The DINFOS Way is the official podcast of the Defense Information School. Our mission is to empower, inform, and connect people through engaging and accessible ... More
Available Episodes
3 of 3
The DINFOS Way - Ep. 3 - Officer Mentorship: A Multi-Service Recipe for Success
In this episode of "The DINFOS Way," we bring together four accomplished officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps to share their unique insights on career success and their individual journeys.
Listen in as they discuss the differences in their services' perspectives, the importance of mentorship, and the challenges and opportunities unique to each service branch. Through a lively conversation, they will explore how to effectively mentor enlisted counterparts and foster strong working relationships across service lines.
5/1/2023
The DINFOS Way - Ep. 2- Navigating the Future of the Digital Media Frontier
In this episode of "The DINFOS Way," we delve into the constantly evolving world of social media within the Department of Defense. We're honored to have DINFOS Social Media Subject Matter Expert Kuande Hall - a pioneering figure in DOD social media join us for an in-depth discussion on the future of the digital media landscape.
We examine the ethical challenges and opportunities that military members face as they navigate the complex realm of social media, artificial intelligence, and the spread of misinformation and disinformation. We will also talk guidance on how to engage responsibly and effectively in this digital age, sharing best practices for mitigating risks and maximizing impact.
5/1/2023
The DINFOS Way - Ep. 1- The Podcast on DOD Podcasting
On the very first episode of "The DINFOS Way" podcast, Host Staff Sgt. Kris Dimond is joined by Stephanie Hatcher, one of the original DINFOS' Subject Matter Experts on podcasting. Together, they discuss the process of starting a podcast for your unit, and share their experience in creating "The DINFOS Way" podcast.
Join us as we explore the intricacies of creating a podcast, including how to pitch your idea, determine the resources required, and decide whether or not your organization even needs a podcast. We will walk through the essential tools we used, such as DINFOS PAVILION, and explain why we ultimately chose the title "The DINFOS Way."
The DINFOS Way is the official podcast of the Defense Information School. Our mission is to empower, inform, and connect people through engaging and accessible content related to our
mission to train and educate communication professionals for service in the Department of Defense and with its partners.