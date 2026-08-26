The East Iris Immersive Podcast

Join us this week with our very special guest, Art Alexakis from EVERCLEAR, as we chat about the band , their stories and we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of SPARKLE and FADE! Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Giles Martin, producer, composer discusses the "Not So Simple" task of being asked to tackle remixing and remastering some of the biggest music of our generation! A fun discussion of Atmos mixing the Beatles, Beach Boys, Rolling Stones....and memories of this legendary father George Martin. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

This weeks episode we celebrate the beloved Kenny Rogers by sitting with those closest to him! Telling stories in their own words, plus we dig into the newest posthumous release LIFE IS LIKE A SONG....which are songs culled from his own archives! Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

This week, we sit down with Mac McAnally and Peter Mayer of the Official Coral Reefer Band to share stories of working, playing, and becoming family with the one and only Jimmy Buffett. From life on the road to unforgettable moments behind the music, they bring the kind of amazing stories only Jimmy could inspire. We also celebrate the official Dolby Atmos release of Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes and the launch of the Coral Reefer Band's Keep the Party Going Tour. So grab a margarita, kick back, and join us for a fun-filled tribute to Jimmy's music, spirit, and enduring legacy. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See https://pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

In this week’s episode, we welcome Josh Turner to the show to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his seminal album, YOUR MAN! We talk about the album, his career, influences and that one time he wound up on Johnny Cash's doorstep! Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About The East Iris Immersive Podcast

About The East Iris Immersive Podcast

About The East Iris Immersive Podcast