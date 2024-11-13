Welcome back, explorers! Dr. K is back again, discussing all things ancient weddings—well, at least as they happened in ancient Rome! Inspiration struck as I just got back from my wedding, so grab your dresses, tuxedos, and rings because we're talking weddings then and now!
This isn't ancient aliens; this is the real thing.
And these are the DIrt Diaries...
Ancient Ghosts, Exorcists, and Hauntings
It's the end of October, which means it's time for Ancient Ghosts! What is the earliest ghost story? Do ghosts show up in art? What happens when things go bump in the night? Most importantly, who did you call in the ancient world when your house was haunted?
These are the Dirt Diaries...
From us to you, Happy Halloween!
*A note: the tablet depicting a ghost is from 1500 BCE*
Ancient Crime: A Mummy Murder Mystery and The Harem Conspiracy
The year is 1155 BCE, and the pharaoh was just killed. Who was responsible for his untimely death? Were his assassins sent from abroad, or was he killed by someone he knew and trusted? This would become known as the harem conspiracy documented on the Turin Judicial Papyrus.
This ancient crime remained unsolved until recently, and we're breaking down potential areas where it took place, suspects, motives, and more.
These are the Dirt Diaries...
Ask An Archaeologist: Answering Your Burning Questions
The Dirt Diaries are back, and before we deep dive into some spooky episodes for October, I'm sitting down to answer your burning questions, including everything from what it took to get here to the age-old question: do archaeologists really lick bones?
These are the Dirt Diaries...
Cosmetics Of Antiquity: Ancient Makeup
The Dirt Diaries Podcast is back after a brief break while Dr. K was in Egypt! This episode is all about ancient makeup, where she talks about eye paint, blush, and khol. Did you know makeup has been found dating back over 5,000 years? That's right! Whether it's eye paint from Puabi's tomb, makeup kits from ancient Egypt, or face cream from Roman Britain, Dr. K is talking all about it here!
Grab your palettes and your mirrors, and let's dive in!
These are the Dirt Diaries...
Join Dr. Tenninger Kellenbarger, an archaeologist and art historian, as she delves into ancient history, mythology, intricate artifacts, and more every other Wednesday beginning at 6 am EST.
History, once forgotten, lives again here.
Walk the halls with us as we tell their stories. Class is in session, and this is not your normal Indiana Jones adventure; it's so much more.
These are the Dirt Diaries.