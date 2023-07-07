Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Dr. Ashley Lucas
Dr. Ashley Lucas, a former professional ballet dancer, brings a unique perspective to the world of nutrition and wellness. Her relentless pursuit of perfection ...
Health & FitnessAlternative Health
  • 01. 5 SIMPLE Steps You Can Take To Lose Weight
    Welcome to the very first episode of the Dr. Ashley Show! In this episode, I share my personal journey from being a professional ballet dancer to becoming a PhD in Sports Nutrition and Chronic Disease. I discuss the struggles I faced with my body, the obsession with food, and how I overcame these challenges. I introduce you to the PHD approach, which I developed to help others struggling with weight gain. I walk you through five key steps to drop weight and keep it off. Remember, your desire to change has to significantly outweigh your desire to stay the same. Let's step up, make the change, lead with our hearts, train our minds, and not negotiate with our bodies.
    7/7/2023
About The Dr. Ashley Show

Dr. Ashley Lucas, a former professional ballet dancer, brings a unique perspective to the world of nutrition and wellness. Her relentless pursuit of perfection in ballet led to injuries and a struggle with body image. Recognizing the crucial role of nutrition in athletic performance, she retired from dancing and embarked on a journey to become an expert in the field. Dr. Lucas holds a PhD in Sports Nutrition and Chronic Disease from Virginia Tech and is a licensed Registered Dietitian. Tune in to "The Dr. Ashley Show" podcast for insightful discussions on weight loss, wellness, and more.
