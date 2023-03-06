Welcome to The Dr. Joey Munoz Show, the ultimate podcast for anyone looking to improve their health, nutrition, and fitness.
09 - Nutrition for Fat Loss: Hierarchy of Importance
In this episode of the podcast, I discuss what I call "the nutritional hierarchy of importance" when it comes to fat loss. These include things like energy balance, caloric intake, food choices, behaviors, and even environment! This episode is very insightful and hopefully gets you thinking about how nutrition for fat loss is really an integration of all of these variables rather them working in isolation. Links: Outworknutrition.com : Use code “Joey” at checkout for an exclusive discount off your 1st purchase! Iconmeals.com : Use code “JOSEPH10” at checkout for a 10% discount off your entire purchase!
5/27/2023
35:20
08 - Everything you need to know about protein with EC Synkowski
This episode of the podcast was an interview with my friend EC Synkowski. Protein was the main topic of the episode. We discuss the importance of protein for body composition, protein recommendations, protein sources, and common protein myths. Hope you enjoy!
5/20/2023
45:53
07 - Optimizing Nutrition for Sports Performance
In this episode of the Dr. Joey Munoz, I have the pleasure of speaking with my good friend Patrick McCarthy. Patrick is a performance nutritionist who focuses on helping athletes optimize their performance. We spoke about the importance of properly fueling for exercise, what to eat before and after training to optimize performance, and the role of supplements as well. Hope you enjoy! Patricks social media: https://www.instagram.com/pat_sportsnutritionist/ Ubuntu: https://ubuntu.com/
5/13/2023
1:16:49
06 - This is why you are not achieving your physique goals
This episode is about important considerations when setting fitness goals. You see, many of us set goals based off what we see online on social media, but there's a whole host of reasons as to why that's not a good idea. It's important to ask yourself why you want to achieve a goal in the first place? and afterwards, really think about whether the sacrifices that are necessary to get there, are worth it for you.
5/6/2023
24:43
05 - How To Get Started With Your Fitness Journey Featuring Dr. Adrian Chavez
In this episode of the Dr. Joey Munoz show, Dr. Joey and Dr. Adrian Chavez discuss how to get started in your health and fitness journey. They drop absolute gold in this episode and provide a ton of real-life practical and easy-to-implement tips. Hope you enjoy!
