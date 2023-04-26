Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The E.N.D. Podcast in the App
Listen to The E.N.D. Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsComedy
The E.N.D. Podcast

The E.N.D. Podcast

Podcast The E.N.D. Podcast
Podcast The E.N.D. Podcast

The E.N.D. Podcast

Emo's Not Dead
add
The E.N.D. Podcast is a bi-weekly show dedicated to serving the emo scene with interviews from emo legends, entertainment, and behind the scenes convos on all t... More
ComedyMusicArts
The E.N.D. Podcast is a bi-weekly show dedicated to serving the emo scene with interviews from emo legends, entertainment, and behind the scenes convos on all t... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Episode #2 - Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan
    Your hosts Matt Cutshall and Gavin Simcoe sit down with Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan in a smelly garage to talk about the music industry, the inception of Simple Plan, the emo scene, and a bunch of other random shit. Shop our new merch!https://emosnotdead.com/Subscribe and save 10% on the saddest coffee on earth!https://emosnotdead.com/collections/subscriptionFollow Matt on Instagram!https://www.instagram.com/mattcutshallFollow E.N.D. on Instagram!https://www.instagram.com/emosnotdead777#emosnotdead Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/8/2023
    44:16
  • Episode #1 - Pilot
    Join your hosts Matt Cutshall and Gavin Simcoe for the very first episode of the brand new E.N.D. Podcast!This week the boys talk through Emo culture, share memories and hilarious stories from our cruise, and trade pro tips for pooping in a river.Watch the podcast on youtube!https://youtu.be/VH_Qf29qGrMNew Signature Range available now!https://emosnotdead.com/Subscribe and save 10% on the saddest coffee on earth!https://emosnotdead.com/collections/subscription Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
    1:03:57

More Comedy podcasts

About The E.N.D. Podcast

The E.N.D. Podcast is a bi-weekly show dedicated to serving the emo scene with interviews from emo legends, entertainment, and behind the scenes convos on all things Emo's Not Dead. Hosted by Matt Cutshall and Gavin Simcoe, we will dive deep into tour stories, music &amp; entertainment culture, current E.N.D. projects, and more!

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to The E.N.D. Podcast, The Outcast Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The E.N.D. Podcast

The E.N.D. Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The E.N.D. Podcast: Podcasts in Family