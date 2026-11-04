I have dealt with Imposter Syndrome pretty much my whole life. This is what it's been like since I got into this business.

How Did I Get Here? Dealing with Imposter Syndrome.

Talking about the LA City Fire Engine just got put on its side.

Let's Do a Little Monday Morning Quarterbackin' Shall We?

There's enough issues in the world, you do not need to get involved.

Have you ever found out about a job that turned out to be a dream job you didn't know you wanted? I did.

Getting tired of making these episodes. It seems the new hires don't seem to understand about our pay.

Here We Go Again!

What Trump Can Teach Us About Con Law

About The EMS Lounge

About The EMS Lounge

About The EMS Lounge