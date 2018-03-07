Powered by RND
PodcastsBusinessThe Eisman Playbook
The Eisman Playbook
Steve Eisman
BusinessInvesting
  • Spanning the Gamut of Financial Services with Dwight Collins.
    In this episode of 'The Eisman Playbook,' Steve is joined by special guest Dwight Collins, co-head of U.S. and head of institutional sales at Autonomous, a boutique financial firm. They delve into the nuances of institutional sales, comparing the differences between bulge bracket and boutique firms. Dwight shares insights about financial services, drawing from his extensive experience and current client feedback. Key topics include market trends, credit quality, and M&A activity within sectors such as banks, investment banks, asset management, alternatives, insurance, and fintech. They discuss the impacts of deregulation, the changing landscape of traditional asset management, and emphasize the stable performance of exchanges and quality financial stocks in a volatile market environment. They also touch upon the evolving role of giants like Visa, MasterCard, and Apple in the fintech space. Episode Highlights: 01:37 Introduction and Special Guest Introduction 01:50 Understanding Institutional Sales 03:18 Insights from Dwight Collins 05:11 Market Sentiments and Client Feedback 10:54 Banking Sector Analysis 24:52 Asset Management and Alternatives 33:11 Apollo vs. Blackstone: A Tale of Two Strategies 33:36 Challenges in the Private Equity Market 36:26 Accounting Issues in Private Equity 38:15 Life Insurance: A Complex Sector 41:06 Property and Casualty Insurance: Natural Catastrophes Impact 43:34 Specialty Finance: Mergers and Market Dynamics 48:18 FinTech: The Rise and Fall 51:05 Visa and MasterCard: The Unbeatable Giants 55:45 Apple Pay's Disruption in Payments 56:45 Top Stock Picks and Market Insights 01:01:26 Conclusion and Final Thoughts Link to this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/r3qBnCJYcfw⁠ Connect with Steve Eisman and access The Eisman Playbook: 🌐 https:// linktr.ee/eismanplaybook 👉 Don’t forget to follow, subscribe, and share the show with someone who needs to hear it. Episode Production Credits Producer: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Collier Landry⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Producer & Publicity: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Steven Cohen, Next Horizon Media⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Post-Production Services by Don’t Touch My Radio Disclaimer: The financial opinions expressed are for information purposes only. The opinions expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not necessarily predict future outcomes. No specific results or profits are assured when relying on this content. Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in ‘The Eisman Playbook' carry a high level of risk and may not be appropriate for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money you can afford to lose. Derivatives are unsuitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount originally deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell, or retain any specific investment or service. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:11:14
  • Twitter Spaces-The Noble Update: Steve Eisman on Financial Markets, Housing, AI, and Comic Books
    This is a bonus episode featuring a replay of 'The Noble Update' Twitter Spaces session hosted by George Noble @gnoble79 and co-host Dilley @DilleyCouture, who Steve Eisman joins as he discusses various topics, including the origins of his investment ideas, his thoughts on current market dynamics, and his perspective on housing and financial sectors. Eisman also shares his views on the escalating federal deficit, the role of AI in the economy, and the value of Bitcoin. The session concludes with Eisman revealing his favorite comic books, offering a more personal glimpse into the famed investor's interests. 00:00 Introduction and Casual Conversation 00:10 Discussing the Song 'When the Levee Breaks' 01:49 Market Observations and Steve Eisman's Introduction 03:44 Steve Eisman's Background and The Big Short 13:12 Current Market Views and Predictions 27:56 Q&A Session with Steve Eisman 48:40 Financial Crisis Concerns 49:32 AI and Future Investments 50:45 Synthetic Products and Retail Investors 52:11 Commercial Real Estate Issues 53:32 Tech Giants: Apple and Google 01:01:35 Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies 01:07:27 Comic Books and Personal Stories 01:26:27 Monetary Policy and Interest Rates 01:29:24 Conclusion and Final Thoughts Follow Steve Eisman and The Eisman Playbook on social media: X (Twitter): https://x.com/EismanPlaybook – Stay up to date with Steve's latest insights YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheEismanPlaybook– Subscribe for exclusive video episodes and expert breakdowns TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@eismanplaybook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ – Get bite-sized investing wisdom and clips from the show Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/eismanplaybook⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠– Behind the scenes, quotes, and episode highlights Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.eismanplaybook.