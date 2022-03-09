Welcome, Friends.
Storytelling has the power to not only create connections but provide universal truths about ourselves and the world. When listening to this ...
Racism and All Its Friends, Vol 2.
Content Warning: Death, Hospital, COVID-19 As the deadly virus COVID-19 began to spread across the world, Respiratory therapists were pushed to the frontlines. While hospitals were meant to be a safe haven for all, Yasmin became painfully aware of demon lurking in the shadows, ready to sacrifice anyone not holding a privilege card . As Yasmin begins to enlist the help of her closest friend Urji and other healthcare workers to save families and patients from falling through the cracks, she finds herself caught and needing to be saved too.Mawadda Disposable Hijab launches Monday, NOV 7th, 2022Please follow their instagram and visit their page by clicking hereThis Week's sponsor is ACC or A Continuous Charity: an organization with a mission to to promote the spiritual and intellectual development of Muslims throughout North America by providing interest-free loans for higher education.They have launched a $25k fundraising campaign to support Muslim women and aid them in attaining their educational pursuits. “ACC for Women’s Empowerment” or ACC4WE aims to support sisters across the nation struggling to pursue an education simply because they don’t want to compromise their deen and drown in crippling debt.Every dollar you is a continuous charity for you . DONATE HERE AND SPREAD THE WORDFinally, If this podcast gave you value, we’re leaving it up to you. Donate however much you feel like it gave you. We have a big team who put so many hours into bringing this show to life. DONATE HERE TO HELP TDS CONTINUE✨And if you can't give right now, please keep us in your duas ✨This episode was brought to you by Beautiful Light Studios.Recorded at MH Studios TorontoHost: Cadar MohamudSenior Producer/ Editor: Muna ScekomarAssistant Producers: Khweya Bezeid & Nima HarunGraphic Designer: Wasima FarahProject manager: Yasmin MohamudMarketing Manager: Sawsan Abdillahi
11/5/2022
1:31:36
Racism And All Its Friends, Vol.1
In the comic book “Racism and all its friends, Vol.1" Yasmin, a soft-spoken introvert, is challenged by an assembled ancient league of evil, popularly known as racism in the medical field. Although Yasmin was not the archetype hero everyone expected, she manages to unleash the dormant power laying within, making her the greatest kind of hero to ever was.This Week's sponsor is ACC or A Continuous Charity: an organization with a mission to to promote the spiritual and intellectual development of Muslims throughout North America by providing interest-free loans for higher education.They have launched a $25k fundraising campaign to support Muslim women and aid them in attaining their educational pursuits. “ACC for Women’s Empowerment” or ACC4WE aims to support sisters across the nation struggling to pursue an education simply because they don’t want to compromise their deen and drown in crippling debt.Every dollar you is a continuous charity for you . Here's the link to donate and if you cant donate then please spread the word https://bit.ly/TDSxACCFinally, If this podcast gave you value, we’re leaving it up to you. Donate however much you feel like it gave you. We have a big team who put so many hours into bringing this show to life. Donate at : https://linktr.ee/digitalsisterhood✨And if you can't give right now, please keep us in your duas ✨This episode was brought to you by Beautiful Light Studios.Recorded at MH Studios TorontoHost: Cadar MohamudSenior Producer/ Editor: Muna ScekomarAssistant Producers: Khweya Bezeid & Nima HarunGraphic Designer: Wasima FarahProject manager: Yasmin MohamudMarketing Manager: Sawsan Abdillahi
10/7/2022
1:21:43
Her Name is Hana
Content Warning: SuicideAt the age of 14, Amal's move to Toronto taught her that home is not a place but a person. The word Hooyo (mom) comes from the root word Hooy which means Home. But what happens when that home is temporary?Taking care of our mental health is just as important as taking care of our physical health.Finally, If this podcast gave you value, we’re leaving it up to you. Donate however much you feel like it gave you. We have a big team who put so many hours into bringing this show to life. Donate at : https://linktr.ee/digitalsisterhood✨And if you can't give right now, please keep us in your duas ✨This episode was brought to you by Beautiful Light Studios.Recorded at MH Studios TorontoHost: Cadar MohamudSenior Producer/ Editor: Muna ScekomarAssistant Producer: Khweya BezeidIntern: Nima HarunRecording Engineer: Jonathan LilloGraphic Designer: Wasima FarahProject manager: Yasmin MohamudMarketing Manager: Sawsan AbdillahiRESOURCES & SERVICES IF YOU NEED HELP:https://maristan.org/resourceshttps://muslimmentalhealth.com/patients-families/resource-directory/https://naseeha.orghttps://khalilcenter.com/mental-health-service-landing-page/
9/18/2022
1:42:47
Remember My Wasiyyah
Mariama's love of Arabic as a young adult led her to become a student of knowledge in Egypt. Along the way, she realizes that this journey was nothing like she expected it to be.This week we've partnered up with Salaams App:If you are searching for a Muslim partner who shares your values and core beliefs, or maybe you have recently moved to a new city and are in search of Muslimahs in your vicinity to connect with, then Salams is the app for you!With over 3.5 million Muslims signed up globally, Salams has made it all that easy to search, build and find a relationship based on the foundations of Islam, from friendship for the sake of Allah to all the way to finding the right partner for marriage.Give Salams a try by heading to salams.app.link/TDSPodcast and download it todayThis episode was brought to you by Beautiful Light Studios.Recorded at MH Studios TorontoHost: Cadar MohamudSenior Producer/ Editor: Muna ScekomarProducer In-Training: Nima HarunRecording Engineer: Jonathan LilloGraphic Designer: Wasima FarahProject manager: Yasmin MohamudMarketing Manager: Sawsan Abdillahi
9/10/2022
1:25:42
Producer Takeover: Story Time
The learning process that we all go through when embark on a new journey is hard and difficult. It also one that requires us to pause and reflect. Sometimes your dreams pass your capabilities at the moment, so you have to slow down and reassess. This week our producer Muna shares her thoughts with us in this unedited uncut producer producer taker over.This episode is sponsored by Salams,If you are searching for a Muslim partner who shares your values and core beliefs, or maybe you have recently moved to a new city and are in search of Muslimahs in your vicinity to connect with, then Salams is the app for you! With over 3.5 million Muslims signed up globally, Salams has made it all that easy to search, build and find a relationship based on the foundations of Islam, from friendship for the sake of Allah to all the way to finding the right partner for marriage. The app is free, easy and safe to use with options to text chat, use voice messages, personalized filters, view your profile stats, anti-ghost tool, and more all throughout the app. You can meet your sister or match in your area or across the world. Salams is confident that the right person for you could be just a few swipes away. Give Salams a try by heading to salams.app.link/TDSPodcast and download it today
