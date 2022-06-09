Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Emotion Motion Podcast in the App
Listen to The Emotion Motion Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
The Emotion Motion Podcast

The Emotion Motion Podcast

Podcast The Emotion Motion Podcast
Podcast The Emotion Motion Podcast

The Emotion Motion Podcast

Move This World Audio Network
add
As seen in CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Parents Magazine online and recognized by The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and Mom's Choice Award, Th... More
Kids & FamilyStories for KidsEducation
As seen in CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Parents Magazine online and recognized by The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and Mom's Choice Award, Th... More

Available Episodes

5 of 29
  • Sand Dollars and Sense
    In order to get a new toy pet, Megan works to earn her first shell-owance, and in doing so learns the true value of a sand dollar. The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian
    9/13/2022
    15:04
  • Shell The Truth
    A mysterious trail of sparkles leads Megan, Joey, and Penelope to new friends, and for Penelope, a new relative! But when it’s time to go home, the three friends have a big decision to make.The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian
    9/6/2022
    15:44
  • Caring For Your Pearly Whites
    It’s Megan’s first trip to the dentist and she’s nervous. Thankfully, Megan has her friends and her Emogers to help. The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian
    8/30/2022
    18:18
  • The Moral of the Coral
    Mika says her first word and you’ll never guess what it is! Plus, Megan and her friends go on a lagoon school field trip to the museum. The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian
    8/23/2022
    14:08
  • The Bigger Star Fish
    It’s time for the annual lagoon school play and Megan thinks she should play the lead. But when Suzy tries out for the same part, Megan discovers there’s a lot more to learn than just her lines. The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian 
    8/16/2022
    16:59

More Kids & Family podcasts

About The Emotion Motion Podcast

As seen in CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Parents Magazine online and recognized by The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and Mom's Choice Award, The Emotion Motion Podcast takes children on an adventure as they explore their emotions through storytelling. Episodes air weekly and invite listeners and their families to get up, move, play, sing, and interact with stories that help children practice their emotional vocabulary, reflect on their feelings, and learn emotional management strategies to support their wellbeing. Find additional resources to support each episode at www.movethisworld.com/podcasts
Podcast website

Listen to The Emotion Motion Podcast, Hardie Party of 5-1/2 and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Emotion Motion Podcast

The Emotion Motion Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Emotion Motion Podcast: Podcasts in Family