Income Inequality and Capital Shares

In this episode, we chat with Assoc. Prof. Erik Bengtsson about his extensive work on income inequality. What is the capital share of National Income, why does it matter and why does it change? We discuss the role of democracy and the "Great Levelling" in equality that occurred in Sweden and elsewhere in the first half of the twentieth century. Erik finishes by revisiting old assumptions on the Kuznets curve of income inequality brought about by structural change. With highly disaggregated Swedish income data, we revisit the extensive shift from agriculture to industry over the period from 1870 and consider the importance of the income distribution in the farming sector before structural change takes place. Does the Kuznets curve still play out in the standard way if inequality was high in the traditional sector to begin with?