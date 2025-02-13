About The Energy to Heal

Bee Andreen and Laura Milliken are Certified Master Splankna Practitioners dedicated to encouraging their clients through lasting change. Though they have similar skillsets, they started this podcast as complete strangers determined to teach people about Splankna, a faith based inner-healing modality that helps one achieve emotional peace and Godly freedom. Laura is a Tik-Tok Influencer who guides women through the intricate challenges of motherhood, marriage, emotional regulation, and spiritual maturation. You can follow Laura at https://www.tiktok.com/@laura_milliken Bee is an Integrative Business Coach who supports Highly Sensitive Entrepreneurs. She's also a multiskilled entrepreneur, speaker, author, podcaster and community builder. She achieved financial freedom through multiple business endeavors by rebuilding her self-worth and resilience following her escape from an abusive relationship. You can find more information about Bee and her business mentorship community at https://www.emboldenlabel.com