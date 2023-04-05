The Dive Down is a Magic: The Gathering podcast focused on the latest decks, trends, and strategies for the casual spikes in Modern, Pioneer, Explorer, and more... More
Available Episodes
5 of 241
Episode 222: Aftermath and LOTR: The Spoilers Will Continue Until Morale Improves
This week it's time for... you guessed it... more card talk on The Dive Down. With Dave out, Stan and Shane do double duty with a look at the cards that stand tall in the Aftermath of MOM and ask the question: how many bulk rares do you have to sacrifice to despark a planeswalker? After that we take a quick trip to Middle Earth to talk about some tempting new information. Listen. Now. You've been tempted.
• Some Aftermath
• Some Rings
• A Pack is Cracked!
Become a citizen of The Dive Down Nation!: http://www.patreon.com/thedivedown
Show the world that you're a proud citizen of The Dive Down Nation with some merch from the store: https://www.thedivedown.com/store
Check out our sponsor Barrister and Mann! https://www.barristerandmann.com/ Use coupon code THEDIVEDOWN2023 for 15% off your first order of some incredible fragrances, soaps, beard oils, and more.
Get 10% off your first 2 months of ManaTraders! https://www.manatraders.com/?medium=thedivedown and use coupon code THEDIVEDOWN2023
And now receive 8% off your order of paper cards from Nerd Rage Gaming with code "DIVE8" at https://www.nerdragegaming.com/
Timestamps:
4:55 - Housekeeping
7:24 - The Dive Down begins: March of the Machine: Aftermath
13:02 - Coppercoat Vanguard
15:57 - Vesuvan Drifter
20:12 - Ayara's Oathsworn
24:32 - Nissa, Resurgent Animist
27:48 - Tranquil Frillback
30:47 - Jirina, Dauntless General
32:41 - Calix, Guided by Fate
35:58 - Narset, Enlightened Exile
40:02 - Ob Nixilis, Captive Kingpin
42:54 - Pia Nalaar, Consul of Revival
45:08 - Sarkhan, Soul Aflame
49:07 - Samut, Vizier of Naktamun
51:52 - Some final thoughts on Aftermath
53:32 - LOTR spoilers continue
54:30 - The Ring Tempts You
1:00:04 - Call of the Ring
1:01:54 - Delighted Halfling
1:08:10 - The Wind Down! Crack-a-pack!
1:15:01 - Wrapping up
Our opening music is Nowhere - You Never Knew, and our closing music is Space Blood - Goro? Is That Your Christian Name?
email us: [email protected] (mailto:[email protected])
twitter: https://twitter.com/thedivedown
5/11/2023
1:16:49
Episode 221: Deckfest 2 (Pioneer ed.): Gruul Elves & Boats, Dimir Rogues, Izzet Pyro, and Naya Tokens, ft. d00mwake
We kick off the show with a chat about a ton of Modern data that's been collected since the Yorion ban, and review matchups for the top decks in the format.
Then we dive into four new Pioneer decks d00mwake helped put together to keep experimenting with cards from March of the Machine. Stan takes another Elves deck through the grinder, but Gruul with dinosaurs? Devon then plays his own Gruul dino deck, but with Reckless Stormseekrs and Esika's Chariots. Dave draws a bunch of cards with blue convoke spells. And we make as many tokens as possible in Naya.
The Break Down: Modern data post Yorion ban!
The Dive Down: Pioneer deckfest featuring more March of the Machine!
Become a citizen of The Dive Down Nation!: http://www.patreon.com/thedivedown
Show the world that you're a proud citizen of The Dive Down Nation with some merch from the store: https://www.thedivedown.com/store
Check out our sponsor Barrister and Mann! https://www.barristerandmann.com/ Use coupon code THEDIVEDOWN2023 for 15% off your first order of some incredible fragrances, soaps, beard oils, and more.
Get 10% off your first 2 months of ManaTraders! https://www.manatraders.com/?medium=thedivedown and use coupon code THEDIVEDOWN2023
And now receive 8% off your order of paper cards from Nerd Rage Gaming with code "DIVE8" at https://www.nerdragegaming.com/
Timestamps:
3:35 - Housekeeping
6:26 - Modern Meta Data Since the Yorion Ban
8:05 - Prevalence Data
15:25 - Win Percentages
18:05 - Matchup Percentages
26:05 - Barrister and Mann Welcome Spring
32:19 - Pioneer Deckfest Begins!
33:00 - Spirits, Rogues, etc.
