Dr Ravi Kumar MD
  • Caffeine Explained: The Science, Benefits, and Risks of the World’s Favorite Drug
     Coffee, tea, and energy drinks fuel our mornings, our focus, and sometimes our entire lives. But beneath the daily ritual lies a question few ever ask: is caffeine truly helping us... or just keeping us hooked?  In this episode of The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast, Dr. Ravi Kumar takes you deep into the biology, history, and modern science of caffeine, the most widely used psychoactive drug on Earth. You’ll learn how it sharpens the brain, enhances performance, and even supports long-term health, but also where it can quietly undermine sleep, anxiety, and blood pressure.  In this episode, you’ll discover: • The surprising origins of caffeine and how plants evolved to make it • How coffeehouses once powered revolutions and reshaped societies • The neuroscience of caffeine: how it boosts dopamine, focus, and movement • Why caffeine makes workouts feel easier and improves endurance • How caffeine enhances pain relief when paired with common medications • The truth about caffeine’s long-term effects on heart, liver, and brain health • The hidden downsides: anxiety, hypertension, reflux, and pregnancy risks • The myth of “waiting 90 minutes” after waking, what science really says • How to find your personal caffeine “sweet spot” for focus and performance  Whether you drink coffee, tea, maté, or energy drinks, this episode will help you understand how caffeine works, so you can use it deliberately, not dependently.  For more health insights, subscribe to The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast on any major platform.  To explore references and related resources, visit: 👉 https://drkumardiscovery.com/podcast/  Cheers! 
    --------  
    33:38
  • Acetaminophen in Pregnancy: What the Science Really Shows About Autism and ADHD
     Acetaminophen, better known as Tylenol, has long been considered the safest choice for pain and fever during pregnancy. But a new review from researchers at Mount Sinai and Harvard raised concerns: could prenatal acetaminophen use be linked to higher rates of autism and ADHD in children?  The debate exploded when President Trump publicly warned pregnant women to “fight like hell” against taking acetaminophen. His statement left doctors, parents, and the public asking: what does the science really say?  In this episode of The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast, Dr. Ravi Kumar breaks down the evidence behind the headlines. You’ll learn what the recent systematic review actually found, how to separate association from causation, and why the largest sibling studies may contradict the supposed risks.  In this episode, you’ll discover: The history of acetaminophen, from coal tar to Tylenol.Why acetaminophen became the go-to pain and fever reliever in pregnancy.The difference between relative and absolute risk, and what the numbers really mean.How cord blood and meconium studies suggested higher risks — but with major caveats.Why large sibling studies from Sweden and Norway showed no increased risk at all.The role of animal studies and biological plausibility in shaping the debate.Why regulators like the WHO still recommend acetaminophen as the safest option.A practical framework for making decisions during pregnancy without fear or politics.If you or someone you love is pregnant, and you’ve been worried by the headlines, this episode will help you cut through the noise. You’ll walk away with a clear, balanced view of the evidence so you can make informed choices with confidence. For more health insights, subscribe to The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast on any major platform. To explore references and related resources, visit: https://drkumardiscovery.com/podcast/ Cheers! 
    --------  
    26:50
  • Saccharomyces boulardii Explained: The Probiotic That Protects Your Gut
    ***Correction*** - The CNCM I-745 strain of Saccharomyces boulardii is currently only sold by Florastar. This is the most studied strain of Saccharomyces boulardii. I've also tried brands such as Jarrow and Pure, and they've worked well, but the majority of the research supports the CNCM I-745 strain. In the podcast, I mentioned that most of the strains are this CNCM I-745 strain, but that was factually incorrect.  What if a simple yeast, scraped from the peel of tropical fruit during a cholera epidemic, could change the way we protect our microbiome?  In the 1920s, French microbiologist Henri Boulard stumbled upon a probiotic unlike any other. Saccharomyces boulardii isn’t a bacteria, but a hardy yeast that survives heat, stomach acid, and bile. Today, it’s one of the best-studied tools for preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea, treating traveler’s diarrhea, and protecting gut health when illness strikes.  In this episode of Tribulations, Dr. Ravi Kumar takes you on a journey that weaves history, science, and practical medicine. You’ll discover: The remarkable story of how Boulard’s curiosity led him from alcohol fermentation to a lifesaving probiotic during a cholera outbreak.Why Saccharomyces boulardii acts as a “shepherd” in the gut, preserving balance while pushing back against harmful bacteria.Clinical trial evidence showing its effectiveness against antibiotic-associated diarrhea, traveler’s diarrhea, and recurrent C. difficile infection.Practical dosing strategies for adults and children—when to use it, how long to continue, and important safety caveats.Why a $15 supplement sometimes outperforms prescriptions in protecting your microbiome.It’s a story of serendipity, science, and a forgotten yeast that still holds lessons for modern medicine. For references: drkumardiscovery.com/podcast Stay Connected Podcast signup: drkumardiscovery.com/podcast-signup Instagram: @thedrkumardiscovery Facebook: The Dr Kumar Discovery 
    --------  
    19:24
  • Testosterone Replacement Therapy Explained: Should Men Restore Youthful Levels?
