisure—everything. Catholicism is the joyful secret meant to be shared—with everyone, everywhere, and for all time. In each episode, you'll hear stimulating conversation with renown intellectuals of our time. Tod also shares a reflection of his own and a book recommendation. Get more content like this in the quarterly print journal of the Word on Fire Institute, Evangelization & Culture.
