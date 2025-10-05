Testosterone Replacement Therapy Explained: Should Men Restore Youthful Levels?
Testosterone levels decline steadily with age, leaving many men with less energy, lower libido, more body fat, weaker bones, and fading vitality. By age 60, 1 in 5 men is already clinically hypogonadal, and by 80, half are. But should we accept this as inevitable, or use modern medicine to restore hormones to youthful levels? In this episode of The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast, Dr. Ravi Kumar unpacks the science of male hormone optimization. You’ll learn what healthy testosterone looks like in younger men, how testosterone really works in the body, and what happens when levels drop too low. We’ll also cover natural ways to boost testosterone and explore the evidence behind testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). In this episode, you’ll discover: Why testosterone, free testosterone, and SHBG all matter for male health.The biological roles of testosterone, DHT, and estradiol, and why balance is key.How low testosterone impacts libido, mood, bone strength, metabolism, and body composition.The vicious cycle of low T, belly fat, and estrogen.Lifestyle and supplement strategies that naturally improve testosterone.The history of testosterone therapy, from Brown-Séquard to modern TRT.Today’s replacement options: injections, creams, enclomiphene, HCG, and more.The real risks and side effects of TRT, and why “super-physiological” dosing backfires.How to know if TRT is right for you, and the workup every man should get first.If you’ve wondered whether testosterone replacement could help restore energy, strength, and vitality... or you want to understand how male hormones shape health, this episode is essential listening. For more health insights, subscribe to The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast on any major platform. To explore references and related resources, visit: https://drkumardiscovery.com/podcast/ Cheers!