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ – Full episodes, articles, and more 👉 Don't forget to follow, subscribe, and share the show with someone who needs to hear it. Podcast Production Credits Producer: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Collier Landry⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Producer & Publicity: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Steven Cohen, Next Horizon Media⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Post-Production Services by Don't Touch My Radio Disclaimer: The financial opinions expressed are for information purposes only. The views expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not necessarily predict future outcomes. No particular results or profits are assured when relying on this content. Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in 'The Eisman Playbook' carry a high level of risk and may not be appropriate for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money you can afford to lose. Derivatives are unsuitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount initially deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell, or retain any specific investment or service. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    1:39:02
  • The Weekly Wrap: Market Movements, Trade Updates, and Corporate Earnings
    In this week's The Weekly Wrap episode hosted by Steve Eisman, key market updates and trade news are discussed. Market Movements, Trade Updates, and Corporate Earnings: A Weekly Wrap with Steve EismanIn this episode of the Weekly Wrap, Steve Eisman reviews the latest market movements, including a significant rally this week with the S&P 500 up 6.5% and the NASDAQ up 7%. He discusses President Trump's trade negotiations with China, affecting tariffs and potentially U.S. drug costs. Eisman also covers Trump's international investments and the struggling performance of UnitedHealthcare. Key earnings reports from Cisco and Walmart are analyzed, along with trade-related news involving Apple and a merger of Charter and Cox in the cable industry. He wraps up with insights into the mixed earnings season, the impact of emotional investor reactions, and recommendations on books by Judge Richard Posner. The episode concludes with a mention of an upcoming podcast interview with Dwight Porter, which will focus on various financial services. Episode Highlights: 00:00 Introduction and Market Overview 00:25 Trade News and Market Reactions 02:25 Healthcare and Company Specific News 03:27 Tech and Retail Earnings Reports 05:39 Trade War Concerns and Market Sentiment 07:55 Book Recommendations and Podcast Updates 09:07 Conclusion and Disclaimers Follow Steve Eisman and The Eisman Playbook on social media: X (Twitter): https://x.com/EismanPlaybook – Stay up to date with Steve's latest insights YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheEismanPlaybook– Subscribe for exclusive video episodes and expert breakdowns TikTok: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@eismanplaybook⁠⁠⁠⁠ – Get bite-sized investing wisdom and clips from the show Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.instagram.com/eismanplaybook⁠⁠⁠⁠– Behind the scenes, quotes, and episode highlights Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.eismanplaybook.com⁠⁠⁠⁠ – Full episodes, articles, and more 👉 Don't forget to follow, subscribe, and share the show with someone who needs to hear it. Episode Production Credits Producer: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Collier Landry⁠⁠⁠⁠ Producer & Publicity: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Steven Cohen, Next Horizon Media⁠⁠⁠⁠ Post-Production Services by Don't Touch My Radio Disclaimer: The financial opinions expressed are for information purposes only. The views expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not necessarily predict future outcomes. No particular results or profits are assured when relying on this content. Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in 'The Eisman Playbook' carry a high level of risk and may not be appropriate for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money you can afford to lose. Derivatives are unsuitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount initially deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell, or retain any specific investment or service. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    13:28
  • ’5 Things I Learned’ about Housing from Ivy Zelman!
