Podcast The Driven
Join RenewEconomy founder and editor Giles Parkinson and guests discussing exciting news and developments in the world of electric vehicles and transport. More
Technology
Available Episodes

5 of 75
  • Tony Seba on the rapid switch to EVs
    Stanford University’s Tony Seba on the accelerating shift to electric, and how EVs will change the face of the car industry forever.
    5/10/2023
    1:05:01
  • Australia’s most successful electric truck company
    SEA Electric’s Tony Fairweather on electric trucks. Plus: Battery breakthroughs, Tesla’s big new game plan, and Australia’s EV strategy.
    4/26/2023
    50:28
  • Fully Charged: Robert Llewellyn on the EV transition
    Robert Llewellyn talks electric vehicles ahead of the first Fully Charged EV show to be held in Australia next month.
    2/24/2023
    42:16
  • The Driven Podcast: Back roads to top end on electric Livewire
    Ed Darmanin on avoiding trials and tribulations on recent back road trip to the top end on his electric Harley Davidson Livewire.
    10/18/2022
    39:58
  • The trucking industry is going electric
    We test drive a heavy duty electric truck, and interview key players in an industry that is going electric faster than most people can imagine.
    10/5/2022
    47:15

About The Driven

Join RenewEconomy founder and editor Giles Parkinson and guests discussing exciting news and developments in the world of electric vehicles and transport.
