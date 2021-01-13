Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Dyslexia Buzz

Kelli Sandman-Hurley
The cofounders of the Dyslexia Training Institute chat about all things dyslexia from stories about dyslexics to advocacy strategies to accommodations to interventions to current events.
Arts
  • Dyslexia: Going Inside an IEP Meeting
    In this episode we take a peek inside an IEP meeting for a student with dyslexia.
    2/26/2022
    22:27
  • Dyslexia and Back to School Tips
    In this episode Dr. Kelli and Tracy share perspectives from both parents and teachers in the IEP process. We also share some tips to start off the new school year. www.dyslexiastraininginstitute.org
    9/23/2021
    33:30
  • Dyslexia Advocacy 101
    Join us for a beginner's guide into what to do if you suspect your child, or student, or niece/nephew, etc. is struggling with reading and spelling. We talk about how to initiate the process, what you can and can't do and how to be 'that' parent. #dyslexia #dyslexiaawareness #saydyslexia #education
    4/15/2021
    55:48
  • Dyslexia: Talking about the definition of dyslexia
    In this episode we share the story of Sue and then dive into a conversation about what dyslexia is and what the current dyslexia definition does and does not include. 
    2/2/2021
    30:05
  • Dyslexia: Myths and Misconceptions
    In this episode the co-founders of the Dyslexia Training Institute share their stories about how they became involved in the dyslexia community by sharing stories of two adults with dyslexia. The conversation then moves to myths and misconceptions about dyslexia. We end by sharing resources for parents and teachers. www.dyslexiatraininginstitute.orgTwitter - https://twitter.com/SandmanKelli Facebook  - https://www.facebook.com/The-Dyslexia-Buzz-101476455169675
    1/13/2021
    37:24

About The Dyslexia Buzz

The cofounders of the Dyslexia Training Institute chat about all things dyslexia from stories about dyslexics to advocacy strategies to accommodations to interventions to current events.
