How Can Splankna Help Me? #InnerHealing #Faith-Based
This is The Energy to Heal, your resource for all things Splankna, the faith-based inner healing modality that will help you achieve emotional freedom. In this episode, we’re revisiting the foundational question, “What is Splankna?” Whether you’re new to this amazing modality or looking for a refresher, we’re going back to the basics. Join Bee and Laura as they share powerful testimonies of how Splankna has worked, explore the science and theology behind it, and uncover how this faith-based approach can bring you closer to emotional freedom and holistic healing. [About Our Hosts] This episode is hosted by Bee and Laura, passionate advocates for Splankna and Master's Level practitioners dedicated to helping others achieve emotional freedom breakthrough. With their combined experience in faith-based inner healing, they bring unique perspectives to this transformative modality. Episode Highlights What is Splankna? A beginner-friendly overview of the modality, its faith-based foundation, and how it integrates the mind, body, and spirit for holistic healing. Testimonies of Transformation: Real stories of individuals who have experienced emotional freedom and mental health breakthroughs through Splankna. The Science Behind Splankna: A dive into how this modality works with the body’s energy systems, including practical applications. The Theology of Splankna: How biblical principles guide and shape this faith-based inner healing technique. Resources Mentioned in This Episode Learn more about Splankna and The Splankna Institute at Splankna.com Connect with Bee and Laura [email protected] THEAS's Story: https://open.spotify.com/episode/5Knu8NMIqPD2DGAIYRPXCc?si=c99ffd1edbe54817 Samanthas Story: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Ui584wd0r2xYC4Q9PDWHJ?si=c5a90d6291854f68 Don’t forget to subscribe to The Energy to Heal and leave a review! Your support helps us reach more people with the life-changing message of faith-based holistic healing.
--------
39:59
54. Hope and Healing after Drug Addiction - ASHLEY SUGGS (Fireside Collective)
This is The Energy to Heal, your resource for all things Splankna, the faith-based inner healing modality that will help you achieve emotional freedom. In this powerful episode, we sit down with Ashley Suggs, Executive Director of Fireside Collective in Wyoming and a Masters Level Splankna practitioner. Ashley courageously shares her journey of overcoming drug addiction in high school after being raised in an abusive home. Through the power of Splankna and God's grace, her life was radically transformed, leading her to help other women find Emotional Freedom and healing. Fireside Collective is a faith-based facility that provides a path to recovery for women coming out of addiction, offering hope, support, and Holistic Healing. Ashley’s inspiring story sheds light on the deep connection between trauma, addiction, and Inner Healing, offering encouragement for those seeking lasting transformation. [About our Guest] Ashley Suggs is a passionate advocate for healing and restoration. As the Executive Director of Fireside Collective, she leads a faith-based initiative dedicated to helping women overcome addiction and reclaim their lives. With her extensive experience as a Masters Level Splankna practitioner, Ashley utilizes a unique approach to Mental Health and spiritual growth, empowering women to break free from past wounds and experience true healing through faith and Inner Healing. This episode is a testament to the transformative power of Splankna and the hope that comes with surrendering to God’s healing process. Tune in to be inspired by Ashley’s story of resilience, faith, and restoration. —-Contact Us! You can email [email protected] —- Disclaimer: The topics discussed on our show are often hard-hitting and may resonate with personal struggles you are facing. There are many resources available for your mental health needs. Our Splankna practitioners are specifically trained in this unique modality and may offer their services in therapeutic, ministry, or coaching capacities. We strongly encourage you to verify that your chosen practitioner possesses the professional qualifications that align with your specific needs. Please note that while we strive to provide valuable insights and support, our discussions are not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
--------
59:13
53. Learning to Listen to God's Voice through Journaling
