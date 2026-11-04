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151 episodes
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About The EMS Lounge
One of a few podcasts for firefighters and EMS personnel. None of the educational stuff. It's an un-educational podcast by an un-educated host. Just things regarding our industry of public safety.Podcast website
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The EMS Lounge
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The EMS Lounge: Podcasts in Family