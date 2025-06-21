Dr. Paul Saladino’s #1 Health Breakthrough Revealed
Dr. Paul Saladino is back on The Evan Brand Show, and he's revealing the #1 breakthrough that transformed his health. From the surprising truth about cold plunges to a raw look at the state of global wellness - are we actually getting healthier, or are we still spiraling downward? Tune in for a thought-provoking conversation packed with insights and actionable takeaways!Check out my interview on Dr. Paul Saladino's podcast, Paul Saladino MD podcast, where we talk about the best herbs for parasites. Watch it here: https://youtu.be/OuR9YYopAKQ?si=S3L5mX99MBhIIcypDr. Paul Saladino, MD, is a double-board-certified doctor, podcaster, author, and professional educator about the animal-based diet. Paul has spent his life challenging dietary norms to help people unlock their optimum health. He's written several books, including a best-seller: The Carnivore Code: Unlocking the Secrets to Optimal Health by Returning to Our Ancestral Diet: https://amzn.to/447IS1r
The Best Labs for Finding Root Causes
Today, we break down the most powerful and insightful lab tests used in functional medicine - tests that go far beyond standard bloodwork. Learn which labs can uncover hidden infections, nutrient deficiencies, hormone imbalances, gut dysfunction, and more. Whether you're dealing with chronic symptoms or just want to optimize your health, this episode will help you understand what to test, why it matters, and how to use the results to take action.
Histamine & Hormones: The Overlooked Link in Chronic Symptoms
In this episode, we dive deep into the complex relationship between estrogen dominance and histamine intolerance. Could your histamine issues be the hidden driver behind your hormonal imbalances? Discover how inflammation, gut health, and detox pathways all play a role, and what you can do to restore balance naturally.
Tired, Moody, Anxious? Parasites May Be to Blame
Could parasites be messing with your mood? In this episode, we dive into the fascinating connection between parasites and mental health. Learn how these hidden invaders can disrupt neurotransmitters, contribute to anxiety and depression, and affect your gut-brain axis. Plus, we'll discuss symptoms to watch for and practical strategies to support your body in restoring balance.
Histamine & Hormones: What Your Symptoms Are Telling You
Histamine issues don't just cause allergies - they can wreak havoc on your hormones, too. In this episode, we unpack the connection between histamine and estrogen, why symptoms spike around your cycle, and what you can do to start balancing both. Perfect for anyone dealing with PMS, anxiety, headaches, or mystery symptoms tied to hormonal changes.
Find and fix the root causes of your health issues with Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition and Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, Evan Brand. Discover the missing puzzle pieces needed to take back your health and thrive. View our courses, protocols, and get consultations at evanbrand.com. We can fix gut issues like SIBO, Candida, Mold Toxicity, H Pylori, Parasites, and more.