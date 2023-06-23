PCB Industry Visits Capitol Hill and the Impact to Engineers

Wonder if you had the ability to have your PCBs manufactured in the US that were abundant, reliable and the pricing was competitive with offshore suppliers? This is what my guest, David Schild of PCBAA was recently advocating for on Capitol Hill along with PCB Industry executive members. Learn about the significant gains made in this annual event and what the implications will be for engineers like you. 👉🏼Learn More and Become a Member of PCBAA🇺🇸 https://www.pcbaa.org/ Follow PCBAA on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/prin... 🤓Join The EEcosystem Community and Subscribe to Our Newsletter 📩 https://theeecosystem.com Sponsor Resources: 🗞 📰For SI/PI/EMI News and Technical Resources and to register for a free subscription visit the Signal Integrity Journal today. https://www.signalintegrityjournal.com/ 💾 For free Technical Resources and to Learn more about Keysight Pathwave EDA Software Solutions visit the homepage now. https://www.keysight.com/us/en/produc... 👀 Visit Summit Interconnect for all your complex PCB manufacturing needs. https://www.summit-pcb.com/ 🎯For all of your high-speed and RF connectors visit the Samtec website and access excellent engineering resources while you there. https://www.samtec.com/ Visit the SIGLENT website to learn more about their test and measurement solutions For Every Bench. Every Engineer. Every Day. https://siglentna.com/ For Custom RF and MW PCBs visit the Transline Technology Website to learn more. https://translinetech.com For high complexity EDA solutions visit SIEMENS EDA Website https://eda.sw.siemens.com/en-US/ Picotest specializes in high fidelity testing and measurement tools, primarily for power-related applications. Visit their website for more product information and excellent training materials from expert Steve Sandler. https://www.picotest.com