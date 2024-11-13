Cole Kmet on switch from Shane Waldron to Thomas Brown | The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet
On the same day that Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron was fired, Cole Kmet is here to give you his immediate thoughts on the team moving forward. What are Cole’s opinions on new OC Thomas Brown? How can the team take down the Green Bay Packers this Sunday? Cole has all your answers on The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet.
55:54
Cole Kmet on getting the Chicago Bears’ offense back on track | The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet
On the newest episode of The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet, the Bears’ tight end discusses the answers the coaches and players are searching for following their 29-9 loss in Arizona. It’s also trade deadline day, so Cole give his thoughts on moves around the league, including the Bears trading away teammate Khalil Herbert to the Cincinnati Bengals.
41:25
Cole Kmet Discusses Hail Mary, Tyrique Stevenson | The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet
Cole Kmet goes in-depth on the gut-wrenching loss to the Washington Commanders in this episode of The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet. What were conversations within the locker room like? And how does the team get back on track against the Arizona Cardinals? Teammate Tyson Bagent joins the show to talk about his unique path to the NFL. All of that and more coming up on The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet!
57:33
Cole Kmet is feeling the "buzz" ahead of Bears-Commanders showdown | The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet
Cole Kmet is joined by teammate T.J. Edwards on this episode of The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet. Fresh off their bye week, the Chicago Bears are feeling refreshed and ready for a challenge from the Washington Commanders in Week 8. Where does Cole's first TD in London rank amongst his all-time TDs? And how does he feel about being named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week? All of that and more coming up on The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet!
58:19
Cole Kmet breaks down EPIC game in London, emergency longsnapping! | The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet
A special day in London calls for a special episode of The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet! For the first time, Cole and Adam Hoge are live as they break down an amazing week in London that included 2 TDs for Cole and being thrust into emergency longsnapping duties. The most prominent longsnapper in Chicago Bears history, Patrick Mannelly, joins the show as he gives his grade for Cole's performance. Later, we talk about how Cole plans to spend the upcoming bye week. All of that and more coming up on The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet!
Join Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet as he takes you behind the scenes of his hometown football team during the 2024 NFL season.
From gameday breakdowns with CHGO Bears host Adam Hoge to exclusive interviews with Bears teammates, The Eighty Five With Cole Kmet will give you access to the Monsters of the Midway that you've never experienced before!
New episodes drop every week during the NFL season plus special bonus Q&A sessions throughout the year!