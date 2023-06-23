Welcome to The EEcosystem Podcast, a podcast for Electrical Engineers who design and develop advanced technology applications. Each week we feature conversation...
PCB Industry Visits Capitol Hill and the Impact to Engineers
Wonder if you had the ability to have your PCBs manufactured in the US that were abundant, reliable and the pricing was competitive with offshore suppliers? This is what my guest, David Schild of PCBAA was recently advocating for on Capitol Hill along with PCB Industry executive members. Learn about the significant gains made in this annual event and what the implications will be for engineers like you.
Sponsor Resources: 🗞 📰For SI/PI/EMI News and Technical Resources and to register for a free subscription visit the Signal Integrity Journal today. https://www.signalintegrityjournal.com/
💾 For free Technical Resources and to Learn more about Keysight Pathwave EDA Software Solutions visit the homepage now. https://www.keysight.com/us/en/produc...
👀 Visit Summit Interconnect for all your complex PCB manufacturing needs. https://www.summit-pcb.com/
🎯For all of your high-speed and RF connectors visit the Samtec website and access excellent engineering resources while you there. https://www.samtec.com/
Visit the SIGLENT website to learn more about their test and measurement solutions For Every Bench. Every Engineer. Every Day. https://siglentna.com/
For Custom RF and MW PCBs visit the Transline Technology Website to learn more. https://translinetech.com
For high complexity EDA solutions visit SIEMENS EDA Website https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/
Picotest specializes in high fidelity testing and measurement tools, primarily for power-related applications. Visit their website for more product information and excellent training materials from expert Steve Sandler. https://www.picotest.com
7/18/2023
21:57
Understanding and Mitigating Board Level Skew
High-Speed Technical expert and luminary, Lee Ritchey is our guest today to discuss what engineers need to know to understand differential pair signal skew caused by the PCB fiber weave effect. Ritchey will discuss things you need to know in order to master and mitigate them in your designs. We also talk about things the industry is doing to solve the problem long term.
7/11/2023
32:34
Onsite Insights IMS 2023: RF Test & Measurement for ”Every Bench”
Siglent's Chris Armstrong gives updates on Siglent's latest products, particularly their latest VNAs and handheld portable scope that makes higher performance test and measurement equipment available at a competitive price point.
4:43
Onsite Insights IMS 2023: Jim Alexander, Samtec
Higher Frequency interconnects are driving Samtec to continually develop high-frequency products with smaller footprints. Jim talks about what they are highlighting at this year's International Microwave Symposium.
Daren McClearnon talks about the latest release of ADS 2024 and the evolving complexity of design processes RF/MW/mmWave of chip and module design. The overall trend is in more functionality in smaller spaces with less power and how Keysight is working to help designers meet these challenges.
Welcome to The EEcosystem Podcast, a podcast for Electrical Engineers who design and develop advanced technology applications. Each week we feature conversations with experts and subject matter experts that will help you navigate your design across all disciplines and stakeholders through a systems-based perspective. Subjects discussed are packaging, components, supply chain, materials, PCB design, fab, assembly, SI/PI/EMI, RF/MW/mmWave, embedded systems, test and measurement, and more. For more information, please visit our website for more technical resources and to join our online engineering community: https://theeecosytem.com.