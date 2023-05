Episode 219: Pio d00m Brews & Modern SCG Richmond, ft. d00mwake

This week we get to look at the first paper Modern tournament featuring the new cards of March of Machines - the $20K Modern RCQ that took place in Richmond this past weekend. We go over the metagame, the performances, and the top 12 decks! Following that, d00mwake is back to talk to us about a bunch of brews he has for Pioneer, featuring some hot tech from MOM. Is Jeskai Ascendancy back? Is Invasion of Tarkir going to change Pioneer? We don't actually know yet, but we sure can hope! The Break Down: Modern Keeps Being Modern The Dive Down: Devon Brings the Brews The Dive Down, cont: You'll Never Believe the Most Exciting Deck Timestamps: 4:29 - Housekeeping 8:53 - The Break Down: The SCG Richmond $20K Modern RCQ 9:37 - The overall metagame 27:41 - The top 12 43:08 - Cool Decks, Inc. 48:18 - Taxes... stink? 51:40 - The Dive Down: d00m brews in Pioneer 54:02 - 4C Ascendancy 59:39 - Rona Ascendancy 1:05:03 - Sultai Rona 1:09:24 - Gruul Dragons 1:17:02 - 4C Dragons 1:22:33 - Gruul Fling 1:27:36 - Mono-Green Scales 1:32:58 - Sorin + Ghalta 1:40:05 - Wrapping up Links from this week's episode: The Richmond $20K: https://mtgmelee.com/Tournament/View/14572 4C Ascendancy: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556305#paper Rona Ascendancy: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556308#paper Sultai Rona Combo: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556313#paper Gruul Dragons: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556306#paper 4c Dragons: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556315#paper Gruul Fling: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556307#paper Mono-G Scales: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556309#paper Sorin & Ghalta: https://www.mtggoldfish.com/deck/5556312#paper Find d00mwake on Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/d00mwake Our opening music is Nowhere - You Never Knew, and our closing music is Space Blood - Goro? Is That Your Christian Name?