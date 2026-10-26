In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with Air Force 1st Lt. Madison Marsh, the first active-duty service member crowned Miss America, to talk about communicating under pressure. Marsh shares how she learned media skills on the fly after her 2024 win, how she balances being both the messenger and the message, and how she adjusts her story for reporters, troops and a Harvard classroom. From handling tough questions to telling authentic stories, this conversation offers advice every service member can use when the spotlight finds them.