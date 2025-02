54. Hope and Healing after Drug Addiction - ASHLEY SUGGS (Fireside Collective)

This is The Energy to Heal, your resource for all things Splankna, the faith-based inner healing modality that will help you achieve emotional freedom. In this powerful episode, we sit down with Ashley Suggs, Executive Director of Fireside Collective in Wyoming and a Masters Level Splankna practitioner. Ashley courageously shares her journey of overcoming drug addiction in high school after being raised in an abusive home. Through the power of Splankna and God's grace, her life was radically transformed, leading her to help other women find Emotional Freedom and healing. Fireside Collective is a faith-based facility that provides a path to recovery for women coming out of addiction, offering hope, support, and Holistic Healing. Ashley’s inspiring story sheds light on the deep connection between trauma, addiction, and Inner Healing, offering encouragement for those seeking lasting transformation. [About our Guest] Ashley Suggs is a passionate advocate for healing and restoration. As the Executive Director of Fireside Collective, she leads a faith-based initiative dedicated to helping women overcome addiction and reclaim their lives. With her extensive experience as a Masters Level Splankna practitioner, Ashley utilizes a unique approach to Mental Health and spiritual growth, empowering women to break free from past wounds and experience true healing through faith and Inner Healing. This episode is a testament to the transformative power of Splankna and the hope that comes with surrendering to God’s healing process. Tune in to be inspired by Ashley’s story of resilience, faith, and restoration. —-Contact Us! You can email [email protected] —- Disclaimer: The topics discussed on our show are often hard-hitting and may resonate with personal struggles you are facing. There are many resources available for your mental health needs. Our Splankna practitioners are specifically trained in this unique modality and may offer their services in therapeutic, ministry, or coaching capacities. We strongly encourage you to verify that your chosen practitioner possesses the professional qualifications that align with your specific needs. Please note that while we strive to provide valuable insights and support, our discussions are not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.