     Testosterone levels decline steadily with age, leaving many men with less energy, lower libido, more body fat, weaker bones, and fading vitality. By age 60, 1 in 5 men is already clinically hypogonadal, and by 80, half are. But should we accept this as inevitable, or use modern medicine to restore hormones to youthful levels?  In this episode of The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast, Dr. Ravi Kumar unpacks the science of male hormone optimization. You’ll learn what healthy testosterone looks like in younger men, how testosterone really works in the body, and what happens when levels drop too low. We’ll also cover natural ways to boost testosterone and explore the evidence behind testosterone replacement therapy (TRT).  In this episode, you’ll discover: Why testosterone, free testosterone, and SHBG all matter for male health.The biological roles of testosterone, DHT, and estradiol, and why balance is key.How low testosterone impacts libido, mood, bone strength, metabolism, and body composition.The vicious cycle of low T, belly fat, and estrogen.Lifestyle and supplement strategies that naturally improve testosterone.The history of testosterone therapy, from Brown-Séquard to modern TRT.Today’s replacement options: injections, creams, enclomiphene, HCG, and more.The real risks and side effects of TRT, and why “super-physiological” dosing backfires.How to know if TRT is right for you, and the workup every man should get first.If you’ve wondered whether testosterone replacement could help restore energy, strength, and vitality... or you want to understand how male hormones shape health, this episode is essential listening. For more health insights, subscribe to The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast on any major platform. To explore references and related resources, visit: https://drkumardiscovery.com/podcast/ Cheers! 
    --------  
    41:14
  • Episode 17: Stomach Full of Courage: The Self-Experiment That Proved H. pylori Causes Ulcers
     Stomach Full of Courage: The Self-Experiment That Proved H. pylori Causes Ulcers  What drives a doctor to drink a flask of bacteria, knowing it could make him violently ill? In the early 1980s, Dr. Barry Marshall and Dr. Robin Warren stood against the entire medical establishment to prove that most ulcers were not caused by stress or acid, but by a spiral-shaped bacterium called Helicobacter pylori.  This discovery overturned decades of dogma, reshaped ulcer care, and ultimately won them the Nobel Prize. But it came at a cost: ridicule, resistance, and the risk of self-experimentation when no one else would listen.  In this episode of Tribulations, Dr. Ravi Kumar guides you through the story of persistence and courage that forever changed medicine. You’ll explore: The personal story of one patient’s suffering—and cure—thanks to antibiotics against H. pyloriHow Warren’s chance observations and Marshall’s tenacity cracked open a new understanding of ulcersThe legendary self-experiment where Marshall infected himself to prove the pointWhy medicine resisted the idea for over a decade, leaving patients to suffer needlesslyHow eradicating H. pylori not only cures ulcers but reduces the risk of gastric cancer worldwideThe timeless lesson: how courage and curiosity can topple even the most entrenched medical beliefs It’s a gripping journey of science, sacrifice, and the power of persistence in the face of doubt.For a list of references: drkumardiscovery.com/podcast Stay Connected Podcast signup: drkumardiscovery.com/podcast-signup Instagram: @thedrkumardiscovery Facebook: The Dr. Kumar Discovery 
    --------  
    17:08

Welcome to The Dr Kumar Discovery Podcast, where Dr Kumar challenges conventional medical dogma and offers fresh perspectives on optimizing health and wellness.
