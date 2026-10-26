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46 episodes
The DINFOS Way – Ep. 46: Serving in the Spotlight: Miss America 1st Lt. Madison Marsh on Communicating Under Pressure10/22/2026 | 36 mins.In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with Air Force 1st Lt. Madison Marsh, the first active-duty service member crowned Miss America, to talk about communicating under pressure. Marsh shares how she learned media skills on the fly after her 2024 win, how she balances being both the messenger and the message, and how she adjusts her story for reporters, troops and a Harvard classroom. From handling tough questions to telling authentic stories, this conversation offers advice every service member can use when the spotlight finds them.
The DINFOS Way – Ep. 45: From Vietnam to the Hall of Fame: Chip Maury’s DINFOS Legacy09/21/2026 | 45 mins.In Episode 45 of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous sits down with Donald “Chip” Maury, a Navy veteran, combat photographer, award-winning photo editor and lifelong mentor to generations of visual communicators.
Maury reflects on a remarkable career that began in 1956 as a Navy Photographer’s Mate and included more than 1,500 parachute jumps, underwater demolition diving and three combat tours in Vietnam. He shares lessons from photographing in demanding environments, leading the Pacific Stars and Stripes photo staff to multiple Military Photographer of the Year honors, transitioning to civilian journalism and helping young photographers develop their craft.
Inducted into the DINFOS Hall of Fame in August 2026, Maury’s story explores the images, experiences and commitment to mentorship that define his enduring DINFOS legacy.
- In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous speaks with Master Sgt. Ben Stratton, emerging technology program manager at the Air Force Public Affairs Agency, about practical and responsible uses of artificial intelligence in military public affairs. Stratton discusses how communicators can use AI and automation to improve workflows while protecting public trust, strengthening content provenance and keeping human judgment at the center of every message. From building foundational AI skills to knowing when to slow down and verify, this conversation offers military communicators actionable insight for working in an AI-enabled information environment.
The DINFOS Way – Ep. 43: Communicating That Connects Insights from Amelia of 98 Rock Baltimore07/17/2026 | 53 mins.In this episode of The DINFOS Way, host Jack Rous talks with longtime 98 Rock Baltimore radio personality and public affairs broadcaster Amelia Ryerse about communicating in ways that truly connect with audiences. Amelia shares how preparation, authenticity and audience awareness shape every show, from rock radio to her “Maryland Perspectives” public affairs program, and offers practical advice DINFOS students and military communicators can apply to their own interviews, podcasts and on‑air work.
The DINFOS Way – Ep. 42: Teaching Tomorrow’s Public Affairs Leaders in Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course06/18/2026 | 40 mins.In this episode of “The DINFOS Way,” host Jack Rous sits down with instructor Shelby Kay-Fantozzi to explore how the Intermediate Public Affairs Specialist Course prepares military communicators for the next level of responsibility. Shelby, a former Air Force public affairs professional and award-winning DINFOS instructor, shares how she builds confident, critical-thinking PA leaders in the classroom. From sharpening media literacy and messaging skills to coaching students through real-world scenarios, she breaks down what makes IPASC unique in the DOW training pipeline and what students can expect when they walk through the door.
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About The DINFOS Way
The DINFOS Way is the official podcast of the Defense Information School. Our mission is to empower, inform, and connect people through engaging and accessible content related to our mission to train and educate communication professionals for service in the Department of War and with its partners.Podcast website
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