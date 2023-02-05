With episodes every Tuesday and Thursday during the football season, ESPN and Andscape contributor Domonique Foxworth debuts his new podcast featuring his uniqu... More
A Lesson In Dog Science
Dom and Charlie recap LeBron vs. Steph... some say Steph is surpassing LeBron in the historical rankings of greatest player of all time. Then they get into how to properly evaluate NBA players before switching gears to answer who from this year's NFL draft will be the rookie of the year.
5/4/2023
42:21
Redefining Legacy
Dom and Charlie talk about this year's NBA playoffs and how we look at the legacy players leave behind. Then, they get into NFL draft highlights and Lamar Jackson getting his money.
5/2/2023
1:03:39
Mock Drafting... With A Twist
Dom and Charlie approach their mock draft differently by debating which teams can make a pick that will put them in championship contention. They'll go through all the teams and place them into tiers as far as how crucial the draft is for them and why.
4/27/2023
1:02:11
Unfair Rules Exposed
Dom and Charlie get into gambling and the suspensions that were given to various NFL players who were caught breaking the rules. Then, Ashley Foxworth joins the show to talk parenting challenges and being intimate when you get older.
4/25/2023
1:00:03
Sometimes You Should Just Give Up
Dom and Charlie answer if Draymond Green should have been suspended? Then, they debate the scenario of Game 7 and everyone's healthy, is there anyone else they'd rather have than Kawhi Leonard? After that, they dive into the NFL draft and it's all about the quarterbacks. Lastly, Dom explains how Stephen A. Smith offended him.
