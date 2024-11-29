In this episode, we chat with Assoc. Prof. Erik Bengtsson about his extensive work on income inequality. What is the capital share of National Income, why does it matter and why does it change? We discuss the role of democracy and the "Great Levelling" in equality that occurred in Sweden and elsewhere in the first half of the twentieth century. Erik finishes by revisiting old assumptions on the Kuznets curve of income inequality brought about by structural change. With highly disaggregated Swedish income data, we revisit the extensive shift from agriculture to industry over the period from 1870 and consider the importance of the income distribution in the farming sector before structural change takes place. Does the Kuznets curve still play out in the standard way if inequality was high in the traditional sector to begin with?
Globalization, Trade and the Populist Response
In this episode, Prof. Kevin H. O'Rourke discusses some of his work on trade and globalization. We trace the beginnings of globalization, mention some problems with measuring it perfectly, and review some of the literature on tariffs and economic growth including Kevin's own papers. We review how the U.S. and the U.K. turned protectionist in different ways during the 1930s and contrast previous tariff levels with those of the present day. We finish with a discussion on how the "losers" of globalization have elected populist leaders, with the caveat that populism in its current form is markedly different to U.S. variety in the late 19th century.
Dysfunctional Wartime Markets
Prof. Kim Oosterlinck walks us through the strange world of financial (and alternative asset) markets in occupied France. We begin by looking at the economic costs of the Nazi occupation. We then turn to discuss the array of measures that were put in place to force the financial markets to respond in the way the new regime required. How did government debt and stock markets respond? How did the freer (and grey/black) markets in other asset classes such as artworks behave by comparison?
Slouching Towards Utopia
In this episode, we meet Prof. Bradford DeLong to discuss his recent book 'Slouching Towards Utopia: An Economic History of the Twentieth Century.' We cover the rate of technological change prior to the industrial revolution. Before 1500, "the amount of technological change they got in a century, we get in two and a half years"! We also look at some prerequisites for industrialisation and discuss how the second industrial revolution was the game-changer in terms of long run living standards. After discussing the European turnaround after the Marshall Plan, we finish in the post-war era by looking at "Pacific Rim" development and how it differed from previous modern economic growth episodes.
Macroeconomic (In)stability in UK Economic History, 1700-2010
In this episode, we meet Assist. Prof. Jason Lennard to discuss his work on measuring fluctuations in the UK economy. We cover the nature of the business cycle, how it is measured and how it has changed through time. We also consider the implications of rigid wages during economic downturns. We look at new evidence on the existence of "sticky wages" during the Great Depression in the UK, using disaggregated (instead of average) wage data. Finally, we chat about the effects of policy interventions in managing UK economic cycles, which began in earnest during the twentieth century. Can monetary policy be effective in achieving economic objectives?
