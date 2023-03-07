Suffering & St. John Paul II w/ George Weigel

Living as a young man under Nazi occupation, a priest enduring Communist oppression, and a pope in an unbelievable world, St. John Paul II was no stranger to suffering. Eminent thinker and papal biographer, George Weigel, insists that John Paul II was a towering spiritual father because he "knew suffering from the inside." Join us as we explore what St. John Paul II can teach us about faith and suffering in the modern world. Stay up-to-date with the latest episodes of the Evangelization & Culture Podcast biweekly on WordOnFire.org, on YouTube, or on your favorite podcast hosting platform. Get more content like this in the quarterly print journal of the Word on Fire Institute, Evangelization & Culture.