The DR and the DJ is a podcast about the power of music, health, and community hosted by DR Amy Lindsey and DJ John Richards. Amy and John share their own exper...
Percussionist/writer/producer Barrett Martin
This week, we revist John & Amy's talk with Barrett Martin. Barrett is a percussionist, a writer, a composer & a producer. He has a masters degree in ethnomusicology, received a Latin Grammy for production & is producing a film celebrating the life of Cedell Davis. Barrett was an integral player in the 90's Seattle rock scene & continues to collaborate & operate in the rock n roll world. Barrett's newest book, Stillpoint, is accompanied by a studio record that serves as a soundtrack to a collection of short stories from his youth & world travels. John, Amy & Barrett not only discuss the process of making Stillpoint, but the parallels of craniosacral practice & the Zen view on the concept of stillpoint. Barrett shares his experience & perspective on the Seattle grunge scene & why current “scenes” may be different, for better or worse. Amy & Barrett talk about the universal healing properties of music & John shares a few life changing moments in which Barrett was unknowingly present.
Join Dr. Amy’s community and get her libido boosting recipes and more midlife health tips at Craft & Clinic.
5/14/2022
1:03:10
The DR & The DJ B-sides: Grief Never Dies
In this week's B-side, John & Amy check back in about grief since the last time they spoke soon after his sister's death. They are there to remind you that you are not alone, grief never ends & to treat others with kindness...including yourself. You are not alone. Tag us on IG at @thedrandthedj.
5/6/2022
24:30
Stone Gossard & Regan Hagar of Loosegroove Records
This week's guests are Brad/Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard & Brad drummer Regan Hagar. The two founded Loosegroove records in 1994 where they signed up & coming artists & celebrated a multi-genre roster with a slant to Hip Hop & Rock. Today Loosegroove is still lively & diverse with new releases from the long awaited Painted Shield, Duff Mckagan's The Living, Britney Davis, & Tiger Cub. In this episode, the four discuss why Loosegroove is not just a record label for Stone & Regan, but a vehicle for two friends to share ideas, bond & do something they truly believe in together. We hear why & how Loosegroove operates the way they do & how it lends to their longevity. Stone & Regan give us some insight into Brad's writing process & we learn why working with Shawn Smith has left a lasting impression on them.
John & Amy open the episode with a discussion on disruption. Why are we subconsciously committed to homogeneity in our personal & group behavior? Amy explains why having a novel approach typically fuels empathy & why it is so important to rethink how we do things both socially & in our professional lives.
Theme music by Michael Lerner. Listen to more podcasts at Ruinous Media. Check out all the Loosegroove artists here. Loosegroove.This episode’s featured music is by Tiger Cub.
4/29/2022
1:12:50
The DR & The DJ B-sides: The Bizarro Return to "Normal"
In this Bside Dr Amy & John talk about why we may be feeling more anxious & disoriented in our post/late Pandemic return to "normal." Dr Amy offers a few ideas how to navigate this transition & as always John & Amy remind us we are not alone. Tag us on IG at @thedrandthedj.
4/22/2022
25:45
UW Associate Professor Nicole McNichols, Ph.D. on Human Sexuality
We had such a great response from our Nicole McNichols episode, we’re posting again! Tell your friends! Tell your loved ones! Tell your lovers!
This week's guest is Nicole McNichols, Ph.D., Associate Professor at the University of Washington Department of Psychology where she teaches The Diversity of Human Sexuality. Nicole tells us why & how she found herself teaching one of the universities most popular courses & why sex education is important for all stages of life. John Amy & Nicole discuss the significance of touch & physical connection & why it may be more important than ever. They also talk about the role that pornography & BDSM can play in sexual health & how sexual stereotypes permeate purity & pop culture. Amy tells us how masturbation is a healthy facet to a relationship, how stress can reduce our libido.
This weeks featured music is by Spirit Award from their record Lunatic House.
