Acetaminophen in Pregnancy: What the Science Really Shows About Autism and ADHD

Acetaminophen, better known as Tylenol, has long been considered the safest choice for pain and fever during pregnancy. But a new review from researchers at Mount Sinai and Harvard raised concerns: could prenatal acetaminophen use be linked to higher rates of autism and ADHD in children? The debate exploded when President Trump publicly warned pregnant women to “fight like hell” against taking acetaminophen. His statement left doctors, parents, and the public asking: what does the science really say? In this episode of The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast, Dr. Ravi Kumar breaks down the evidence behind the headlines. You’ll learn what the recent systematic review actually found, how to separate association from causation, and why the largest sibling studies may contradict the supposed risks. In this episode, you’ll discover: The history of acetaminophen, from coal tar to Tylenol.Why acetaminophen became the go-to pain and fever reliever in pregnancy.The difference between relative and absolute risk, and what the numbers really mean.How cord blood and meconium studies suggested higher risks — but with major caveats.Why large sibling studies from Sweden and Norway showed no increased risk at all.The role of animal studies and biological plausibility in shaping the debate.Why regulators like the WHO still recommend acetaminophen as the safest option.A practical framework for making decisions during pregnancy without fear or politics.If you or someone you love is pregnant, and you’ve been worried by the headlines, this episode will help you cut through the noise. You’ll walk away with a clear, balanced view of the evidence so you can make informed choices with confidence. For more health insights, subscribe to The Dr. Kumar Discovery Podcast on any major platform. To explore references and related resources, visit: https://drkumardiscovery.com/podcast/ Cheers!