Dr. Ashley Lucas, a former professional ballet dancer, brings a unique perspective to the world of nutrition and wellness. Her relentless pursuit of perfection ...
01. 5 SIMPLE Steps You Can Take To Lose Weight
Welcome to the very first episode of the Dr. Ashley Show!
In this episode, I share my personal journey from being a professional ballet dancer to becoming a PhD in Sports Nutrition and Chronic Disease. I discuss the struggles I faced with my body, the obsession with food, and how I overcame these challenges. I introduce you to the PHD approach, which I developed to help others struggling with weight gain. I walk you through five key steps to drop weight and keep it off. Remember, your desire to change has to significantly outweigh your desire to stay the same.
Let's step up, make the change, lead with our hearts, train our minds, and not negotiate with our bodies.
