The DocFix Documentary Storytelling Podcast

When we sat down to talk, John Mathieson and just returned from shooting Gladiator 2 with Ridley Scott in Malta. He was part of the orignal team, having wenty-five years earlier shot the original iconic film. Afer that first collaboration he was the cinematographer for numerous films for Scott, including Kingdom of Heaven, Hannibal and Robin Hood. He also photographed the superhero film closest to being art, the Wolverine film 'Logan'. Other projects include The Man From UNCLE with Guy Ritchie, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness with Sam Raimi, and many, many more. John began in documentary and pop videos, and in talking with him this conversation became a lesson in how an Oscar-nominated cinematographer thinks; he opens up about originality in filmmaking and the pressures that Hollywood puts on the process as it actually happens on set. While not directly related to documentary making there are tips about shooting your own films, shooting for the edit, capturing atmosphere on your locations and a lesson in his influences as a young filmmaker in the 1980s that made him one of the most revered cinematographes in the business.