The DocFix Documentary Storytelling Podcast

How 'The Gladiator' cinematographer John Mathieson thinks about film, a unique perspective from one of the greats.
When we sat down to talk, John Mathieson and just returned from shooting Gladiator 2 with Ridley Scott in Malta. He was part of the orignal team, having wenty-five years earlier shot the original iconic film. Afer that first collaboration he was the cinematographer for numerous films for Scott, including Kingdom of Heaven, Hannibal and Robin Hood. He also photographed the superhero film closest to being art, the Wolverine film 'Logan'. Other projects include The Man From UNCLE with Guy Ritchie, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with Sam Raimi, and many, many more. John began in documentary and pop videos, and in talking with him this conversation became a lesson in how an Oscar-nominated cinematographer thinks; he opens up about originality in filmmaking and the pressures that Hollywood puts on the process as it actually happens on set. While not directly related to documentary making there are tips about shooting your own films, shooting for the edit, capturing atmosphere on your locations and a lesson in his influences as a young filmmaker in the 1980s that made him one of the most revered cinematographes in the business.
Capturing the Legacy of Superman: Crafting “Super/Man : The Christopher Reeve Story"
Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, the creative minds behind "Superman, the Documentary," shed light on their inventive storytelling techniques and the profound life of Christopher Reeve. Together, we explore their decision to weave Reeve's action-packed past with his advocacy-driven present, crafting a narrative that is as compelling as it is emotionally rich. Their film, inspired by Reeve's own memoir, not only celebrates his highs but also honors his resilience alongside his wife, Dana, in overcoming life's formidable challenges.Our conversation delves into the delicate art of balancing emotion with information in documentary filmmaking. Bonhote and Ettedgui reveal the strategies they used to connect with viewers on a deep level, especially through the lens of Reeve's later life. We discuss the story's universal themes and its social significance, touching upon how Reeve's personal triumphs potentially spurred medical advancements. The recognition of their work at Sundance is a testament to their dedication, and we reflect on the film's capacity to inspire acceptance and love, resonating with audiences today.In our final discussion, we unpack the intricacies of independent filmmaking and the responsibility of portraying an icon like Reeve. From creative challenges like music selection and visual storytelling to the emotional weight of accessing Reeve's personal archives, Bonhote and Ettedgui share their journey of honouring Reeve's legacy. They express the immense responsibility felt in accurately capturing his essence, supported by Reeve's family and friends.
The Storytelling behind Netflix's hits F1:Drive to Survive and Meerkats with Sir David Attenborough - a Masterclass
What happens when your documentary feels flat and unengaging, despite all your hard work? This was the main question behind a Masterclass I gave at the World Congress of Science and Factual Producers.We look at why a lack of storytelling craft and mentorship in the industry often leads to issues with storytelling, and debunk the myth that extensive planning compromises authenticity. Also I contrasts the techniques used in drama and documentary, highlighting the crucial need for structural organization to create compelling narratives.As case studies I look at both the Natural History documentary about Meerkats, with commentary read by Sir David Attenborough, and the storytelling techniques behind the hugely popular Netflix series "F1: Drive to Survive." I explain how the Netflix series we used commentators and scripted lines to clarify the intricate dynamics of Formula One racing, weaving multiple narrative layers to offer a richer and more engaging story. I also look at methods for balancing external and internal conflicts in documentaries, using examples from both racing and science documentaries.
Becoming a documentary storyteller - the Four Essential Steps
The art of documentary storytelling is not a static skill, but a journey with distinct milestones. I'm Nigel Levy, your guide through the labyrinth of crafting compelling narratives, and this episode of DocFix Documentary Storytelling Podcast is your roadmap. This is about unearthing the universal skills that will elevate your craft regardless of your starting point. From the spark of excitement when you stumble upon a great story, to the daunting task of sifting through a mountain of material, here I explain the lessons learned in shaping raw footage into riveting documentaries.In this episode, I map out the four stages of storytelling expertise that every documentary filmmaker goes through. We'll examine the pitfalls of ego and why mastering the elements of narrative is more crucial than ever. From the first tentative steps to the continuous quest for moral depth, I'll explain how a solid understanding of storytelling mechanics allows for creative confidence and control.
In conversation with DocFix student James - from scattered facts to a great story
This episode it a little different, as it's a converation between myself and James, a student of the DocFix Program.James' background is in drama, and later as part of the marketing department of Lionsgate Films, a very large US entertainment company and film producer and distributor. James came to us with his passion project, and his first documentary, to learn how to turn his idea into a powerful, meaningful story. This, by the way, is great evidence that the success of your film comes down to the storytelling - marketing and every other aspect of the process ultimately rests on that foundation.As his background is in drama, it was a fruitful place to discuss the diffrence between the two types of storytelling that differentiate documentary and drama. We discuss that process, but also concepts such how vital it is to grasp the real meaning of your story, the power of simplicity in storytelling, the techniques of creating subtext (the incredibly important meaning that a great story always carries), clarity and more. I hope you find it useful and another way to gain insights and skill in the art and craft of documentary storytelling. And if you have any questions, please get in touch.
Are you struggling to turn your idea into a great documentary story? This podcast takes you through the steps that world-class documentary makers use to create compelling documentaries from real-life ideas. Whether it's for Netflix, The BBC, or Amazon, or you are just starting out, great storytelling is what your audience craves - it's the foundation of every successful documentary.Those skills aren't down to talent or desire - it's simply a matter of knowledge. Award-winning documentary maker Nigel Levy goes behind the scenes to discuss the key story skills behind some of the most successful documentaries and factual series screened, including those in which he's had a key role. These include the Netflix hit F1: Drive to Survive, Natural History - writing for Sir David Attenborough - numerous feature documentaries and his TV docs The Language Master and Fatal Attractions. You'll hear from writers, directors, and creatives working at the highest level in the industry. Ideas are easy; stories are like magic. Listen and understand why. There's really no need for any of this to be a mystery anymore.