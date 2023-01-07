The DX Mentor - Hamvention Recap

This is The DX Mentor podcast. I hope to help those hams trying to move up the DXCC ladder as well as those that at on the DXCC Honor Roll. As fast as technology is moving, no one can keep up on it all. I am here to help. #DX #Hamradio In this episode of The DX Mentor, our #DX gurus will discuss their first reaction to the recent Dayton Hamvention. We are only 2 days from all of the activity and I think it was important to capture the spirit and essence of this past weekend. The guests were Joe, W8GEX, Mike, W0VTT, and Jim, AB8YK. Joe has been attending #Hamfests for several decades and has also been heavily involved in the 2 major DX activities that occur on Hamvention weekend; the DX Dinner and the DX Forum. Mike was a volunteer in the ARRL booth, using his skills as a card checked to help hams move up the DX ladder. He is also a veteran of #Hamfests, #DXpeditions, and other #DX activities. I was involved in the DX Dinner, the presentation of the DXpedition of the Year award, and the DX Forum. Finally, we have Jim, AB8YK. Jim is not only a DXer, but was the General Chairman of the Hamvention. He will be the GC next year as well. References were made to: Dayton Hamvention https://hamvention.org/ Icom America https://www.icomamerica.com/en/amateur/ The Daily DX https://www.dailydx.com/ Southwest Ohio DX Association https://www.swodxa.org/ The DX Mentor Podcast https://www.aj8b.com/the-dx-mentor-podcast/