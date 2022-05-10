The Driven
Join RenewEconomy founder and editor Giles Parkinson and guests discussing exciting news and developments in the world of electric vehicles and transport.
Join RenewEconomy founder and editor Giles Parkinson and guests discussing exciting news and developments in the world of electric vehicles and transport. More
Available Episodes
5 of 75
Tony Seba on the rapid switch to EVs
Stanford University’s Tony Seba on the accelerating shift to electric, and how EVs will change the face of the car industry forever.
Australia’s most successful electric truck company
SEA Electric’s Tony Fairweather on electric trucks. Plus: Battery breakthroughs, Tesla’s big new game plan, and Australia’s EV strategy.
Fully Charged: Robert Llewellyn on the EV transition
Robert Llewellyn talks electric vehicles ahead of the first Fully Charged EV show to be held in Australia next month.
The Driven Podcast: Back roads to top end on electric Livewire
Ed Darmanin on avoiding trials and tribulations on recent back road trip to the top end on his electric Harley Davidson Livewire.
The trucking industry is going electric
We test drive a heavy duty electric truck, and interview key players in an industry that is going electric faster than most people can imagine.
