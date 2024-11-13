Cole Kmet on switch from Shane Waldron to Thomas Brown | The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet

On the same day that Chicago Bears Offensive Coordinator Shane Waldron was fired, Cole Kmet is here to give you his immediate thoughts on the team moving forward. What are Cole’s opinions on new OC Thomas Brown? How can the team take down the Green Bay Packers this Sunday? Cole has all your answers on The Eighty Five with Cole Kmet.