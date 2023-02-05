The Dub C & CJ Mac Show is a weekly conversation about the journey's and exploits of 2 legendary rappers and lifelong friends from the City of Los Angeles. Joi... More
G Perico Interview (Music after a life in the Streets) S2 EP 208
Dub C and CJ Mac sit down to discuss, Music after a life in the streets, Entrepreneurship, Merchandise, Style, dedication to the culture and Nipsey Hussle. This is a how to lesson plan for all recording artist interested in building a career and escaping the streets.
5/9/2023
58:58
Comedian Scruncho (How High Movie) Mike Epps Assistant PIMP S2. EP 207
Dub C and CJ Mac sit with Comedian Scruncho to disscuss Media Instigated beef with Mike Epps, working on the film How High, industry triumphs and pit falls, and the Life of a West Coast Comedian.
5/2/2023
40:39
DeAndre Bonds aka Skully aka Stacy from the Wood Interview S2 EP. 206 (Snowfall Final Season)
Dub C and CJ Mac sit down with Deandre Bonds aka Skully (Snowfall) to discuss landing his first acting role, ending up in prison at the height of his career, coming home and landing major roles on the big screen, then finally finding a home on the late John Singleton's hit television series "Snowfall".Cast: Damson Idris, Isaiah John, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Gail Bean and more....
4/18/2023
50:58
Tyrin Turner aka Caine (Menace to Society) Interview S2 EP 205
Dub C and CJ Mac sit to discuss. The making of the movie Menace to Society, Jada Pinkett, Tupac, Acting, Directing, and trying to sabotage the movie Belly and more....
4/11/2023
48:07
Dub C and CJ Mac Show (DJ Battlecat) Interview S2 EP.204
Dub C and CJ Mac sit down with DJ Battlecat to discuss Los Angeles contribution to HIP HOP, Dr.Dre, Dj Bobcat, Uncle Jamz Army, Producer vs. Artist, and the signature West Coast Clap.