38:50 - Gruul Elves w/ Imperiosaur
47:44 - Gruul "No Boats" w/ Imperiosaur
51:29 - Is Pioneer Becoming a Faster Format?
58:05 - Izzet Pyromancer
1:10:10 - Rakdos Ghalta
1:13:34 - Naya Tokens
1:16:58 - Wrapping Up With an Iron Bru
Links from this week's episode:
Anael Yahi's Modern data extravaganza: https://twitter.com/YahiAnael/status/1650601983697362956?s=20
Gruul Dino Elves (http://www.streamdecker.com/deck/gPcr1x_SO ),
Gruul Dino no elves (http://www.streamdecker.com/deck/KMSs8DSJ9 ),
Izzet Pyro (http://www.streamdecker.com/deck/DAjXwnxt2 )
Naya Tokens (http://www.streamdecker.com/deck/zIofmKPnZ )
Our opening music is Nowhere - You Never Knew, and our closing music is Space Blood - Goro? Is That Your Christian Name?
email us: [email protected] (mailto:[email protected])
twitter: https://twitter.com/thedivedown
5/4/2023
1:22:42
Episode 220: Sleeve/Believe/Heave: Decks Go Marching (Modern and Pio)
It's Sleeve Believe Heave week for new cards from March of the Machine. We play Modern and Pioneer with cards like Ancient Imperiosaur, Rona, Herald of Invasion, Fairie Mastermind, and more!
The Break Down: Four Modern decks!
The Dive Down: Some Pioneer decks too!
Become a citizen of The Dive Down Nation!: http://www.patreon.com/thedivedown
Show the world that you're a proud citizen of The Dive Down Nation with some merch from the store: https://www.thedivedown.com/store
Check out our sponsor Barrister and Mann! https://www.barristerandmann.com/ Use coupon code THEDIVEDOWN2023 for 15% off your first order of some incredible fragrances, soaps, beard oils, and more.
Get 10% off your first 2 months of ManaTraders! https://www.manatraders.com/?medium=thedivedown and use coupon code THEDIVEDOWN2023
And now receive 8% off your order of paper cards from Nerd Rage Gaming with code "DIVE8" at https://www.nerdragegaming.com/
Timestamps:
4:45 - Sleeve/Believe/Heave: MOM in Modern
7:36 - Stan plays Kuldotha Aggro
20:50 - Dave plays Jeskai Prowess
34:24 - Stan plays Baral & Kari Zev
44:33 - Dave plays Jund Indomitable Creativity
53:13 - Adagio and Presto
57:07 - Sleeve/Believe/Heave: MOM in Pioneer
58:51 - Shane plays Sultai Rona Combo
1:21:35 - Dave plays Dimir Rogues
1:34:31 - Wrapping up
Links from this week's episode:
Modern
Kuldotha Aggro: httdps://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5569038#paper
UR Prowess/YungDingo: https://www.streamdecker.com/deck/fOnU-Zwd-
Baral & Kari Zev: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5565460#paper
Jund Creativity: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5569004#paper
Pioneer
Sultai Rona Tandy Deck: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5570816#paper
Dimir Rogues: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5566886#paper
Our opening music is Nowhere - You Never Knew, and our closing music is Space Blood - Goro? Is That Your Christian Name?
email us: [email protected] (mailto:[email protected])
twitter: https://twitter.com/thedivedown
4/27/2023
1:36:40
Episode 219: Pio d00m Brews & Modern SCG Richmond, ft. d00mwake
This week we get to look at the first paper Modern tournament featuring the new cards of March of Machines - the $20K Modern RCQ that took place in Richmond this past weekend. We go over the metagame, the performances, and the top 12 decks! Following that, d00mwake is back to talk to us about a bunch of brews he has for Pioneer, featuring some hot tech from MOM. Is Jeskai Ascendancy back? Is Invasion of Tarkir going to change Pioneer? We don't actually know yet, but we sure can hope!
The Break Down: Modern Keeps Being Modern
The Dive Down: Devon Brings the Brews
The Dive Down, cont: You'll Never Believe the Most Exciting Deck
Become a citizen of The Dive Down Nation!: http://www.patreon.com/thedivedown
Show the world that you're a proud citizen of The Dive Down Nation with some merch from the store: https://www.thedivedown.com/store
Check out our sponsor Barrister and Mann! https://www.barristerandmann.com/ Use code THEDIVEDOWN2023 for 15% off your first order of some incredible fragrances, soaps, beard oils, and more.
