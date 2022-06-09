As seen in CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Parents Magazine online and recognized by The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and Mom's Choice Award, Th... More
Sand Dollars and Sense
In order to get a new toy pet, Megan works to earn her first shell-owance, and in doing so learns the true value of a sand dollar. The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian
9/13/2022
15:04
Shell The Truth
A mysterious trail of sparkles leads Megan, Joey, and Penelope to new friends, and for Penelope, a new relative! But when it’s time to go home, the three friends have a big decision to make.The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian
9/6/2022
15:44
Caring For Your Pearly Whites
It’s Megan’s first trip to the dentist and she’s nervous. Thankfully, Megan has her friends and her Emogers to help. The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian
8/30/2022
18:18
The Moral of the Coral
Mika says her first word and you’ll never guess what it is! Plus, Megan and her friends go on a lagoon school field trip to the museum. The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian
8/23/2022
14:08
The Bigger Star Fish
It’s time for the annual lagoon school play and Megan thinks she should play the lead. But when Suzy tries out for the same part, Megan discovers there’s a lot more to learn than just her lines. The Emotion Motion Podcast is produced by the Move This World Audio Network.Written by Sara LaHayneProduced by Jonathan JacobsonEdited by Seaplane ArmadaMusic performed by Aaron AltounianTheme music by Rachel Altounian
As seen in CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Parents Magazine online and recognized by The National Parenting Center Seal of Approval and Mom's Choice Award, The Emotion Motion Podcast takes children on an adventure as they explore their emotions through storytelling. Episodes air weekly and invite listeners and their families to get up, move, play, sing, and interact with stories that help children practice their emotional vocabulary, reflect on their feelings, and learn emotional management strategies to support their wellbeing. Find additional resources to support each episode at www.movethisworld.com/podcasts