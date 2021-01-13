The cofounders of the Dyslexia Training Institute chat about all things dyslexia from stories about dyslexics to advocacy strategies to accommodations to interv...
Dyslexia: Going Inside an IEP Meeting
In this episode we take a peek inside an IEP meeting for a student with dyslexia.
2/26/2022
22:27
Dyslexia and Back to School Tips
In this episode Dr. Kelli and Tracy share perspectives from both parents and teachers in the IEP process. We also share some tips to start off the new school year. www.dyslexiastraininginstitute.org
9/23/2021
33:30
Dyslexia Advocacy 101
Join us for a beginner's guide into what to do if you suspect your child, or student, or niece/nephew, etc. is struggling with reading and spelling. We talk about how to initiate the process, what you can and can't do and how to be 'that' parent. #dyslexia #dyslexiaawareness #saydyslexia #education
4/15/2021
55:48
Dyslexia: Talking about the definition of dyslexia
In this episode we share the story of Sue and then dive into a conversation about what dyslexia is and what the current dyslexia definition does and does not include.
2/2/2021
30:05
Dyslexia: Myths and Misconceptions
In this episode the co-founders of the Dyslexia Training Institute share their stories about how they became involved in the dyslexia community by sharing stories of two adults with dyslexia. The conversation then moves to myths and misconceptions about dyslexia. We end by sharing resources for parents and teachers. www.dyslexiatraininginstitute.orgTwitter - https://twitter.com/SandmanKelli Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/The-Dyslexia-Buzz-101476455169675