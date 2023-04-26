The E.N.D. Podcast is a bi-weekly show dedicated to serving the emo scene with interviews from emo legends, entertainment, and behind the scenes convos on all t... More
Available Episodes
2 of 2
Episode #2 - Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan
Your hosts Matt Cutshall and Gavin Simcoe sit down with Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan in a smelly garage to talk about the music industry, the inception of Simple Plan, the emo scene, and a bunch of other random shit. Shop our new merch!https://emosnotdead.com/Subscribe and save 10% on the saddest coffee on earth!https://emosnotdead.com/collections/subscriptionFollow Matt on Instagram!https://www.instagram.com/mattcutshallFollow E.N.D. on Instagram!https://www.instagram.com/emosnotdead777#emosnotdead Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/8/2023
44:16
Episode #1 - Pilot
Join your hosts Matt Cutshall and Gavin Simcoe for the very first episode of the brand new E.N.D. Podcast!This week the boys talk through Emo culture, share memories and hilarious stories from our cruise, and trade pro tips for pooping in a river.Watch the podcast on youtube!https://youtu.be/VH_Qf29qGrMNew Signature Range available now!https://emosnotdead.com/Subscribe and save 10% on the saddest coffee on earth!https://emosnotdead.com/collections/subscription Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The E.N.D. Podcast is a bi-weekly show dedicated to serving the emo scene with interviews from emo legends, entertainment, and behind the scenes convos on all things Emo's Not Dead. Hosted by Matt Cutshall and Gavin Simcoe, we will dive deep into tour stories, music & entertainment culture, current E.N.D. projects, and more!