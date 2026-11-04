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The EMS Lounge

The EMS Lounge
Government
The EMS Lounge
Latest episode

151 episodes

  • The EMS Lounge

    Here We Go Again!

    07/16/2026 | 30 mins.
    Getting tired of making these episodes. It seems the new hires don't seem to understand about our pay.
  • The EMS Lounge

    My New Dream Job.

    07/02/2026 | 12 mins.
    Have you ever found out about a job that turned out to be a dream job you didn't know you wanted? I did.
  • The EMS Lounge

    The Struggle is Real!

    06/19/2026 | 12 mins.
    There's enough issues in the world, you do not need to get involved.
  • The EMS Lounge

    Let's Do a Little Monday Morning Quarterbackin' Shall We?

    05/22/2026 | 25 mins.
    Talking about the LA City Fire Engine just got put on its side.
  • The EMS Lounge

    How Did I Get Here? Dealing with Imposter Syndrome.

    05/11/2026 | 29 mins.
    I have dealt with Imposter Syndrome pretty much my whole life. This is what it's been like since I got into this business.
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About The EMS Lounge
One of a few podcasts for firefighters and EMS personnel. None of the educational stuff. It's an un-educational podcast by an un-educated host. Just things regarding our industry of public safety.
Podcast website
Government

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