    In this episode, Steve Eisman summarizes his recent podcast interview with renowned housing analyst Ivy Zelman, sharing five critical insights about the current housing market. They discuss why home affordability is declining, the impact of rising mortgage rates, the professionalism and land purchasing strategies of today's home builders compared to the pre-crisis era, and the challenges of building affordable homes due to local zoning laws. Zelman expresses caution about investing in home builders given current market conditions, emphasizing high rates and affordability issues. For more in-depth analysis, listeners are encouraged to watch the complete podcast. 00:00 Introduction and Overview 00:13 Housing Affordability Challenges 00:35 Impact of Interest Rates on Housing 01:13 Changes in Home Builder Practices 02:19 Regulatory Hurdles for Affordable Housing 02:51 Current Market Conditions and Recommendations 03:25 Conclusion and Podcast Information 04:16 Disclaimer and Production Credits Connect with Steve Eisman and access all things The Eisman Playbook: 🌐 https:// linktr.ee/eismanplaybook → Follow on socials, watch episodes, and get the latest updates — all in one place. Episode Production Credits Producer:  ⁠Collier Landry⁠ Producer & Publicity: ⁠Steven Cohen, Next Horizon Media⁠ Post-Production Services: Don’t Touch My Radio Disclaimer: The financial opinions expressed are for information purposes only. The views expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not guarantee future results. No particular results or profits are assured when relying on this content. Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in "The Eisman Playbook" carry a high level of risk and may not be suitable for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money you can afford to lose. Derivatives are unsuitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount initially deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell, or retain any specific investment or service. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    8:01
  • Analyzing Housing Market Trends with Ivy Zelman: Current Challenges and Future Outlook
    In this episode of The Eisman Playbook, Steve Eisman discusses the current housing market with Ivy Zelman of Zelman Associates. They explore the transformation of the homebuilding industry since the pre-crisis era, focusing on changes in balance sheets, land acquisition practices, and the impact on market dynamics. The episode delves into the affordability crisis, the factors behind it, and potential federal interventions to improve the situation. They also touch on the pressures sell-side analysts face and provide advice for young professionals entering the finance industry. Finally, Eisman answers listener questions in a new segment called 'Steve's Mailbag' and announces an upcoming financial literacy masterclass. Link to this episode on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ttViYDGrD-I Episode Highlights: 00:00 Introduction to the Eisman Playbook 01:27 Meet Ivy Zelman: Housing Market Expert 03:30 Pre-Crisis vs. Post-Crisis Home Builders 09:28 Current State of the Existing Home Market 13:22 Challenges and Strategies for Home Builders 18:23 Investment Insights on Home Builders 25:27 Affordability Crisis in the Housing Market 26:49 The Housing Affordability Crisis 27:49 Challenges in Home Building 29:24 Impact Fees and Community Services 29:59 Hypothetical Solutions for Housing 33:08 Experiences as a Sell-Side Analyst 37:08 Market Insights and Predictions 42:32 Advice for Aspiring Analysts 44:19 Steve's Mailbag: Listener Questions 47:37 Conclusion and Final Thoughts About my guest, Ivy Zelman: Website: https://www.zelmanassociates.com/ Ivy Zelman’s Stock Disclosures: AMWD, BLD, BLDR, CSL, FBHS, IBP, MBC, RMAX, SWK, BZH, CCS, HOV, KBH, LEN, MDC, MHO, MTH, PMH, TOL & TMHC Stock Ownership: Analyst: No Analyst’s Family: No Analyst’s Firm: No Investment Banking Client: No Other Conflicts: Yes – Zelman has received compensation for products or services other than investment banking services. DFH Stock Ownership: Analyst: No Analyst’s Family: No Analyst’s Firm: No Investment Banking Client: Yes Other Conflicts: Yes – Zelman has received compensation for products or services other than investment banking services Connect with Steve Eisman and access The Eisman Playbook: 🌐 https:// linktr.ee/eismanplaybook 👉 Don’t forget to follow, subscribe, and share the show with someone who needs to hear it. Episode Production Credits Producer: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Collier Landry⁠⁠⁠⁠ Producer & Publicity: ⁠⁠⁠⁠Steven Cohen, Next Horizon Media⁠⁠⁠⁠ Post-Production Services by Don’t Touch My Radio Disclaimer: The financial opinions expressed are for information purposes only. The opinions expressed by the hosts and participants are not an attempt to influence specific trading behavior, investments, or strategies. Past performance does not necessarily predict future outcomes. No specific results or profits are assured when relying on this content. Before making any investment or trade, evaluate its suitability for your circumstances and consider consulting your own financial or investment advisor. The financial products discussed in ‘The Eisman Playbook' carry a high level of risk and may not be appropriate for many investors. If you have uncertainties, it's advisable to seek professional advice. Remember that trading involves a risk to your capital, so only invest money you can afford to lose. Derivatives are unsuitable for all investors and involve the risk of losing more than the amount originally deposited and any profit you might have made. This communication is not a recommendation or offer to buy, sell, or retain any specific investment or service. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    57:42

About The Eisman Playbook

The Eisman Playbook is your front-row seat to the insights, strategies, and perspectives of legendary investor Steve Eisman. Best known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis, Steve brings his sharp analysis and no-nonsense approach to dissecting the markets, global economy, and investment trends shaping the future. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just curious about how the financial world really works, The Eisman Playbook delivers the knowledge you need to stay ahead. Tune in for expert commentary, candid conversations, and actionable takeaways from one of Wall Street’s most influential minds. Follow Us on Social Media!
BusinessInvesting