This is The Energy to Heal, your resource for all things Splankna, the faith-based inner healing modality that will help you achieve emotional freedom. [Episode Overview] In this episode, we explore the life-changing practice of hearing the voice of the Lord for yourself. God desires to know you personally, rewrite your narrative, and speak truth into your heart. Bee introduces the four keys to hearing God’s voice through journaling: Stillness, Vision, Spontaneity, and Journaling. Together, we discuss how these steps can deepen your connection with God and help you experience Inner Healing and Emotional Freedom. If you’ve been longing to hear God’s voice more clearly, this episode offers practical tools and encouragement to help you grow. We'd love to hear from you! You can email [email protected] Disclaimer: The topics discussed on our show are often hard-hitting and may resonate with personal struggles you are facing. There are many resources available for your mental health needs. Our Splankna practitioners are specifically trained in this unique modality and may offer their services in therapeutic, ministry, or coaching capacities. We strongly encourage you to verify that your chosen practitioner possesses the professional qualifications that align with your specific needs. Please note that while we strive to provide valuable insights and support, our discussions are not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
--------
58:05
52. A Deep Dive Into Loneliness
This is The Energy to Heal, your resource for all things Splankna, the faith-based inner healing modality that will help you achieve emotional freedom. [Episode Overview] In this episode, co-host Laura shares a personal story about uncovering a trapped emotion of loneliness during a physical release of a stubborn muscle knot. This recurring injury was tied to an emotionally damaging time in her life nine years ago, offering a profound example of how the mind and body are deeply connected. Together, we explore how Splanknacan help identify and release these hidden emotional burdens, bringing Inner Healing, Emotional Freedom, and deeper Holistic Healing. If you’ve ever wondered how emotions are stored in the body, this episode offers unique insights and hope for transformation. You can email [email protected] Disclaimer: The topics discussed on our show are often hard-hitting and may resonate with personal struggles you are facing. There are many resources available for your mental health needs. Our Splankna practitioners are specifically trained in this unique modality and may offer their services in therapeutic, ministry, or coaching capacities. We strongly encourage you to verify that your chosen practitioner possesses the professional qualifications that align with your specific needs. Please note that while we strive to provide valuable insights and support, our discussions are not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
--------
32:07
51. People Pleasing
This is The Energy to Heal, your resource for all things Splankna, the faith-based inner healing modality that will help you achieve emotional freedom. [Episode Overview] In this episode, we tackle the topic of people-pleasing: what it is, how to recognize it, and how to stop suppressing your own needs for the sake of others. While often viewed as noble, people-pleasing can develop as a trauma response and may even be linked to co-dependency. Together, we explore how Splankna can provide powerful tools for Inner Healing and breaking free from this cycle. If you’ve struggled with chronic people-pleasing and are seeking Emotional Freedom, this episode will encourage you with faith-based insights and practical steps toward Holistic Healing. You can email [email protected] Disclaimer: The topics discussed on our show are often hard-hitting and may resonate with personal struggles you are facing. There are many resources available for your mental health needs. Our Splankna practitioners are specifically trained in this unique modality and may offer their services in therapeutic, ministry, or coaching capacities. We strongly encourage you to verify that your chosen practitioner possesses the professional qualifications that align with your specific needs. Please note that while we strive to provide valuable insights and support, our discussions are not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.
Bee Andreen and Laura Milliken are Certified Master Splankna Practitioners dedicated to encouraging their clients through lasting change. Though they have similar skillsets, they started this podcast as complete strangers determined to teach people about Splankna, a faith based inner-healing modality that helps one achieve emotional peace and Godly freedom.
Laura is a Tik-Tok Influencer who guides women through the intricate challenges of motherhood, marriage, emotional regulation, and spiritual maturation. You can follow Laura at https://www.tiktok.com/@laura_milliken
Bee is an Integrative Business Coach who supports Highly Sensitive Entrepreneurs. She's also a multiskilled entrepreneur, speaker, author, podcaster and community builder. She achieved financial freedom through multiple business endeavors by rebuilding her self-worth and resilience following her escape from an abusive relationship. You can find more information about Bee and her business mentorship community at https://www.emboldenlabel.com