Get 10% off your first 2 months of ManaTraders! https://www.manatraders.com/?medium=thedivedown and use code THEDIVEDOWN2023
And now receive 8% off your order of paper cards from Nerd Rage Gaming with code "DIVE8" at https://www.nerdragegaming.com/
Timestamps:
4:29 - Housekeeping
8:53 - The Break Down: The SCG Richmond $20K Modern RCQ
9:37 - The overall metagame
27:41 - The top 12
43:08 - Cool Decks, Inc.
48:18 - Taxes... stink?
51:40 - The Dive Down: d00m brews in Pioneer
54:02 - 4C Ascendancy
59:39 - Rona Ascendancy
1:05:03 - Sultai Rona
1:09:24 - Gruul Dragons
1:17:02 - 4C Dragons
1:22:33 - Gruul Fling
1:27:36 - Mono-Green Scales
1:32:58 - Sorin + Ghalta
1:40:05 - Wrapping up
Links from this week's episode:
The Richmond $20K: https://mtgmelee.com/Tournament/View/14572
4C Ascendancy: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556305#paper
Rona Ascendancy: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556308#paper
Sultai Rona Combo: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556313#paper
Gruul Dragons: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556306#paper
4c Dragons: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556315#paper
Gruul Fling: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556307#paper
Mono-G Scales: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556309#paper
Sorin & Ghalta: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556312#paper
Find d00mwake on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/d00mwake
Our opening music is Nowhere - You Never Knew, and our closing music is Space Blood - Goro? Is That Your Christian Name?
email us: [email protected] (mailto:[email protected])
twitter: https://twitter.com/thedivedown
4/20/2023
1:41:20
Episode 218: These Machines Are Making Me Marchy, pt 2
The boys are back for some more spicy takes and overall expectations for March of the Machine. We chat about some new instant speed draw spells, some potential combo shenanigans, and our called shots on the set's potential sleeper hits. We pay our respects to Archangel Espeth, theorycraft what type of Izzet spells deck can play the new convoke draw spells, and recap some of the crazy new combo omens via Omen Hawker.
The Break Down: Dave is back to tell us we did a good job
The Dive Down: Shane and Stan continue to do a good job
Become a citizen of The Dive Down Nation!: http://www.patreon.com/thedivedown
Show the world that you're a proud citizen of The Dive Down Nation with some merch from the store: https://www.thedivedown.com/store
Check out our sponsor Barrister and Mann! https://www.barristerandmann.com/ Use code THEDIVEDOWN2023 for 15% off your first order of some incredible fragrances, soaps, beard oils, and more.
Get 10% off your first 2 months of ManaTraders! https://www.manatraders.com/?medium=thedivedown and use code THEDIVEDOWN10
And now receive 8% off your order of paper cards from Nerd Rage Gaming with code "DIVE8" at https://www.nerdragegaming.com/
Timestamps:
* 4:08 - Housekeeping
* 9:16 - March of the Machines spoilers, pt. 2
* 12:15 - Meeting of the Minds/Transcendent Message
* 16:53 - Archangel Elspeth
* 20:09 - Zephyr Singer
* 23:26 - Khenra Spellspear
* 29:10 - Invasion of Gobakhan
* 34:22 - Urabrask
* 40:03 - Polukranos Reborn
* 43:17 - Sunfall
* 46:55 - Ancient Imperiosaur
* 50:16 - Tax Time
* 53:22 - Voldaren Thrillseeker
* 56:44 - Omen Hawker
* 59:35 - Kroxa and Kunoros
* 1:02:26 - Ozolith, the Shattered Spire
* 1:04:19 - Our top picks from MOM
* 1:10:56 - Sleeper picks
* 1:18:21 - Wrapping up
Our opening music is Nowhere - You Never Knew, and our closing music is Space Blood - Goro? Is That Your Christian Name?
email us: [email protected] (mailto:[email protected])
twitter: https://twitter.com/thedivedown
The Dive Down is a Magic: The Gathering podcast focused on the latest decks, trends, and strategies for the casual spikes in Modern, Pioneer, Explorer, and more!
Each week your hosts Dave, Shane, and Stanislav discuss the latest innovations, competitive events, and level-up topics for paper and online players.
Support us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thedivedown
Proudly sponsored by ManaTraders, the best Magic card rental service for both Magic Online and paper! Get 10% off your first 2 months of ManaTraders! https://www.manatraders.com/?medium=thedivedown or use Manatraders coupon code THEDIVEDOWN2023
Also sponsored by Barrister & Mann — shaving supplies, bath and body products, and fragrances for people with uncompromising taste. Get 15% off your first order at https://www.barristerandmann.com/ with the code THEDIVEDOWN2023