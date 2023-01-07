The DX Mentor podcast is directed towards any amateur radio operator (Ham) or Short Wave Listener (SWL) who has an interest in listening to or communicating wit...
Episode 14 - INDEXA
In this episode of The DX Mentor, our #DX gurus will introduce us to INDEXA, the International DX Association.
The guests were Ralph, K0IR, Hal, W8HC, Bob N2OO, and Joe,
W8GEX.
References were made to:
INDEXA https://indexa.org/
Icom America https://www.icomamerica.com/en/amateur/
The Daily DX https://www.dailydx.com/
Southwest Ohio DX Association https://www.swodxa.org/
7/1/2023
56:29
The DX Mentor - Hamvention Recap
In this episode of The DX Mentor, our #DX gurus will discuss their first reaction to the recent Dayton Hamvention. We are only 2 days from all of the activity and I think it was important to capture the spirit and essence of this past weekend.
The guests were Joe, W8GEX, Mike, W0VTT, and Jim, AB8YK. Joe has been attending #Hamfests for several decades and has also been heavily involved in the 2 major DX activities that occur on Hamvention weekend; the DX Dinner and the DX Forum. Mike was a volunteer in the ARRL booth, using his skills as a card checked to help hams move up the DX ladder. He is also a veteran of
#Hamfests, #DXpeditions, and other #DX activities.
I was involved in the DX Dinner, the presentation of the DXpedition of the Year award, and the DX Forum.
Finally, we have Jim, AB8YK. Jim is not only a DXer, but was the General Chairman of the Hamvention. He will be the GC next year as well.
References were made to:
Dayton Hamvention https://hamvention.org/
Icom America https://www.icomamerica.com/en/amateur/
The Daily DX https://www.dailydx.com/
Southwest Ohio DX Association https://www.swodxa.org/
The DX Mentor Podcast https://www.aj8b.com/the-dx-mentor-podcast/
5/27/2023
50:45
The DXMentor Podcast - Episode 11 - QRP DXing
In this episode, our DX Gurus take us through what #QRP operating is and what can be done. It is amazing!
Please let me know your thoughts and suggestions....
5/11/2023
1:08:46
The DX Mentor - Thoughts on Visalia
In this episode of The DX Mentor, our #DX gurus, K0MD and AA7A will discuss their observations of the Visalia DX Convention. https://www.dxconvention.com/
Other links discussed
www.icomamerica.com
www.dailydx.com
www.swodxa.org
www.swodxaevents.org/Single-seat-ticket-2020
www.swodxa.org/vp5m
www.harbourrockvilla.com/vp5-ham-radio-2
5/2/2023
1:29:57
The DX Mentor - Episode DX - HF Propagation
In this episode of The DX Mentor, our #DX gurus, W8GEX, W3UR, and W3LPL will discuss:
The sun
- Solar cycle
- Sunspot number
- Ionizing radiation
- the solar flux index
- solar maximum next year
- transition to solar minimum
- solar minimum
- X-class and M-class solar flares
- coronal holes
- coronal mass ejections
- 27 day recurrence of major solar events
Interplanetary space
- Solar wind
- Southward oriented solar wind
- Coronal hole high speed streams
- Interplanetary magnetic field
The quiet ionosphere
- ionization process
- Long distance propagation via the F region
- regional propagation via the E region
- sporadic-E patches
- NVIS propagation
- Absorption in the D region
- seasonal variability
- solar maximum effects
The disturbed ionosphere
- Geomagnetic disturbances
- Geomagnetic storms
- Aurora
- Ionospheric storms
- K-index and A index
- Radio blackouts caused by solar flares
- Coronal hole high speed streams
- Coronal mass ejections
HF Ionospheric Propagation
- Long distance ionospheric propagation
- High latitude propagation
- Gray line propagation
- Long path propagation
- Faraday rotation
- Real time monitoring of solar and geomagnetic activity
- Real time monitoring of HF propagation circuits
- PSK Reporter
- DX Maps
- Reverse Beacon Network
- WSPR
- 160, 80 40 and 30 meters
- 20, 17 and 15 meters
- 12 and 10 meters6 Meter Ionospheric Propagation
- sporadic-E and long distance Sporadic-E
- F2 propagation
- Trans-equatorial propagation
- Auroral scatter
- Auroral-E
