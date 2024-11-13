Ancient Crime: A Mummy Murder Mystery and The Harem Conspiracy

The year is 1155 BCE, and the pharaoh was just killed. Who was responsible for his untimely death? Were his assassins sent from abroad, or was he killed by someone he knew and trusted? This would become known as the harem conspiracy documented on the Turin Judicial Papyrus. This ancient crime remained unsolved until recently, and we're breaking down potential areas where it took place, suspects, motives, and more. These are the Dirt Diaries... Join Patreon with all your tomb mates, be part of the copper crew, and see what's in the restricted section for extra history, mythology, and archaeology content: patreon.com/TheDirtDiaries Follow Dr. K on social media: https://www.tiktok.com/@dirtdiaries_ https://www.instagram.com/dirtdiaries_/Travel with me to Egypt and China, take my lectures, and more!https://beacons.ai/dirtdiaries.tenn